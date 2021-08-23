« previous next »
General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
August 23, 2021, 07:45:47 pm
Quote from: a little break on August 23, 2021, 07:29:52 pm
I just went on to the Arsenal Fan TV thing on Youtube for the first time in years cause I wanted a laugh. Is the dude who used to say "blud" and then "fam" at the end of every half sentence gone from bitching about his team on Youtube after every game? Or am I just not seeing him?

he moved to the US.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
August 23, 2021, 07:54:05 pm
AFTV's notoriety is Ty and Claude arguing with Troopz's and DT's rants mixed in, but I will say I watched a few interviews yesterday with different supporters, and they were pretty calm.  Disappointed but very even-keeled, like our resident Gooners here.  Not too dramatic or knee-jerk or anything.  Everyone likes the laughs, but it's also interesting to get some calm perspectives.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
August 23, 2021, 08:01:00 pm
Quote from: skipper757 on August 23, 2021, 07:54:05 pm
AFTV's notoriety is Ty and Claude arguing with Troopz's and DT's rants mixed in, but I will say I watched a few interviews yesterday with different supporters, and they were pretty calm.  Disappointed but very even-keeled, like our resident Gooners here.  Not too dramatic or knee-jerk or anything.  Everyone likes the laughs, but it's also interesting to get some calm perspectives.

Claude died earlier this year, he'd been binned off mind after making racist remarks about Son
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
August 23, 2021, 08:11:38 pm
Quote from: ScottishGoon on August 23, 2021, 07:11:27 pm
Im sure people were dissecting the Chelsea team under Lampard as well, Azpilicueta aging & not as good as he was, Christensen, Zouma, Rudiger, all ok defenders, but all could be got at. Jorginho can be got at it you press him, Havertz, Werner, Ziyech all struggling to settle etc.

My point is if you get a coach that knows what he's doing, & implements a system that hides deficiencies & gets the best out his players, then that can make a team better than the sum of its parts.

You mention Leicester. Contrast Saliba & Fofana for instance. Both the same age, both equally highly rated, both signed for English teams. 1 given confidence & playing time, 1 loaned out for the 3rd season straight. By now, people should be talking about Saliba the same way they are talking about Fofana. Instead, I need to watch Pablo Mari get tossed about like an empty tracksuit. I'm tired Robbie.

Although that may be true, for a number of your players there isn't really room for that. No ones turning Xhaka and Bellerin into anything comparable to their equivalent in any of the other sides.

People were trying to justify Lampards shit coaching by questioning the players compatibility instead of just seeing it was shit coaching. Arteta is incredibly out of his depth, but you also have sub par players in a huge amount of positions, coupled with some terrible recruitment. Again Bellerin and Xhaka as an example, Klopp isn't making them look good, they have their qualities granted, but their weaknesses leave gaping holes in your side and leave you at huge risk of being overwhelmed by any side with quality. Great managers can get a team overperforming, but they still need players at a certain level to start with to achieve this
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
August 23, 2021, 08:49:16 pm
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on August 23, 2021, 08:11:38 pm
Although that may be true, for a number of your players there isn't really room for that. No ones turning Xhaka and Bellerin into anything comparable to their equivalent in any of the other sides.

People were trying to justify Lampards shit coaching by questioning the players compatibility instead of just seeing it was shit coaching. Arteta is incredibly out of his depth, but you also have sub par players in a huge amount of positions, coupled with some terrible recruitment. Again Bellerin and Xhaka as an example, Klopp isn't making them look good, they have their qualities granted, but their weaknesses leave gaping holes in your side and leave you at huge risk of being overwhelmed by any side with quality. Great managers can get a team overperforming, but they still need players at a certain level to start with to achieve this

I know this mate, that's why I said on an earlier post that I see Xhaka & Bellerin as the weak links, & that would be the first positions I upgraded this summer. So I'm criticising the fact that the club spent £130M in the summer, & haven't addressed those areas that we can all see as weak. Improve those 2 areas this window, concentrate on a more rounded forward next window, should have been the plan.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
August 24, 2021, 02:45:59 am
Say whatever you want about arsenals best team posted on the last page and I agree but look at the one that started against Chelsea? It was extremely weak man for man and I think arteta should get a little bit of leeway here. That 11 was never beating that Chelsea team and would struggle to beat most if not all top half sides in the league.

