Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #59640 on: Yesterday at 10:11:32 pm »
Never ever put your faith in Arsenal.  They have no guts.
W

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #59641 on: Yesterday at 10:11:38 pm »
Ben White,sorry Benjamin White,what a waste of £50m he looks.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #59642 on: Yesterday at 10:12:05 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 10:06:10 pm
I kept noticing that. They beat the press and then just lose it in midfield when they've taken 4 or 5 players out the game.

Or beat Everton's disjointed, half hearted press and pass it back to Ramsdale.

Have they got a decent forward ?
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #59643 on: Yesterday at 10:12:40 pm »
Ben White £50m. Fucking hell.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #59644 on: Yesterday at 10:14:15 pm »
Their big "statement" signings in the last two summers have been Partey for 40 million and White for 50 million. Grim.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #59645 on: Yesterday at 10:15:17 pm »
What a pointless football club they've become. They are not even entertaining in their shitness, they are just the club level representation of "blah".
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #59646 on: Yesterday at 10:15:20 pm »
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Yesterday at 10:10:04 pm
Well that's been a sobering, shit week.  :(

Why does he go on playing Xhaka? The man is a car crash waiting to happen.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #59647 on: Yesterday at 10:15:28 pm »
Quote from: gerrardisgod on Yesterday at 10:12:40 pm
Ben White £50m. Fucking hell.
Whatch out, you will incur Fordy's wrath.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #59648 on: Yesterday at 10:16:38 pm »
Soft as shit. Nothing has changed.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #59649 on: Yesterday at 10:18:07 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 10:15:20 pm
Why does he go on playing Xhaka? The man is a car crash waiting to happen.

Because he's their best defensive midfielder, which really says it all.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #59650 on: Yesterday at 10:18:50 pm »
It's crazy the state these are in. What's baffling to me is quite a few on here after they put a couple of wins together (against dross) seemed to think they had improved under Wenger. It's got to be one of the worst Arsenal sides ever. Maybe ever is harsh as I don't know the full history of the club but in decades certainly, probably since their trophy drought after the 71 double.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #59651 on: Yesterday at 10:19:14 pm »
Quote from: Gods_Left_Boot on Yesterday at 10:18:07 pm
Because he's their best centre mid, which really says it all.

He was at fault for the winner and he seems to continually dodge out of challenges which is not great for a centre mid, even if he is their best.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #59652 on: Yesterday at 10:21:03 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 10:19:14 pm
He was at fault for the winner and he seems to continually dodge out of challenges which is not great for centre mid, even if he is their best.

He's poor and a complete liability, that's for sure.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #59653 on: Yesterday at 10:22:41 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on Yesterday at 10:15:28 pm
Whatch out, you will incur Fordy's wrath.
Charlie Adams got me prepared.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #59654 on: Yesterday at 10:22:52 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 10:15:20 pm
Why does he go on playing Xhaka? The man is a car crash waiting to happen.

Why wouldn't you play somebody who was trusted with the key as a young lad?
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #59655 on: Yesterday at 10:23:42 pm »
I always thought Aubamayang was something of a fraud

Was dining from a table he didnt belong at for years for me. Now its very apparent
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #59656 on: Yesterday at 10:23:51 pm »
When Bruce Lee said "be like water, my friend", these lot took it seriously. There's no substance to them and they're an extremely bland team. Disappointed in their fans as well, heard one of theirs threw a coin into the away stand at Old Trafford and it hit a kid.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #59657 on: Yesterday at 10:28:32 pm »
Looking forward to seeing how TNB puts a positive spin on this one.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #59658 on: Yesterday at 10:31:07 pm »
Next manager to be sacked
Luck's running out with them lucky wins a few weeks back
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #59659 on: Yesterday at 10:32:56 pm »
Do they get a point at least for being the younger team?
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #59660 on: Yesterday at 10:43:59 pm »
Quote from: rushyman on Yesterday at 10:23:42 pm
I always thought Aubamayang was something of a fraud

Was dining from a table he didnt belong at for years for me. Now its very apparent

When he had pace and good support in attack he was unstoppable. Now he has neither. Playing him as a sole striker and asking him to hold the ball up like a traditional #9 is a waste.

