General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
January 5, 2022, 11:07:45 pm
Quote from: Jm55 on January  5, 2022, 10:57:25 pm
I used to live near the Emirates and that is hugely debatable.

Regularly had the fucking blerts cheering on anyone but Liverpool in the pub, a particular highlight being when they were shouting giving me shit after Reus scored for Dortmund in 2015.

My partner used to work in a London pub where The Herd drank. She absolutely hated them.

I hated Arsenal after Wembley '71 but grew to like them more than any other London club as time went on. My partner still despises them.
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
January 5, 2022, 11:16:16 pm
Quote from: Jm55 on January  5, 2022, 10:57:25 pm
I used to live near the Emirates and that is hugely debatable.

Regularly had the fucking blerts cheering on anyone but Liverpool in the pub, a particular highlight being when they were shouting giving me shit after Reus scored for Dortmund in 2015.

Oh yeah Im Not completely naive

Thats why I said per 100 people

Shithouse behaviour in London when Ive been to games league table

1. Chelsea
2. Spurs
3. Arsenal

Benn Fulham few times aswell and its the best one. Great pub round the corner 8 bells. Never any shit
And Chelsea are far out in the lead. Wankers, Almost to a man
Last Edit: January 5, 2022, 11:18:29 pm by rushyman
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
Yesterday at 04:33:11 pm
I know Arsenal twitter and co are outraged about the postponement but I think its well out of order the fact that they have ben charged over controlling their players at the City game. Understandable emotions after some very controversial decisions, can clubs charge Mike dean and his PMGOL cronies with bringing th game into disrepute, been some shite refereeing spoiling some great games
Still Dreaming of a Harry Quinn

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
Yesterday at 04:45:26 pm
Quote from: the 92A on Yesterday at 04:33:11 pm
I know Arsenal twitter and co are outraged about the postponement but I think its well out of order the fact that they have ben charged over controlling their players at the City game. Understandable emotions after some very controversial decisions, can clubs charge Mike dean and his PMGOL cronies with bringing th game into disrepute, been some shite refereeing spoiling some great games

I want them to get charged every week. Might open up a debate about how shocking officiating has been this season .
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
Yesterday at 05:04:27 pm
Support the team,Trust & Believe.

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
Yesterday at 05:45:31 pm
Quote from: Medellin on Yesterday at 05:04:27 pm
Apologies if this has been posted..

https://mobile.twitter.com/gffn/status/1479059888320000002?s=21

I don't think Arsenal supporters care in the least.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
Yesterday at 05:49:51 pm
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 05:45:31 pm
I don't think Arsenal supporters care in the least.

As long as Liverpool FC continue to break rules they won't care, not that they can name any rules we broke, but we broke rules. Their players breaking rules don't count though
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
Yesterday at 06:15:49 pm
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 05:45:31 pm
I don't think Arsenal supporters care in the least.

All it shows is that Arteta was right to get rid of him .
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
Yesterday at 07:48:27 pm
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 05:45:31 pm
I don't think Arsenal supporters care in the least.

Hes that out of favour, that the club gave him permission to feck off to Dubai early just to get him away from the place.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
Yesterday at 08:54:10 pm
Very recently, In the EFL in one week more than half of games were called off due to covid. in the same week 6 games in the prem were called off.

Not much was made of it. I mean, covid is ripping through everyone around the world. there will be a lot more called off too.

So why the outrage for this game? agendas obviously, no two ways about it.

Edit: not aimed at Arsenal, people everywhere seem to think we are cheating some how.
Last Edit: Yesterday at 09:02:05 pm by red1977
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
Yesterday at 09:02:12 pm
Quote from: red1977 on Yesterday at 08:54:10 pm
In the EFL in one week more than half of games were called off due to covid. in the same week 6 games in the prem were called off.

Not much was made of it. I mean, covid is ripping through everyone around the world. there will be a lot more called off too.

So why the outrage for this game? agendas obviously, no two ways about it.

