« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1502 1503 1504 1505 1506 [1507]   Go Down

Author Topic: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?  (Read 4659342 times)

Offline The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,174
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #60240 on: Yesterday at 11:22:11 pm »

@pritipatel
Hugely powerful campaign, which I applaud as Home Secretary, but also as an Arsenal fan.



Fuck sake, that evil bitch is an Arsenal fan. It doesnt get worse than that.
Logged

Offline Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,306
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #60241 on: Yesterday at 11:24:26 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 10:19:43 am
Adebayor. Now thats a name I havent heard in a long time. A long time.

Hes not the striker you're looking for
Logged

Online BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,131
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #60242 on: Yesterday at 11:30:11 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 11:22:11 pm
@pritipatel
Hugely powerful campaign, which I applaud as Home Secretary, but also as an Arsenal fan.



Fuck sake, that evil bitch is an Arsenal fan. It doesnt get worse than that.

You'll always have Piers Moron.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,964
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #60243 on: Yesterday at 11:33:25 pm »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Yesterday at 09:16:06 pm
Incredible gesture from Arsenal for the weekend


Definitely.
Not sure if it would be better still if you could buy the kit. But I can see how the economics of that might mess it all up.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,082
  • 27 years...
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #60244 on: Today at 01:02:04 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 11:22:11 pm
@pritipatel
Hugely powerful campaign, which I applaud as Home Secretary, but also as an Arsenal fan.



Fuck sake, that evil bitch is an Arsenal fan. It doesnt get worse than that.
Wasn't Bin Laden also an Arsenal fan?  :o
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Offline Armand9

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,616
    • http://armand9.deviantart.com/
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #60245 on: Today at 01:03:54 am »
Quote from: Lycan on Yesterday at 08:45:26 am
Are people still moaning about this? Honestly didn't know Arsenal fans could be so whiny.

fuck me, mate, never heard such bitching in my life

i felt sorry for them in the city game, played great, shit didn't work out for them, now cryassing like a bunch of fannies continuously, now i couldnt give a shit about that game, fuck em

apparently, we're running scared cos they've found some form  :lmao :lmao :lmao fuck me louise, i couldnt give two fucks about playing them

could they win? of course, it's football, cup competitions throw up major upsets way more unlikely than arsenal turning us over, but to suggest we're scared to play them, fucking laughable, i understand now why other football fan bases take the piss out of this lot all the time cos all of a sudden with a run of form they're world beaters everyone's scared of

pathetic

deluded beyond belief that mob and toxic at the drop of a hat towards their own, i suspect if form turns for the worse they'll be arteta out again, get over it you fucking whingbags
« Last Edit: Today at 01:07:37 am by Armand9 »
Logged
Losing your only chance of silverware this season to your city rival. At home. With the most expensive squad ever assembled.

Have that, you arrogant wanker. CarraG238

Offline The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,174
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #60246 on: Today at 04:03:03 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 01:02:04 am
Wasn't Bin Laden also an Arsenal fan?  :o

Priti , piers, and bin Ladin. Bin man used to go to highbury in the early 90s. Back when our football was absolute murder .
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 92,311
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #60247 on: Today at 07:32:12 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 01:02:04 am
Wasn't Bin Laden also an Arsenal fan?  :o

Now only the third worst Gooner of all time.
Logged

Online BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,131
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #60248 on: Today at 07:44:21 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 07:32:12 am
Now only the third worst Gooner of all time.

You're forgetting Nick Hornby.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.
Pages: 1 ... 1502 1503 1504 1505 1506 [1507]   Go Up
« previous next »
 