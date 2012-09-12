« previous next »
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #60000 on: Today at 02:57:55 pm »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 02:53:04 pm
Gonna keep saying it, Martinelli would be perfect for up

He's a fantastic player, I liked him when he made the step up last season or the one before that. Unfortunately injuries have hampered his appearances and progress, but it's clear he is back to the level he can be.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #60001 on: Today at 02:59:33 pm »
Quote from: PoetryInMotion on Today at 02:57:55 pm
He's a fantastic player, I liked him when he made the step up last season or the one before that. Unfortunately injuries have hampered his appearances and progress, but it's clear he is back to the level he can be.

The kids pressing is brilliant. Felt bad for him when he came back from injury and struggled for minutes but he's a fighter for sure

Think he would be great for Klopps game, quick, strong, great technical ability and excellent pressing
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #60002 on: Today at 02:59:36 pm »
I thought we were brilliant today, I knew wed give them a game but didnt think wed totally boss them, until the red.
Shouldve got something but the performance was more important than the result today. We are playing exciting football again. Special mention to Partey, thats the player we signed today.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #60003 on: Today at 03:02:48 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 02:59:36 pm
I thought we were brilliant today, I knew wed give them a game but didnt think wed totally boss them, until the red.
Shouldve got something but the performance was more important than the result today. We are playing exciting football again. Special mention to Partey, thats the player we signed today.

Credit to ya mate, you called it spot on. Bit gutted for you today, referee and VAR had way too much influence today in the wrong way
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #60004 on: Today at 03:03:41 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 02:59:36 pm
I thought we were brilliant today, I knew wed give them a game but didnt think wed totally boss them, until the red.
Shouldve got something but the performance was more important than the result today. We are playing exciting football again. Special mention to Partey, thats the player we signed today.

The time you were 'bossing' them you had an equal xG of less than 0.5. Arsenal's standards are in the toilet these days.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #60005 on: Today at 03:05:10 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 03:03:41 pm
The time you were 'bossing' them you had an equal xG of less than 0.5. Arsenal's standards are in the toilet these days.

Dont care about xg, watch the game, we bossed it.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #60006 on: Today at 03:05:46 pm »
Gerry mate, don't become a stat and spreadsheet merchant.  :D
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #60007 on: Today at 03:06:22 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 03:05:10 pm
Dont care about xg, watch the game, we bossed it. got fucked by VAR.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #60008 on: Today at 03:06:42 pm »
Why is Xhaka still in the team?
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #60009 on: Today at 03:07:52 pm »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 03:02:48 pm
Credit to ya mate, you called it spot on. Bit gutted for you today, referee and VAR had way too much influence today in the wrong way

As much as it hurts, cant complain losing a game like this, we gave it everything. Shouldve scored at least 2 more with Martinelli , and even with 10 never stopped fighting. City had 2 shots on target. Having the manager in the dug out might have helped. But for spirit, fight, and technical ability, thats the best weve shown against a top side for years.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #60010 on: Today at 03:09:37 pm »
Quote from: Vinay on Today at 03:06:42 pm
Why is Xhaka still in the team?

The rebuilding is not finished. But we are closer than ever to becoming a good team. Central midfield partner to Partey and a striker are whats still missing , but many other areas have been addressed , with young players as well.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #60011 on: Today at 03:09:49 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 03:03:41 pm
The time you were 'bossing' them you had an equal xG of less than 0.5. Arsenal's standards are in the toilet these days.

This is the problem with simply relying on Xg stats rather than watching the game, they did boss it and Pep admits this himself.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #60012 on: Today at 03:11:09 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 03:07:52 pm
As much as it hurts, cant complain losing a game like this, we gave it everything. Shouldve scored at least 2 more with Martinelli , and even with 10 never stopped fighting. City had 2 shots on target. Having the manager in the dug out might have helped. But for spirit, fight, and technical ability, thats the best weve shown against a top side for years.

I disagree mate, you should have had an early penalty. You were dominant for the majority of that first half, scored and should have had a penalty too. City until the referee influenced things, weren't really threatening.

IMO you can absolutely complain. Its like us vs Tottenham, you can take a big decision against you... if there's consistency and the big decision for you is also given. When it isn't it's hard not to feel like you've been done over a bit
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #60013 on: Today at 03:17:58 pm »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 03:11:09 pm
I disagree mate, you should have had an early penalty. You were dominant for the majority of that first half, scored and should have had a penalty too. City until the referee influenced things, weren't really threatening.