Cup game, where a team in an earlier round were disqualified, no league team was made to lose points due to COVID.
Its kind of obvious why a cup game at this late stage is different. The other semi final will be completed before this one even starts. Not that Liverpool should be thrown out because in the end a very good solution was found. But this cup scenario was totally different to league games.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
Yesterday at 09:09:03 pm
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 09:02:12 pm
Cup game, where a team in an earlier round were disqualified, no league team was made to lose points due to COVID.
Its kind of obvious why a cup game at this late stage is different. The other semi final will be completed before this one even starts. Not that Liverpool should be thrown out because in the end a very good solution was found. But this cup scenario was totally different to league games.

 I don't get it. it's a game of football regardless of the competition that can be postponed and rescheduled. no one loses anything in the league or the cup the only thing that changes is the dates. Unless, you believe that in the cup the kids must play but in the league they dont. if so why?. To be honest if Arsenal didnt have a manager or number two, no goal keeper several other players out and training cancelled, I wouldn't begrudge it getting postponed, infact I would think it more sporting to do so. The Orient scenario has been addressed in this thread and the rules posted.

I wouldnt bet against more. disruption like this in the same competition and FA cup going forward.
Last Edit: Yesterday at 09:19:13 pm by red1977
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
Yesterday at 09:21:10 pm
Some mention in an article on The Athletic that Arsenal wanted the Brentford game postponed but didn't eventually lodge a request (the reason they didn't seemed to be that they were told they wouldn't succeed with the request). Premier League were never going to call off opening night, and they've made a rod for their own back with the complete lack of transparency.

I guess the missing part of the picture is that it's hard to be transparent about people's private medical data, but they should at least be saying, X club has Y amount of cases. Seems like the silver bullet for getting a game called off is having to close your training ground, because it essentially says your team cannot prepare. But they're no transparency around what requires a training facility to be closed, is there?
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
Yesterday at 09:29:02 pm
Quote from: red1977 on Yesterday at 09:09:03 pm
I don't get it. it's a game of football regardless of the competition that can be postponed and rescheduled. no one loses anything in the league or the cup the only thing that changes is the dates. Unless, you believe that in the cup the kids must play but in the league they dont. if so why?. To be honest if Arsenal didnt have a manager or number two, no goal keeper several other players out and training cancelled, I wouldn't begrudge it getting postponed, infact I would think it more sporting to do so. The Orient scenario has been addressed in this thread and the rules posted.

I wouldnt bet against more. disruption like this in the same competition and FA cup going forward.

The rules shouldve been changed for orient , for the reasons you stated above , a game of football can be  postponed and rescheduled. There was no reason to throw them out and even more time to reschedule.
This part makes me uncomfortable, where common sense gets used in one example then the rules get quoted in another .
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
Yesterday at 09:39:49 pm
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 09:29:02 pm
The rules shouldve been changed for orient , for the reasons you stated above , a game of football can be  postponed and rescheduled. There was no reason to throw them out and even more time to reschedule.
This part makes me uncomfortable, where common sense gets used in one example then the rules get quoted in another .

I agree, if it was possible to reschedule the Orient game, then it would have been more sporting to look at the rules and as this virus escalates maybe we see that in the FA cup for example. however, omicron couldn't have been predicted at that time. It's a bit shit for Orient. What i'm uncomfortable with is, Liverpool are not breaking any rules have substantial issues however we are being called cheats or doing it on purpose and to just get on with it. Like I say we may be the first to successfully postpone a cup game this season but we wont be the last the way things are going.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
Yesterday at 09:55:22 pm
Quote from: red1977 on Yesterday at 09:39:49 pm
I agree, if it was possible to reschedule the Orient game, then it would have been more sporting to look at the rules and as this virus escalates maybe we see that in the FA cup for example. however, omicron couldn't have been predicted at that time. It's a bit shit for Orient. What i'm uncomfortable with is, Liverpool are not breaking any rules have substantial issues however we are being called cheats or doing it on purpose and to just get on with it. Like I say we may be the first to successfully postpone a cup game this season but we wont be the last the way things are going.

