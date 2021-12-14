« previous next »
Offline Barefoot Doctor

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #59800 on: December 14, 2021, 11:45:30 am »
The disciplinary issue doesn't seem that severe to me.

Apparently he had permission from Arsenal to fly to France on Wednesday to see his mother, on the proviso that he fly back to London on Wednesday night so he could report for training on the Thursday. Instead, he flew home on Thursday morning but was still back in time to take part in training - the issue being that due to current PCR guidelines he had to self-isolate until he got the result.

Now, he's clearly not followed the directions from the club and should've gone back on the Wednesday night, but it feels to me like an overreaction. Miss the game on Saturday, fair enough - but also strip him of the captaincy and miss a second game? Suggests to me there's more to it, or maybe it's just the latest in a long line of issues. Or the start of their attempts to force him away from the club.
Offline ScottishGoon

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #59801 on: December 14, 2021, 11:55:44 am »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on December 14, 2021, 11:45:30 am
The disciplinary issue doesn't seem that severe to me.

Apparently he had permission from Arsenal to fly to France on Wednesday to see his mother, on the proviso that he fly back to London on Wednesday night so he could report for training on the Thursday. Instead, he flew home on Thursday morning but was still back in time to take part in training - the issue being that due to current PCR guidelines he had to self-isolate until he got the result.

Now, he's clearly not followed the directions from the club and should've gone back on the Wednesday night, but it feels to me like an overreaction. Miss the game on Saturday, fair enough - but also strip him of the captaincy and miss a second game? Suggests to me there's more to it, or maybe it's just the latest in a long line of issues. Or the start of their attempts to force him away from the club.

Think he's had a few incidents.

Not sure it's been handled well at all mind you, could have been kept more in house, maybe a slight agenda to see if they can get him to move early & shift that big wage.
Offline Dim Glas@xmas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #59802 on: December 14, 2021, 11:58:32 am »
Quote from: Jwils21 on December 14, 2021, 11:42:07 am
Always wondered why we were never fighting to bring Aubmeyang in, he (has been) a dangerous, pacey, versatile forward, Klopp's worked with him previously and has always been complimentary of him. Now it seems we know why.

Lacazette is vice captain, they seriously need some proper leadership.

Not really though. Kloppo never went for Dortmund players after he left, and Auba also cost a LOT of money as a 28 year old, money Liverpool would rightly not pay, even if he had been a postition they where looking for at the time. The club had other priorities.

Aubameyang is just a dick though, Klopp was probably the last coach he didnt mess with!   

Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on December 14, 2021, 11:45:30 am
The disciplinary issue doesn't seem that severe to me.

Apparently he had permission from Arsenal to fly to France on Wednesday to see his mother, on the proviso that he fly back to London on Wednesday night so he could report for training on the Thursday. Instead, he flew home on Thursday morning but was still back in time to take part in training - the issue being that due to current PCR guidelines he had to self-isolate until he got the result.

Now, he's clearly not followed the directions from the club and should've gone back on the Wednesday night, but it feels to me like an overreaction. Miss the game on Saturday, fair enough - but also strip him of the captaincy and miss a second game? Suggests to me there's more to it, or maybe it's just the latest in a long line of issues. Or the start of their attempts to force him away from the club.

Doubt hell care, so long as the money is coming in to pay for those cars.

But yes this is just the latest with him.   
Offline Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #59803 on: December 14, 2021, 12:03:57 pm »
Quote from: ScottishGoon on December 14, 2021, 11:45:04 am
Poor captain anyway. Only problem is it will likely go to Xhaka with his house keys.
;D
Offline tonysleft

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #59804 on: December 14, 2021, 12:07:38 pm »
what a weird case, aubameyang actually seemed alright 18 months ago when I watched some personal thing Sky did with him talking to him in his house. He seemed a decent fella and pro. surprised arteta would even make him captain if there was a hint of this kind of indiscipline so it seems like he just has completely abandoned professionalism now that he's signed his last contract
Offline ScottishGoon

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #59805 on: December 14, 2021, 12:11:13 pm »
Quote from: tonysleft on December 14, 2021, 12:07:38 pm
what a weird case, aubameyang actually seemed alright 18 months ago when I watched some personal thing Sky did with him talking to him in his house. He seemed a decent fella and pro. surprised arteta would even make him captain if there was a hint of this kind of indiscipline so it seems like he just has completely abandoned professionalism now that he's signed his last contract

Aubameyang was already captain when Arteta took over after Xhaka was stripped. Considering Auba was carrying Arsenal at the time, you can see why he wouldn't want to disrupt it.
Offline MonsLibpool

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #59806 on: December 14, 2021, 12:25:38 pm »
Arteta is a shit man manager. That's no way to treat a player that played a key role in winning his first major trophy.