IMO you can absolutely complain. Its like us vs Tottenham, you can take a big decision against you... if there's consistency and the big decision for you is also given. When it isn't it's hard not to feel like you've been done over a bit

I dont want to think about the decisions Ill just get angry , so Im trying to concentrate on the improvements we have made.
They got absolutely every decision go their way, and var only checked when we were in the wrong, but I dont want to do dwell on it.
We shouldve beaten them, and I shouldve been here saying I told you so. Still think we ll get 4th.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #60014 on: Today at 03:22:57 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 03:17:58 pm
I dont want to think about the decisions Ill just get angry , so Im trying to concentrate on the improvements we have made.
They got absolutely every decision go their way, and var only checked when we were in the wrong, but I dont want to do dwell on it.
We shouldve beaten them, and I shouldve been here saying I told you so. Still think we ll get 4th.

But you weren't wrong to be honest, you didn't say you would win! Just called a better more competitive performance which is what happened
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #60015 on: Today at 03:24:19 pm »
Credit where it's due well played Arsenal usually that performance earns a win but alas,always great to see enthusiastic attacking football.

Personally can't stand Arteta so was more enjoyable to watch them this time without him.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #60016 on: Today at 03:29:05 pm »
They got screwed. But missed some glorious chances.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #60017 on: Today at 03:37:21 pm »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 03:22:57 pm
But you weren't wrong to be honest, you didn't say you would win! Just called a better more competitive performance which is what happened

Yeh we did have a go, which is what I was looking for. Proud of the team today, shouldve got something though.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #60018 on: Today at 03:38:23 pm »
How long has Martinelli got on his contract. Should be bringing him to Blackpool soon.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #60019 on: Today at 03:44:00 pm »
Arsenal were excellent and fully deserved to win, but unfortunately a few brain farts and individual mistakes were very costly.

Thought Ramsdale was atrocious on the winner. First he stays glued to his line on a long arching ball that he should've gone for, then he completely loses his bearings on the ricochet and his positioning ends up being dreadful. Rodri's shot is a pearoller to the middle of the goal, it should've been straight at the keeper. 

On the whole I have less of a problem with the decisions than most people. The red card is a stonewaller, Gabriel can't complain about either of the two yellows. On the pen Silva was already on his way to the ground, but Xhaka clearly grabs his shirt. It's maddeningly inconsistent and it can be argued that it wasn't a clear and obvious error so it shouldn't have been overturned. I don't think it's a pen, but Xhaka did everything he could to make it look like one. The truly atrocious decision is the penalty not given on Odegaard, Ederson only gets the slightest of touches on the ball, but he goes through Odergaard's foot to get there. Obvious pen there.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #60020 on: Today at 03:44:53 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 03:37:21 pm
Yeh we did have a go, which is what I was looking for. Proud of the team today, shouldve got something though.

If you'd gotten something today and eventually we got ahead of City and maybe won the league, this would've been the return favour for us stopping Spurs from winning their first European Cup before you did. But alas, not to be!

Maybe you're saving it up for an even bigger situation/occasion hopefully!
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #60021 on: Today at 03:51:55 pm »
Quote from: PoetryInMotion on Today at 03:44:53 pm
If you'd gotten something today and eventually we got ahead of City and maybe won the league, this would've been the return favour for us stopping Spurs from winning their first European Cup before you did. But alas, not to be!

Maybe you're saving it up for an even bigger situation/occasion hopefully!

Yeh we still owe you one.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #60022 on: Today at 03:53:10 pm »
Quote from: FlashGordon on Today at 03:38:23 pm
How long has Martinelli got on his contract. Should be bringing him to Blackpool soon.

2026. Signed a new deal last season. Will be ripping it up for a while. shouldve had a hattrick today though, that open goal miss cost us the game, but hes brilliant so never mind.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #60023 on: Today at 03:55:10 pm »
Just seen a replay of that miss and the dickhead referee is running right in front of Martinelli, right up until seconds before he hits it.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #60024 on: Today at 03:57:51 pm »
Smith Rowe, Martinelli and Saka for a total of £6m is some lucky shit Arsenal have stumbled on.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #60025 on: Today at 04:05:49 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 03:57:51 pm
Smith Rowe, Martinelli and Saka for a total of £6m is some lucky shit Arsenal have stumbled on.

"For three or four years, I used to practise at Manchester United. I would come to England, usually in the middle of the year, for about 15 or 20 days,"

Martinelli had 4 trials at Manchester United, they rejected him.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #60026 on: Today at 04:07:09 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 03:57:51 pm
Smith Rowe, Martinelli and Saka for a total of £6m is some lucky shit Arsenal have stumbled on.


Well not really as two of them are players they have produced themselves  ;D
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #60027 on: Today at 04:26:05 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 03:57:51 pm
Smith Rowe, Martinelli and Saka for a total of £6m is some lucky shit Arsenal have stumbled on.

