I always thought Aubamayang was something of a fraud



Was dining from a table he didn’t belong at for years for me. Now it’s very apparent



In terms of talent? No way, the guy put up very good numbers consistently for a decade. He was excellent a lot of that time. He also played a lot of football over that time - he was barely injured, but now maybe that is catching up with him, pace was a big part of his game, so maybe losing a step has had a big effect.But my issue with Auba wasn’t a lack of talent - as there wasn’t a lack, it was just an attitude thing, the guy is a dick.And sure, he isnt the only footballer who’s main interest is money, but he takes it to quite an extreme, he simply stopped caring the second Arsenal granted his wishes and gave him that huge contract.