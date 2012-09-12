I always thought Aubamayang was something of a fraud
Was dining from a table he didnt belong at for years for me. Now its very apparent
In terms of talent? No way, the guy put up very good numbers consistently for a decade. He was excellent a lot of that time. He also played a lot of football over that time - he was barely injured, but now maybe that is catching up with him, pace was a big part of his game, so maybe losing a step has had a big effect.
But my issue with Auba wasnt a lack of talent - as there wasnt a lack, it was just an attitude thing, the guy is a dick.
And sure, he isnt the only footballer whos main interest is money, but he takes it to quite an extreme, he simply stopped caring the second Arsenal granted his wishes and gave him that huge contract.