Needed that luck after blowing £72M on Pepe.  :o
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #60028 on: Today at 04:31:24 pm »
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #60029 on: Today at 04:33:48 pm »
Quote from: Gods_Left_Boot on Today at 03:44:00 pm
Arsenal were excellent and fully deserved to win, but unfortunately a few brain farts and individual mistakes were very costly.

Thought Ramsdale was atrocious on the winner. First he stays glued to his line on a long arching ball that he should've gone for, then he completely loses his bearings on the ricochet and his positioning ends up being dreadful. Rodri's shot is a pearoller to the middle of the goal, it should've been straight at the keeper. 

On the whole I have less of a problem with the decisions than most people. The red card is a stonewaller, Gabriel can't complain about either of the two yellows. On the pen Silva was already on his way to the ground, but Xhaka clearly grabs his shirt. It's maddeningly inconsistent and it can be argued that it wasn't a clear and obvious error so it shouldn't have been overturned. I don't think it's a pen, but Xhaka did everything he could to make it look like one. The truly atrocious decision is the penalty not given on Odegaard, Ederson only gets the slightest of touches on the ball, but he goes through Odergaard's foot to get there. Obvious pen there.

I had a quick glance through the laws of the game. I must've missed where it says this is a penalty offence.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #60030 on: Today at 04:41:38 pm »
Arsenal play better without Arteta.  :P

When you play young kids you risk them losing their heads.

Xhaka isn't young but is a liability. Was a stone wall pen. You grab the shirt that long with a tug and even with a Louganis of a dive by the opposition is still a pen.

Gabriel isn't a mentality monster either. Screwed his own team.

And Saka was lucky to stay on the pitch as he is prone to be rash as well. Came close to getting a second yellow for dissent.

City are a well drilled team. They get away with fouls that are yellow cards that other teams don't. Obviously, Arteta hasn't coached that into his youngsters yet.

Arsenal had a chance but let themselves down.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #60031 on: Today at 04:43:38 pm »
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #60032 on: Today at 04:52:50 pm »
Quote from: FlashGordon on Today at 04:43:38 pm
The referee  :lmao :lmao
Why are you laughing at him? He was covering the gap between the full back and the centerback.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #60033 on: Today at 04:58:30 pm »
Quote from: FlashGordon on Today at 04:43:38 pm
The referee  :lmao :lmao

I dont think Ive ever seen a ref run that far into the box before, certainly not with that many players around. He must know hes very likely to impede either a defender or an attacker by making such a move?

Its unlikely hes done it with the intention of blocking the forward, hes just thick as pig shit and has no awareness of how his actions are making him part of the game, rather than an arbiter of it.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #60034 on: Today at 05:16:19 pm »
Not a good day for Arsenal, with what happened in their game and then Spurs winning theirs at 90+5 mins.

The race for 4th is tight. 4 teams are in it as of now with Spurs, Arsenal, United and West Ham.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #60035 on: Today at 05:30:51 pm »
Quote from: FlashGordon on Today at 04:43:38 pm
The referee  :lmao :lmao

Yeah, it's a bit funny.

But not an excuse for Martinelli. He was on the move and it would be just like running past a defender to shoot. He  had a clear shot. If it were Mo, Diogo, Bobby, or Sadio i'd be upset he missed a sitter.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #60036 on: Today at 05:33:13 pm »
Quote from: PoetryInMotion on Today at 05:16:19 pm
Not a good day for Arsenal, with what happened in their game and then Spurs winning theirs at 90+5 mins.

The race for 4th is tight. 4 teams are in it as of now with Spurs, Arsenal, United and West Ham.

Theres long enough left in the season that Im confident we are the best team of the chasers and will get it.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #60037 on: Today at 05:36:42 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 03:17:58 pm
I dont want to think about the decisions Ill just get angry , so Im trying to concentrate on the improvements we have made.
They got absolutely every decision go their way, and var only checked when we were in the wrong, but I dont want to do dwell on it.
We shouldve beaten them, and I shouldve been here saying I told you so. Still think we ll get 4th.

If Gabriel got a yellow for scuffing the penalty spot why didn't Schmiechel get a booking for continually standing in front of our players in the penalty shoot out?

Did Rodri get a yellow for taking his shirt off.

I only watched the first half but I thought you were unlucky not to get the penalty and your overall performance was excellent.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #60038 on: Today at 05:40:34 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 05:36:42 pm

Did Rodri get a yellow for taking his shirt off.


Yes.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #60039 on: Today at 06:08:17 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 05:30:51 pm
Yeah, it's a bit funny.

But not an excuse for Martinelli. He was on the move and it would be just like running past a defender to shoot. He  had a clear shot. If it were Mo, Diogo, Bobby, or Sadio i'd be upset he missed a sitter.

Oh he should have scored.

But I've never seen that from a referee in a PL game. When do they ever run in to the box like that?
