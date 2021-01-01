« previous next »
General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #59920 on: Yesterday at 08:06:52 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on Yesterday at 07:43:33 pm
The Wolves game was called off, wasn't it? Enough time to get your act together for Manchester City.

I had no idea. That is great news, even though they were the ones that called it off. This Christmas period has worked out brilliantly for us, 5 wins in a row, 3-0 2-0 4-1 5-1 5-0 , now a proper rest to prepare for City.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #59921 on: Today at 09:38:04 am »
Aparently they are close to a deal with Barca for Coutinho.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #59922 on: Today at 10:17:56 am »
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 09:38:04 am
Aparently they are close to a deal with Barca for Coutinho.

40 mil + 1?
Quote from: Tepid T₂O on August 22, 2019, 06:32:30 pm
I have no idea what Im taking about

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #59923 on: Today at 11:55:01 am »
Wouldnt say no to Coutinho, at one stage one of the best players in Europe.

I have to say Arteta's signings have been excellent. Especially Odegaard for 30m when we sold Willock for 25, and Tomiyasu, who got roundly canned on here, as another sign of how far we have fallen, signing players spurs and west ham turned down.

Creative players are hard to come by, We've got one out and out creator in Odegaard, Smith Rowe seems more of an all rounder than play maker so a Coutinho might be useful, hes also 29 and would provide some experience to a very young side.

The downside is he has done very little since he left Liverpool so not sure what shape hes in, but what a player he was.

A swap deal with Aubameyang might suit both clubs and players.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #59924 on: Today at 12:05:03 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 11:55:01 am
Wouldnt say no to Coutinho, at one stage one of the best players in Europe.

I have to say Arteta's signings have been excellent. Especially Odegaard for 30m when we sold Willock for 25, and Tomiyasu, who got roundly canned on here, as another sign of how far we have fallen, signing players spurs and west ham turned down.

Creative players are hard to come by, We've got one out and out creator in Odegaard, Smith Rowe seems more of an all rounder than play maker so a Coutinho might be useful, hes also 29 and would provide some experience to a very young side.

The downside is he has done very little since he left Liverpool so not sure what shape hes in, but what a player he was.

A swap deal with Aubameyang might suit both clubs and players.

Talk to me about Odegaard. I've watched a lottt of football this season, every team at least 3 times. Smith Rowe, amazing, Saka, still a little rough but you can see the talent is there, Martinelli, i've been a huge fan for a few years... I just don't see the fuss with Odegaard. Some of your fans rave about him but no one can really ever tell me what he's excellent at.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #59925 on: Today at 12:06:03 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 11:55:01 am
Wouldnt say no to Coutinho, at one stage one of the best players in Europe.

I have to say Arteta's signings have been excellent. Especially Odegaard for 30m when we sold Willock for 25, and Tomiyasu, who got roundly canned on here, as another sign of how far we have fallen, signing players spurs and west ham turned down.

Creative players are hard to come by, We've got one out and out creator in Odegaard, Smith Rowe seems more of an all rounder than play maker so a Coutinho might be useful, hes also 29 and would provide some experience to a very young side.

The downside is he has done very little since he left Liverpool so not sure what shape hes in, but what a player he was.

A swap deal with Aubameyang might suit both clubs and players.
Partey and Ben White are nowhere close to being excellent, no?
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #59926 on: Today at 12:19:42 pm »
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 12:06:03 pm
Partey and Ben White are nowhere close to being excellent, no?

They are getting better, but not yet the impact Rammsdale Odegaard Gabriel Tomiyasu have had. Partey has looked better next to Xhaka, seems more mobile while Xhaka is the one that walks around like he used to. Ben White still looks like a back 3 player playing in a 2, still age is on his side and on the ball hes a real asset so itll be interesting to see how he develops.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #59927 on: Today at 12:24:27 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 12:19:42 pm
They are getting better, but not yet the impact Rammsdale Odegaard Gabriel Tomiyasu have had. Partey has looked better next to Xhaka, seems more mobile while Xhaka is the one that walks around like he used to. Ben White still looks like a back 3 player playing in a 2, still age is on his side and on the ball hes a real asset so itll be interesting to see how he develops.
The trouble with Partey is that his wages are incredibly high for a player who doesnt really show that level on the pitch. 

I think you need someone with a bit of blood and guts passion behind them.  Youve still got a soft underbelly when things dont work out.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #59928 on: Today at 12:47:48 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 12:24:27 pm
The trouble with Partey is that his wages are incredibly high for a player who doesnt really show that level on the pitch. 

I think you need someone with a bit of blood and guts passion behind them.  Youve still got a soft underbelly when things dont work out.

An upgrade on Xhaka, with Xhaka's attitude but more mobility. I really like Sambi Lokonga , I think he ll go on to become an exceptional midfielder, but you cant have a team full of youngsters, especially  in central midfield. Xhaka is doing a decent job so far. I like that he releases the ball very quickly, giving it to Odegaard and moving the team up the field. Long term he is not the answer, still 2-3 areas of improvement needed, but we are far ahead from when I thought where we would be at the start of the season. Most people saw getting top 6 as a challenge we probably will fail to achieve, now we are beyond that challenging for 4th, but what is far more pleasing than league positions, is the patterns that are developing in attack, centered around 4 youngsters, 2 months ago we werent even getting shots off never mind scoring.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #59929 on: Today at 02:04:10 pm »
How on earth have they one almost the same number of games as us? That stat doesn't seem to reflect what I've observed this year :/