I agree , but I found it out of order even back then , that orient get punished for a health emergency thats sweeping the world (maybe the opponents being spurs had something to do with it too ). I didnt think it sent out a good message , in terms of testing etc, a lot of the smaller clubs rely on the income of these cup games.
Liverpool didnt do anything wrong , a game against under 15s wouldve been silly and winning a trophy without playing games is even sillier. Just think that orient got dismissed too quickly and I feel that wouldnt have been the case if they were a big team.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
Yesterday at 10:20:59 pm
Just the facts:

Leyton Orient failed in a desperate attempt to get their League Cup match against Tottenham played on Tuesday night after the Covid-19 outbreak at the club.

Orient spent the day trying to convince the EFL that the game could go ahead at their Breyer Group Stadium, but the plug was pulled just two hours before the scheduled kick-off after 17 players from the League Two club tested positive.

Orients determination to play the game stemmed partly from the fact it was due to be televised by Sky Sports, earning them £150,000, and they are adamant the game should be played at a later date.

Not fulfilling the fixture on Tuesday night leaves Orient in breach of EFL rules, so Tottenham should be handed a bye to the next round.



So the truth is Orient breached EFL League Cup rules and had to forfeit. The match was scheduled for Sept. 22nd. Where does the EFL move the match to? Bear in mind in the next month of October Spurs played every 3 or 4 days as well.

Spurs results/schedule at the time. Next round of the Cup was the next week (29th)

Tue, Sep 29
Tottenham Hotspur 1 - 1 Chelsea
Tottenham Hotspur wins 5-4 on Penalty Kicks
FT-Pens   English League Cup

Sun, Sep 27
Tottenham Hotspur 1 - 1 Newcastle United
FT   English Premier League

Thu, Sep 24
KF Shkëndija 1 - 3 Tottenham Hotspur
FT   UEFA Europa League Qualifying

Tue Sept 22nd v Orient

Sun, Sep 20
Southampton 2 - 5 Tottenham Hotspur
FT   English Premier League

Thu, Sep 17
Lokomotiv Plovdiv 1 - 2 Tottenham Hotspur
FT   UEFA Europa League Qualifying

Sun, Sep 13
Tottenham Hotspur 0 - 1Everton
FT   English Premier League

Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
Today at 07:57:25 am
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 09:29:02 pm
The rules shouldve been changed for orient , for the reasons you stated above , a game of football can be  postponed and rescheduled. There was no reason to throw them out and even more time to reschedule.
This part makes me uncomfortable, where common sense gets used in one example then the rules get quoted in another .

They weren't changed. There was no room in the schedule

If the final this year was the weekend after the second leg we'd have to have forefit the first game.

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
Today at 08:25:30 am
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on Today at 07:57:25 am
They weren't changed. There was no room in the schedule

If the final this year was the weekend after the second leg we'd have to have forefit the first game.

 No room in the schedule for one league cup game makes no sense at all given how regularly games are being rescheduled now. Even if one game in the next round had to be played later.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
Today at 08:45:26 am
Are people still moaning about this? Honestly didn't know Arsenal fans could be so whiny.
There he goes. One of God's own prototypes. A high-powered mutant of some kind, never even considered for mass production. Too weird to live, and too rare to die.

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
Today at 08:47:03 am
Quote from: Lycan on Today at 08:45:26 am
Are people still moaning about this? Honestly didn't know Arsenal fans could be so whiny.

Youre obviously not reading just commenting, but fair enough.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
Today at 08:51:38 am
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 08:25:30 am
No room in the schedule for one league cup game makes no sense at all given how regularly games are being rescheduled now. Even if one game in the next round had to be played later.

Spurs were in the qualification for the Europa League. After that orient game they had two more games before getting to the group stages. All the international breaks were going on. There was no room
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
Today at 09:14:02 am
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on Today at 08:51:38 am
Spurs were in the qualification for the Europa League. After that orient game they had two more games before getting to the group stages. All the international breaks were going on. There was no room

Spurs in the group stages? Was never going to happen
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
Today at 09:36:31 am
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 09:14:02 am
Spurs in the group stages? Was never going to happen

;D

I found it interesting that when it was reported last year that City might have to postpone their first leg semi, the news articles made it clear that the rules changed to allow this from the 5th round onwards. Can't recall any complaints from any other clubs but might be wrong.

