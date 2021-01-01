Wouldnt say no to Coutinho, at one stage one of the best players in Europe.
I have to say Arteta's signings have been excellent. Especially Odegaard for 30m when we sold Willock for 25, and Tomiyasu, who got roundly canned on here, as another sign of how far we have fallen, signing players spurs and west ham turned down.
Creative players are hard to come by, We've got one out and out creator in Odegaard, Smith Rowe seems more of an all rounder than play maker so a Coutinho might be useful, hes also 29 and would provide some experience to a very young side.
The downside is he has done very little since he left Liverpool so not sure what shape hes in, but what a player he was.
A swap deal with Aubameyang might suit both clubs and players.