He has form for it as he did the same to Ozil.
Offline MrGrumpy

  • Grumpy by name and nature. Does things with Nutella while trying not to think about football.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #59807 on: December 14, 2021, 01:14:49 pm »
Aubamayang always struck me as a strange choice of captain. Yes he was their best player at the time, but there was nothing else to suggest he was captaincy material.
Offline MonsLibpool

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #59808 on: December 14, 2021, 01:17:20 pm »
Quote from: MrGrumpy on December 14, 2021, 01:14:49 pm
Aubamayang always struck me as a strange choice of captain. Yes he was their best player at the time, but there was nothing else to suggest he was captaincy material.
Fair enough. There's nothing wrong with disciplining him, it's the manner that's not right.
Offline elsewhere

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #59809 on: December 14, 2021, 02:33:29 pm »
so what exactly did Aubameyang do?
Offline MrGrumpy

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #59810 on: December 14, 2021, 03:38:47 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on December 14, 2021, 01:17:20 pm
Fair enough. There's nothing wrong with disciplining him, it's the manner that's not right.

Do we know how long Aubameyang has been acting in a way that would make Arteta take action?

As you point out, it is strange how Arsenal give big contracts to senior players time and again, only for those players to stop performing. Is it a case of simply giving them a last big pay day too late in their career, or something else?
Offline Paul1611

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #59811 on: December 14, 2021, 04:05:10 pm »
A long list of issues apparently according to Arsenal supporting mates.... one of which he was late for a midweek trip leaving as he was having a tattoo finished!!
Offline amir87

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #59812 on: December 14, 2021, 04:09:49 pm »
Quote from: elsewhere on December 14, 2021, 02:33:29 pm
so what exactly did Aubameyang do?

Stop scoring.
Online PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #59813 on: December 14, 2021, 04:39:15 pm »
Quote from: ScottishGoon on December 12, 2021, 04:00:14 pm
Weird season, we can now go above West Ham if we beat them midweek.
I think that's a pretty big IF.
Moyes is being lumped in with Big Sam , Pardew and the other usual suspects. But he seems a decent manager, I'd think he'd do better with your squad and resources than Arteta is. 
Offline ScottishGoon

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #59814 on: December 14, 2021, 05:01:08 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on December 14, 2021, 04:39:15 pm
I think that's a pretty big IF.
Moyes is being lumped in with Big Sam , Pardew and the other usual suspects. But he seems a decent manager, I'd think he'd do better with your squad and resources than Arteta is.

It is indeed a big IF, but it's still true.  ;)
Offline newterp

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #59815 on: December 14, 2021, 06:38:21 pm »
Quote from: elsewhere on December 14, 2021, 02:33:29 pm
so what exactly did Aubameyang do?

I don't know - but he started winning the receding hairline race. Beating our Sadio!
Offline Armand9

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #59816 on: December 14, 2021, 08:37:56 pm »
why does this have to be an announcement? fucking baffling to me, next game dude runs on with the armband (and thereafter), that's it

gonna get some journo asking 'so auba isn't the captain anymore?' arteta says yes, move on

they're making it a circus, they already said there's disciplinary issues, nuff said, armband moves
Online The North Bank

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #59817 on: December 14, 2021, 08:45:12 pm »
Dont think being captain is such a big deal. Its football not cricket.
Offline Ravishing Rick Rude

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #59818 on: Yesterday at 06:54:50 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on December 14, 2021, 08:45:12 pm
Dont think being captain is such a big deal. Its football not cricket.

That's why Arteta shouldn't have stripped him, because it's not a big deal.

Offline mallin9

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #59819 on: Yesterday at 09:20:04 pm »
Imagine them being lulled into giving Lacazette a new contract if he puts together a couple months of good form
Offline rushyman its only a few sleeps to Xmas

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #59820 on: Yesterday at 10:12:40 pm »
Arteta now gets on my tits. Never did before

I think its because you can tell he thinks hes it
Online PaulF

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #59821 on: Yesterday at 10:15:53 pm »
Wasn't expecting either side to win this evening. Can arsenal sneak that last top 4 slot?
Offline rushyman its only a few sleeps to Xmas

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #59822 on: Yesterday at 10:18:05 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 10:15:53 pm
Wasn't expecting either side to win this evening. Can arsenal sneak that last top 4 slot?