With us, I've not seen any reports (again, might be wrong, I've not read them all!) that have actually made that ruling clear, so everyone just harps back to Orient and assumes we've had the rules changed to suit us.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
Today at 09:40:01 am
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Today at 09:36:31 am
;D

I found it interesting that when it was reported last year that City might have to postpone their first leg semi, the news articles made it clear that the rules changed to allow this from the 5th round onwards. Can't recall any complaints from any other clubs but might be wrong.

With us, I've not seen any reports (again, might be wrong, I've not read them all!) that have actually made that ruling clear, so everyone just harps back to Orient and assumes we've had the rules changed to suit us.

The rules didnt change for you, but they shouldve been changed for Orient. Theres a pandemic causing havoc to the football calendar and yet they get thrown out because there's no room. Teams will regularly play every 48 hours later this season to get all those postponed games in. Theres always room.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
Today at 10:13:38 am
Quote from: lamonti on Yesterday at 09:21:10 pm
Some mention in an article on The Athletic that Arsenal wanted the Brentford game postponed but didn't eventually lodge a request (the reason they didn't seemed to be that they were told they wouldn't succeed with the request). Premier League were never going to call off opening night, and they've made a rod for their own back with the complete lack of transparency.

I guess the missing part of the picture is that it's hard to be transparent about people's private medical data, but they should at least be saying, X club has Y amount of cases. Seems like the silver bullet for getting a game called off is having to close your training ground, because it essentially says your team cannot prepare. But they're no transparency around what requires a training facility to be closed, is there?

Thing is - look at the squad they put out vs Brentford - the only members of the squad who missed the game were Lacazette, Adebayor, Partey, Gabriel and Odegaard - Gabriel had a knee injury, Partey an ankle injury - so it seems like they were without exactly 3 members of their squad in Adebayor, Laca and Odegaard possibly because of Covid. 

Would have made an absolute mockery of it had they requested one for so few members of the squad actually affected, regardless that 2 of them play in the same position - when clubs like us have had matched with 5+ first choice players missing for covid (+ other injuries) and had to still play. 
Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,277
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
Today at 10:19:43 am
Quote from: Scottymuser on Today at 10:13:38 am
Thing is - look at the squad they put out vs Brentford - the only members of the squad who missed the game were Lacazette, Adebayor, Partey, Gabriel and Odegaard - Gabriel had a knee injury, Partey an ankle injury - so it seems like they were without exactly 3 members of their squad in Adebayor, Laca and Odegaard possibly because of Covid. 

Would have made an absolute mockery of it had they requested one for so few members of the squad actually affected, regardless that 2 of them play in the same position - when clubs like us have had matched with 5+ first choice players missing for covid (+ other injuries) and had to still play. 

Adebayor. Now thats a name I havent heard in a long time. A long time.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
Today at 10:28:15 am
Wearing an all white kit this weekend to highlight knife crime and raise awareness & money.

https://twitter.com/Arsenal/status/1479377347384164353?t=BSulbRjn3ylI17HoX8JwpQ&s=19
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
Today at 10:44:32 am
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 09:40:01 am
The rules didnt change for you, but they shouldve been changed for Orient. Theres a pandemic causing havoc to the football calendar and yet they get thrown out because there's no room. Teams will regularly play every 48 hours later this season to get all those postponed games in. Theres always room.

How?  The next match in the League cup was 5 days later!  How do you think they could have got a game organised, played, and then the next match played in 5 days if the Leyton Orient squad all had covid, and couldn't play for 2-3 of those days? 

