I've been saying this for the past year, but the resident Arsenal fans acted like they knew better. It was not about knowing their team, it was more about what we have been watching on the pitch, which has been uninspired for a long time and identifying how tactically poor they have been and the underlying stats have been faithful as well. Arsenal have been faring poorly on xG for a long time now.
But then, he won the FA Cup and the Community Shield and brought in tons of youngsters!
We've been judging it fairly as we've seen it. North Bank & I have not claimed we are great, & not claimed that we are a fluid attacking team, so I'm not sure how we are saying we know better.
We knew where we were, which is miles away from the top 3 sides, & in with the rest of the pack of also rans. That's our level, & at that level anyone can win games against each other but at the same time we can lose games against each other.
Ive also acknowledged that we need to see improvement this season. We started to see improvements in results, but a lot to be desired in terms of forward play consistently. Like I have said a lot, we play in spurts in 15 mins spells, & then just go into a shell for half a game. Its frustrating, & clearly not good enough when results don't follow.