Nope. Itll be United

They arent good enough I know but they still will. Theres too much riding on them not getting it this season
Online The North Bank

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #59823 on: Yesterday at 10:43:19 pm »
That was a very good performance, and a well deserved win, against a team that has beaten everyone this season. The young players at the heart of it again. A fit Martinelli with Saka Smith Rowe and Odegaard could be very exciting and will get better in time. All of a sudden we are 4th. With a poor squad and a shocking manager.
Online kcbworth

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #59824 on: Yesterday at 10:43:37 pm »
Our big win over Arsenal recently is starting to seem a bit more impressive in context of their form before and after that game
Offline Dick Fingers Nick, the bringer of Family Gifts

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #59825 on: Yesterday at 10:47:57 pm »
Quote from: kcbworth on Yesterday at 10:43:37 pm
Our big win over Arsenal recently is starting to seem a bit more impressive in context of their form before and after that game

Fairly run of the mill.
Offline MonsLibpool

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #59826 on: Yesterday at 11:07:31 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 10:43:19 pm
That was a very good performance, and a well deserved win, against a team that has beaten everyone this season. The young players at the heart of it again. A fit Martinelli with Saka Smith Rowe and Odegaard could be very exciting and will get better in time. All of a sudden we are 4th. With a poor squad and a shocking manager.
Like I said, I tip yous for 4th place. Yous are picking up a good number of wins and your calender helps.
Online The North Bank

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #59827 on: Yesterday at 11:12:26 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 11:07:31 pm
Like I said, I tip yous for 4th place. Yous are picking up a good number of wins and your calender helps.

Weve won 5 in a row at home, lost 3 in a row away. We need to improve the away form, but overall we do seem to be improving the more the players play together, and the more the penny drops with Arteta. Slow process but lots of positives, including finally getting out of negative goal difference!
Offline mallin9

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #59828 on: Today at 12:16:33 am »
Tomiyasu is a throwback, he and Tierney bring a quality that Partey has been lacking
Offline Brissyred

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #59829 on: Today at 12:28:14 am »
Quote from: kcbworth on Yesterday at 10:43:37 pm
Our big win over Arsenal recently is starting to seem a bit more impressive in context of their form before and after that game

Really? Everton beat them...
Offline buttersstotch

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #59830 on: Today at 12:37:11 am »
Quote from: kcbworth on Yesterday at 10:43:37 pm
Our big win over Arsenal recently is starting to seem a bit more impressive in context of their form before and after that game

They've comfortably beaten an injury stricken Southampton and West Ham. This isn't the same West Ham team which beat us 3-2. The old saying goes you can only beat what is put out in front of you and Arsenal have done just that. They need to pick up their away form if they have any chance of getting 4th.
Offline MonsLibpool

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #59831 on: Today at 12:37:56 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 11:12:26 pm
Weve won 5 in a row at home, lost 3 in a row away. We need to improve the away form, but overall we do seem to be improving the more the players play together, and the more the penny drops with Arteta. Slow process but lots of positives, including finally getting out of negative goal difference!
The away games you lost were very tricky games.
Offline Christmas Time Mistletoe Andy Wine

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #59832 on: Today at 12:45:19 am »
Arteta was horrible before, was a dickhead at Anfield rightly put in his box by Klopp, now today demanding a player gets back on the field to feign injury so the game is stopped. What a pathetic, worm of a man he is, desperately trying to depict Atlético standards of shithousery to make up for his shortcomings. Looks like the type of guy to sniff his hand after wiping his arse too.
Offline newterp

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #59833 on: Today at 12:57:28 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 12:37:56 am
The away games you lost were very tricky games.

Everton wasnt really tricky nor was Liverpool. Everton should have been beaten and they did well to lose 4-0 to us. Not much was surprising about our result. I guess you could say the Everton game was one that presented a slip up opportunity.
Online The North Bank

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #59834 on: Today at 05:07:07 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 12:37:56 am
The away games you lost were very tricky games.

Only Liverpool away. No one loses to Everton that was a shocker, United too to be fair theyre bang average. Leeds and Norwich away next . Theyre in Everton type form, hope we dont become the team that gives every struggling team a lift. If we win those 2 then we ll be in very good shape. If we play like last night and second half against Southampton we should win well.
