Arsenal were excellent and fully deserved to win, but unfortunately a few brain farts and individual mistakes were very costly.



Thought Ramsdale was atrocious on the winner. First he stays glued to his line on a long arching ball that he should've gone for, then he completely loses his bearings on the ricochet and his positioning ends up being dreadful. Rodri's shot is a pearoller to the middle of the goal, it should've been straight at the keeper.



On the whole I have less of a problem with the decisions than most people. The red card is a stonewaller, Gabriel can't complain about either of the two yellows. On the pen Silva was already on his way to the ground, but Xhaka clearly grabs his shirt. It's maddeningly inconsistent and it can be argued that it wasn't a clear and obvious error so it shouldn't have been overturned. I don't think it's a pen, but Xhaka did everything he could to make it look like one. The truly atrocious decision is the penalty not given on Odegaard, Ederson only gets the slightest of touches on the ball, but he goes through Odergaard's foot to get there. Obvious pen there.