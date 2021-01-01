Please
login
or
register
.
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Home
Help
Search
Calendar
Login
Register
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Flagpole Corner
»
General Football and Sport
»
Topic:
General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« previous
next »
Print
Pages:
1
...
1503
1504
1505
1506
1507
[
1508
]
Go Down
Author
Topic: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four? (Read 4661645 times)
4pool
Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
RAWK Scribe
Legacy Fan
Posts: 47,809
Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
«
Reply #60280 on:
Today
at 07:10:55 pm »
0 shots on target v Forest.
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.
Armand9
Legacy Fan
Posts: 4,620
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
«
Reply #60281 on:
Today
at 07:11:48 pm »
ref cost them the game, apparently
Logged
Losing your only chance of silverware this season to your city rival. At home. With the most expensive squad ever assembled.
Have that, you arrogant wanker. CarraG238
PoetryInMotion
RAWK Scribe
Legacy Fan
Posts: 6,779
YNWA
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
«
Reply #60282 on:
Today
at 07:14:06 pm »
Not sure what people expected here. They lost to European Royalty!
Logged
PoetryInMotion
RAWK Scribe
Legacy Fan
Posts: 6,779
YNWA
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
«
Reply #60283 on:
Today
at 07:15:08 pm »
Quote from: Armand9 on
Today
at 07:04:20 pm
aaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaand they're back
In the Title race, you mean?
Logged
Print
Pages:
1
...
1503
1504
1505
1506
1507
[
1508
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Flagpole Corner
»
General Football and Sport
»
Topic:
General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
Page created in 0.032 seconds with 25 queries.
[Server Load: 0.65]
SMF 2.0.18
|
SMF © 2021
,
Simple Machines
XHTML
RSS
WAP2