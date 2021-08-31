To be honest I was giving him the benefit of the doubt last season. We started terrible but after Smith-Rowe was introduced & then Odegaard joined we were doing better. We were told this would be a big summer. I expected Saliba to come back & be introduced, I expected first team areas of weakness to be addressed, I expected lots to leave, we were told we had a plan & were going to be decisive this summer.



Instead, we've spent a lot of money, but we've barely actually improved the first team from last season, we've sent Saliba on loan without even actually assessing him pre season, we've managed to actually sell just 1 player, & we've started the season totally not prepared & on the back foot.



Now I know some of that he's been unlucky with, the market making it difficult to get players out the door, Covid & injury hit etc. However, some of the decisions are baffling. The Saliba decision, the decision to not only keep Xhaka but sign him to a new contract, the squad players we've signed instead of proper first team improvements. Even the last couple of days, rejecting money for Nketiah when he's out of contract in the summer, Maitland-Niles out the door then being told to stay, playing feckin Kolasinac against the champions when he's almost out the door, just looks like decision making all over the place.



I do think there's a decent first XI there, & we should start to see that after the international break, but squad wise we are still poor, & we've got a bunch of people that just don't want to be here. We've established ourselves as THE banter club, and everyone is queuing up to have a go, even the players.



Thanks for taking the time to explain it to me. Both yourself and The North Bank, respected members of this forum. It must be hard. We have seen the best and worst at this club and it is hard to take at times, but we choose to take it.Didn't see all the Switzerland games but is it fair to say Xhaka had a good tournament. You are both saying the same thing about the club keeping him on is a mistake.I am not sure if it is a possibility but maybe Arteta needs some help from some other people, so the World doesn't completely rest on his shoulders. I mean you are writing there is a decent 11 there, but the decisions are sometimes pressure made and thats where the problems can happen.I don't know if id go as far as saying you are the banter club, but obviously the other lot in North London are going to be on cloud 9 at the moment. In time it will change. I am just surprised, as you probably are at what is happening. Anyway hope the result comes in the next game, just to give you a route out of this.