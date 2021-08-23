Klopp got Alisson and VVD for £126m + £14m add ons. Similiar to what Arsenal have spent this summer. I think what Klopp has shown is build a team bit by bit and get the right players. Not 4 or 5 each summer.
To be fair, despite my criticism, I do sort of see what they are trying to do, buy young, hungry players, try & build over the next few years. When you look at Klopps first windows, it was more getting the Robertson's, the Mane's & the Wijnaldum's & the Matip's. Was it not because off the success & the Coutinho sales he could then go for the Van Dijk & the Allison's?
You could sort of envisage stages over the next couple of years, try & get back into Europe first this season, build from there. I just don't think they've targeted the areas that needed most improvement first, or used internal solutions like Saliba if money became the issue. Like North Bank says, its 1 thing trying to build up for the next few years, but you need results & to show progress in the present, or you won't last that long.
That's Ben White & Willian now confirmed with Covid, you wonder if there will be more on top.