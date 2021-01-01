The trouble with Partey is that his wages are incredibly high for a player who doesnt really show that level on the pitch.



I think you need someone with a bit of blood and guts passion behind them. Youve still got a soft underbelly when things dont work out.



An upgrade on Xhaka, with Xhaka's attitude but more mobility. I really like Sambi Lokonga , I think he ll go on to become an exceptional midfielder, but you cant have a team full of youngsters, especially in central midfield. Xhaka is doing a decent job so far. I like that he releases the ball very quickly, giving it to Odegaard and moving the team up the field. Long term he is not the answer, still 2-3 areas of improvement needed, but we are far ahead from when I thought where we would be at the start of the season. Most people saw getting top 6 as a challenge we probably will fail to achieve, now we are beyond that challenging for 4th, but what is far more pleasing than league positions, is the patterns that are developing in attack, centered around 4 youngsters, 2 months ago we werent even getting shots off never mind scoring.