You must remember when we played Dortmund, him and Reus were a nightmare.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #59661 on: Yesterday at 10:48:35 pm »
Absolutely tragic. Every time they go a goal ahead, they instantly switch to playing the most negative, defensive football imaginable. Awful tactics. But Arteta like Solskjaer seems to have a weird habit of pulling out a string of results just when the sack is looming.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #59662 on: Yesterday at 10:55:47 pm »
The question is though. Is Harry macguire worth £30m more than Ben White?
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #59663 on: Yesterday at 11:33:05 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 10:48:35 pm
Absolutely tragic. Every time they go a goal ahead, they instantly switch to playing the most negative, defensive football imaginable. Awful tactics. But Arteta like Solskjaer seems to have a weird habit of pulling out a string of results just when the sack is looming.

Arteta is just another in a long line of cowardly coaches.

Dont normally want the blueshite to win, but beating Arsenal? Yeah, why not. Everton have been woeful for so long, it just puts a little plaster over a huge wound.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #59664 on: Yesterday at 11:36:03 pm »
Ffs
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #59665 on: Yesterday at 11:39:19 pm »
Quote from: rushyman on Yesterday at 10:23:42 pm
I always thought Aubamayang was something of a fraud

Was dining from a table he didnt belong at for years for me. Now its very apparent

In terms of talent? No way, the guy put up very good numbers consistently for a decade. He was excellent a lot of that time. He also played a lot of football over that time - he was barely injured, but now maybe that is catching up with him, pace was a big part of his game, so maybe losing a step has had a big effect.

But my issue with Auba wasnt a lack of talent - as there wasnt a lack, it was just an attitude thing, the guy is a dick.
And sure, he isnt the only footballer whos main interest is money, but he takes it to quite an extreme, he simply stopped caring the second Arsenal granted his wishes and gave him that huge contract.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #59666 on: Yesterday at 11:46:33 pm »
Quote from: rushyman on Yesterday at 10:23:42 pm
I always thought Aubamayang was something of a fraud

Was dining from a table he didnt belong at for years for me. Now its very apparent

He wasn't!!! Was at the very top level for some time and it couldn't really be argued with but pace was a big part of his game and attitude comes across as very questionable.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #59667 on: Yesterday at 11:46:49 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Yesterday at 10:22:52 pm
Why wouldn't you play somebody who was trusted with the key as a young lad?
He was trusted with the key instead of his older brother. If that isn't someone to trust to lead a football team than who is?
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #59668 on: Yesterday at 11:47:51 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Yesterday at 10:18:50 pm
It's crazy the state these are in. What's baffling to me is quite a few on here after they put a couple of wins together (against dross) seemed to think they had improved under Wenger. It's got to be one of the worst Arsenal sides ever. Maybe ever is harsh as I don't know the full history of the club but in decades certainly, probably since their trophy drought after the 71 double.

Think Wenger has left recently mate
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #59669 on: Today at 12:48:37 am »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 11:39:19 pm
In terms of talent? No way, the guy put up very good numbers consistently for a decade. He was excellent a lot of that time. He also played a lot of football over that time - he was barely injured, but now maybe that is catching up with him, pace was a big part of his game, so maybe losing a step has had a big effect.

But my issue with Auba wasnt a lack of talent - as there wasnt a lack, it was just an attitude thing, the guy is a dick.
And sure, he isnt the only footballer whos main interest is money, but he takes it to quite an extreme, he simply stopped caring the second Arsenal granted his wishes and gave him that huge contract.
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Yesterday at 11:46:33 pm
He wasn't!!! Was at the very top level for some time and it couldn't really be argued with but pace was a big part of his game and attitude comes across as very questionable.

Dont get it wrong. Was very good

But was being mentioned alongside lewandowski Ibra and Raul etc

Just not a chance, those men even in their twilight were knocking goals in. 2 still are

Hes in his twilight years now and hes a has been
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #59670 on: Today at 03:57:56 am »
Trust the process, eh?
