I always thought Aubamayang was something of a fraud



Was dining from a table he didnt belong at for years for me. Now its very apparent



In terms of talent? No way, the guy put up very good numbers consistently for a decade. He was excellent a lot of that time. He also played a lot of football over that time - he was barely injured, but now maybe that is catching up with him, pace was a big part of his game, so maybe losing a step has had a big effect.But my issue with Auba wasnt a lack of talent - as there wasnt a lack, it was just an attitude thing, the guy is a dick.And sure, he isnt the only footballer whos main interest is money, but he takes it to quite an extreme, he simply stopped caring the second Arsenal granted his wishes and gave him that huge contract.