For reference, the game was scheduled originally for the 22nd Sept, and on the 25th Orient were still down with covid, with the 29th/30th Sept being the next round.  They were playing Spurs, who then had matches:
in the League on the 4th/18th/25th Oct, 1st/8th/21st/29th Nov, 6th/13th/16th/20th/27th, then the Europa League started and they had matches on the 22nd/29th Oct, 5th/26th Nov, 3rd Dec/10th Dec.  The only gaps?  the 2 week period between 5th and 17th Oct, and 9th and 20th Nov - both of which were international breaks (England for instance played three times in both gaps)  - so not feasible to schedule.   Leyton Orient also had  fixtures on every single Tues in Oct, Nov and Dec, other than the 21st Nov  (middle of the international break, so Spurs couldn't play), 1st December (Spurs had a match in Austria 2 days later) - so even if you argued you could force Spurs to play a Sun EPL game, then the Tues for the FL Cup, then on Thurs in the EL, then Sun again in the league, all those Tuesdays are already taken up by Orient already having fixtures on them days. 

So if you had postponed it, the next week where a day would be free without BOTH Spurs playing 2 games in 2 days (Weds and Thurs), AND Orient playing two games in 2 days (Tues and Weds), was the 1st December.  Thats 2 months after the NEXT round of the League Cup would have been completed.   But sure, let's pretend that is even vaguely possible.  Then you have to schedule a Spurs vs Chelsea (assuming they play each other) - in Dec, both teams were playing twice a week *ALREADY*, but let's do that.  How is this fair to the integrity of the competition that you'd have 1 match in the round taking place months and months after all the others have been completed, AND to do this you are forcing Spurs to play 4 times in a week TWICE.  I know you are an Arsenal fan, but surely you can see this would be taking the utter piss.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
Today at 11:48:09 am
Great gesture by Arsenal for this weekend!!!

 :scarf :champ
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
Today at 11:51:27 am
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Today at 10:28:15 am
Wearing an all white kit this weekend to highlight knife crime and raise awareness & money.

https://twitter.com/Arsenal/status/1479377347384164353?t=BSulbRjn3ylI17HoX8JwpQ&s=19

Great that  :)
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
Today at 11:57:08 am
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Today at 10:28:15 am
Wearing an all white kit this weekend to highlight knife crime and raise awareness & money.

https://twitter.com/Arsenal/status/1479377347384164353?t=BSulbRjn3ylI17HoX8JwpQ&s=19

Nice idea. Looks really smart as well!
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
Today at 12:28:54 pm
Very classy that. Knife crime is becoming a huge problem with teenagers, especially in London. Nice contribution there from Arsenal superfan Idris Elba
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
Today at 04:56:30 pm
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 09:14:02 am
Spurs in the group stages? Was never going to happen

They got there. Why is it so difficult for some Arsenal fans to comprehend.

I mean it's kind of ironic your manager is bleating about a depleted squad now
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
Today at 05:27:24 pm
Quote from: Scottymuser on Today at 10:44:32 am
How?  The next match in the League cup was 5 days later!  How do you think they could have got a game organised, played, and then the next match played in 5 days if the Leyton Orient squad all had covid, and couldn't play for 2-3 of those days? 

For reference, the game was scheduled originally for the 22nd Sept, and on the 25th Orient were still down with covid, with the 29th/30th Sept being the next round.  They were playing Spurs, who then had matches:
in the League on the 4th/18th/25th Oct, 1st/8th/21st/29th Nov, 6th/13th/16th/20th/27th, then the Europa League started and they had matches on the 22nd/29th Oct, 5th/26th Nov, 3rd Dec/10th Dec.  The only gaps?  the 2 week period between 5th and 17th Oct, and 9th and 20th Nov - both of which were international breaks (England for instance played three times in both gaps)  - so not feasible to schedule.   Leyton Orient also had  fixtures on every single Tues in Oct, Nov and Dec, other than the 21st Nov  (middle of the international break, so Spurs couldn't play), 1st December (Spurs had a match in Austria 2 days later) - so even if you argued you could force Spurs to play a Sun EPL game, then the Tues for the FL Cup, then on Thurs in the EL, then Sun again in the league, all those Tuesdays are already taken up by Orient already having fixtures on them days. 

