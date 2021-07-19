« previous next »
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #59680 on: Today at 10:40:00 am »
Quote from: lamonti on Today at 10:26:19 am


Arteta is awful and their recruitment has been questionable.  Apart from that, everything is fine.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #59681 on: Today at 10:43:41 am »
Just caught the highlights. How utterly fallow Arsenal are. Everton were unlucky it was only 2-1, the second Richarlison offside was borderline but the first I'm not sure, it looked like the only part of him past the last man was his hand and lower arm?

Demarai Gray is finally looking like the player he should have become a lot sooner. I actually did back Gray to do well at Leverkusen (he didn't) but did say this when he signed for Everton:
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on July 19, 2021, 10:03:26 am
I think Demarai Gray could still become a decent player, so I can see the thinking behind it, though it's worrying if Leverkusen have decided to get rid just 6 months into his time there.
The Blues are still pretty shite though, I wonder how long they give Rafa? He's not exactly going to have opportunity to bring his own players in yet, but they have a massively expensive squad, despite how poor it is.
Rafa Benitez

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #59682 on: Today at 11:06:08 am »
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 12:48:37 am
Dont get it wrong. Was very good

But was being mentioned alongside lewandowski Ibra and Raul etc

Just not a chance, those men even in their twilight were knocking goals in. 2 still are

Hes in his twilight years now and hes a has been

But not everyone sustains the numbers and it's pretty tough to call a lot of the time. Have someone tell you prime Torres would look a fraction of the player just a few years later and you likely would have told them they're delusional.

Its natural to name them in the lists with the greats at their peak, if you put up elite numbers.... the comparison is gonna be the elite. No one was gonna mention him along with the good for a while but didn't last strikers because the longevity remains to be seen.

Fair play to you if you called it but he hardly looked a player who's form would fall off a cliff. To add to that, playing in a shite Arsenal side, despite his terribly crappy form, he's still on 68 goals in 128 games, that's still pretty high numbers
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #59683 on: Today at 11:09:59 am »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 11:06:08 am

To add to that, playing in a shite Arsenal side, despite his terribly crappy form, he's still on 68 goals in 128 games, that's still pretty high numbers


Exactly.

20112013   Saint-Étienne   73   (35)
20132018   Borussia Dortmund   144   (98)
2018           Arsenal   128   (68)
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #59684 on: Today at 11:18:34 am »
Quote from: PoetryInMotion on Today at 10:14:15 am
I've been saying this for the past year, but the resident Arsenal fans acted like they knew better. It was not about knowing their team, it was more about what we have been watching on the pitch, which has been uninspired for a long time and identifying how tactically poor they have been and the underlying stats have been faithful as well. Arsenal have been faring poorly on xG for a long time now.

But then, he won the FA Cup and the Community Shield and brought in tons of youngsters!

We've been judging it fairly as we've seen it. North Bank & I have not claimed we are great, & not claimed that we are a fluid attacking team, so I'm not sure how we are saying we know better.

We knew where we were, which is miles away from the top 3 sides, & in with the rest of the pack of also rans. That's our level, & at that level anyone can win games against each other but at the same time we can lose games against each other.

Ive also acknowledged that we need to see improvement this season. We started to see improvements in results, but a lot to be desired in terms of forward play consistently. Like I have said a lot, we play in spurts in 15 mins spells, & then just go into a shell for half a game. Its frustrating, & clearly not good enough when results don't follow.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #59685 on: Today at 11:41:34 am »
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Today at 11:18:34 am
We've been judging it fairly as we've seen it. North Bank & I have not claimed we are great, & not claimed that we are a fluid attacking team, so I'm not sure how we are saying we know better.

We knew where we were, which is miles away from the top 3 sides, & in with the rest of the pack of also rans. That's our level, & at that level anyone can win games against each other but at the same time we can lose games against each other.

Ive also acknowledged that we need to see improvement this season. We started to see improvements in results, but a lot to be desired in terms of forward play consistently. Like I have said a lot, we play in spurts in 15 mins spells, & then just go into a shell for half a game. Its frustrating, & clearly not good enough when results don't follow.

Very true.  It's all a bit much of a muchness down there.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #59686 on: Today at 11:50:13 am »
Quote from: Dull Tools on Today at 10:39:26 am
They always used to target out players and I think we should be doing the same with their younger players now. Saka and Smith-Rowe are too good for them.
Saka wouldn't get into our team.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #59687 on: Today at 11:55:07 am »
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Today at 11:18:34 am
We've been judging it fairly as we've seen it. North Bank & I have not claimed we are great, & not claimed that we are a fluid attacking team, so I'm not sure how we are saying we know better.

We knew where we were, which is miles away from the top 3 sides, & in with the rest of the pack of also rans. That's our level, & at that level anyone can win games against each other but at the same time we can lose games against each other.

Yes, but are you only below the Top 3? Can you match West Ham, Spurs and United? Can you really challenge for 4th place under this management? Spurs and United are improving whereas your game-play and results are the same. The point is that, even when you were on some false runs like unbeaten streaks under Arteta before this season, some of us could see that you were only winning against some poor sides or fluking wins and were not actually playing well. So, a bad run coming eventually, like it did last season, is only expected. You finished 8th, one season when Arteta took over half-way - that's fine. But finishing 8th again after a full season with a drab style of play is a red flag. And now, even after spending so much, you are still at the same level.

Quote
Ive also acknowledged that we need to see improvement this season. We started to see improvements in results, but a lot to be desired in terms of forward play consistently. Like I have said a lot, we play in spurts in 15 mins spells, & then just go into a shell for half a game. Its frustrating, & clearly not good enough when results don't follow.

What is that improvement? You wanted to challenge for Top 4 initially after spending all that money. Now, that looks far away without changes. So, Top 6? Will 7th be an improvement? Your style of play and creativity has not improved one bit to foreshadow any of these expected improvements in the table.
