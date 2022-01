Credit to ya mate, you called it spot on. Bit gutted for you today, referee and VAR had way too much influence today in the wrong way



As much as it hurts, can’t complain losing a game like this, we gave it everything. Should’ve scored at least 2 more with Martinelli , and even with 10 never stopped fighting. City had 2 shots on target. Having the manager in the dug out might have helped. But for spirit, fight, and technical ability, that’s the best we’ve shown against a top side for years.