So if you had postponed it, the next week where a day would be free without BOTH Spurs playing 2 games in 2 days (Weds and Thurs), AND Orient playing two games in 2 days (Tues and Weds), was the 1st December.  Thats 2 months after the NEXT round of the League Cup would have been completed.   But sure, let's pretend that is even vaguely possible.  Then you have to schedule a Spurs vs Chelsea (assuming they play each other) - in Dec, both teams were playing twice a week *ALREADY*, but let's do that.  How is this fair to the integrity of the competition that you'd have 1 match in the round taking place months and months after all the others have been completed, AND to do this you are forcing Spurs to play 4 times in a week TWICE.  I know you are an Arsenal fan, but surely you can see this would be taking the utter piss.

If someone doesn't accept something as trivial as this, they are deliberately disagreeing for the sake of disagreeing or they are incredibly thick.

It was just not possible to move the game, if they did, they had to move the whole round, which would affect all the other teams still in the tournament at that time.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
Today at 07:22:56 pm
Orients determination to play the game stemmed partly from the fact it was due to be televised by Sky Sports, earning them £150,000, and they are adamant the game should be played at a later date.

The only reason the Orient Owner put up a stink..after 17 players tested positive from their first team squad was the £150,000 tv money. He would have played the U9's to get the money. What also isn't in the testing bit is Spurs paid to have Orients first team squad tested because Orient didn't have the money.

Orient wanted to go ahead with their U23's or U18's. But NONE of them had been tested. You'd expect if there were 17 first teamers positive, how many of the younger lads would have tested positive? Why play a match when all of those who might play haven't been tested?

Well, you know, facts get in the way of a good rant on forums or twitter. Liverpools fault dont'cha know.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
Today at 08:00:56 pm
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 07:22:56 pm
Orients determination to play the game stemmed partly from the fact it was due to be televised by Sky Sports, earning them £150,000, and they are adamant the game should be played at a later date.

The only reason the Orient Owner put up a stink..after 17 players tested positive from their first team squad was the £150,000 tv money. He would have played the U9's to get the money. What also isn't in the testing bit is Spurs paid to have Orients first team squad tested because Orient didn't have the money.

Orient wanted to go ahead with their U23's or U18's. But NONE of them had been tested. You'd expect if there were 17 first teamers positive, how many of the younger lads would have tested positive? Why play a match when all of those who might play haven't been tested?

Well, you know, facts get in the way of a good rant on forums or twitter. Liverpools fault dont'cha know.

150k could mean survival for a club like orient . It isnt greed , could be the difference between sacking the dinner lady or not. And they got punished for getting themselves tested and trying to do the right thing. Not right how they were treated. 
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
Today at 08:26:30 pm
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 08:00:56 pm
150k could mean survival for a club like orient . It isnt greed , could be the difference between sacking the dinner lady or not. And they got punished for getting themselves tested and trying to do the right thing. Not right how they were treated. 

So what?

Orient got the luck of the draw and someone in tv land determined they'd put the match on the telly. All of that is random.

If the Orient owner can't run his club without winning the lottery, that his fault.


It would be nice to have extra money fall into your lap, but don't count your chickens until it is deposited. And don't whinge when you thought you'd get extra and don't.

The EFL made the decision based on facts. 17 players out. No youth team members tested. No time to test them. No place to replay the match in the schedule-- as per regulations-- before the next round was to commence.


I'm sure Arsenal supporters whinging about Orients problem last season have started a go fund me page to raise the £150,000 for Orient. Just to show solidarity and show their concern. Rather than use the situation as a means to have a go at the EFL and their decision to postpone a Semi Final match this season.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
Today at 09:16:06 pm
Incredible gesture from Arsenal for the weekend

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
Today at 10:55:17 pm
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 08:00:56 pm
150k could mean survival for a club like orient . It isnt greed , could be the difference between sacking the dinner lady or not. And they got punished for getting themselves tested and trying to do the right thing. Not right how they were treated. 

I knew wages were different in London. But £150k for a dinner lady.

Maybe if they are that hard up their Chairman could spare some of his multi million pound empire with the dinner lady.

As 4pool said, where was your concern last season for poor old Orient ?