The fact of the matter is they are seen as a big team even though the side theyve put out is shocking and if they werent called arsenal nobody would blink an eye at them losing those two games.

Id be shocked if somebody like Conte agreed to go in there which seems to be the hope. Thats without mentioning the money theyve spent this year. I dont think that money spent will improve them that much at all. Maybe top 6?
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
August 24, 2021, 03:12:33 am
Quote from: MBL? on August 24, 2021, 02:45:59 am
Say whatever you want about arsenals best team posted on the last page and I agree but look at the one that started against Chelsea? It was extremely weak man for man and I think arteta should get a little bit of leeway here. That 11 was never beating that Chelsea team and would struggle to beat most if not all top half sides in the league.

The fact of the matter is they are seen as a big team even though the side theyve put out is shocking and if they werent called arsenal nobody would blink an eye at them losing those two games.

Id be shocked if somebody like Conte agreed to go in there which seems to be the hope. Thats without mentioning the money theyve spent this year. I dont think that money spent will improve them that much at all. Maybe top 6?

He should get fuck all leeway considering the absolute shit football that he's got them playing these two games aside.

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
August 24, 2021, 05:26:16 am
If Arsenal wouldn't have won the FA Cup 2 seasons ago, then Arteta would be long gone
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
August 24, 2021, 08:11:03 am
Quote from: MBL? on August 24, 2021, 02:45:59 am
Id be shocked if somebody like Conte agreed to go in there which seems to be the hope. Thats without mentioning the money theyve spent this year. I dont think that money spent will improve them that much at all. Maybe top 6?

Conte would get a lot more out of the £130m they've spent this summer and I think he is aware of it too hence his name being bandied about as a replacement.

Edit: I did mean £130m abstractly! Not those specific players. Knowing your manager will be Antonio Conte means better players can be attracted to a club over Mikel Arteta.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
August 24, 2021, 09:39:27 am
Quote from: OsirisMVZ on August 24, 2021, 08:11:03 am
Conte would get a lot more out of the £130m they've spent this summer and I think he is aware of it too hence his name being bandied about as a replacement.

Klopp got Alisson and VVD for £126m + £14m add ons. Similiar to what Arsenal have spent this summer. I think what Klopp has shown is build a team bit by bit and get the right players. Not 4 or 5 each summer.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
August 24, 2021, 09:50:30 am
Quote from: clinical on August 24, 2021, 09:39:27 am
Klopp got Alisson and VVD for £126m + £14m add ons. Similiar to what Arsenal have spent this summer. I think what Klopp has shown is build a team bit by bit and get the right players. Not 4 or 5 each summer.

To be fair, despite my criticism, I do sort of see what they are trying to do, buy young, hungry players, try & build over the next few years. When you look at Klopps first windows, it was more getting the Robertson's, the Mane's & the Wijnaldum's & the Matip's. Was it not because off the success & the Coutinho sales he could then go for the Van Dijk & the Allison's?

You could sort of envisage stages over the next couple of years, try & get back into Europe first this season, build from there. I just don't think they've targeted the areas that needed most improvement first, or used internal solutions like Saliba if money became the issue. Like North Bank says, its 1 thing trying to build up for the next few years, but you need results & to show progress in the present, or you won't last that long.

That's Ben White & Willian now confirmed with Covid, you wonder if there will be more on top.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
August 24, 2021, 10:12:57 am
Quote from: clinical on August 24, 2021, 09:39:27 am
Klopp got Alisson and VVD for £126m + £14m add ons. Similiar to what Arsenal have spent this summer. I think what Klopp has shown is build a team bit by bit and get the right players. Not 4 or 5 each summer.

Thats not how football works though.

Leicester spent £180 million in 17/18 and 18/19. Why didnt they just sign Van Dijk, Allison, Robertson and Salah?

Arsenals activity looks pretty average (at best)....but they had twenty seasons of CL football in a row and have since had five seasons out of it, and probably a few more to follow. Players obviously take a note of that sort of thing. Its like when we were trying to replace Suarez. We'd had four seasons in a row out of the CL and our best player had just left. Its all very well saying 'why not spend £60 million on W instead of £20 million each on X, Y and Z' but the most expensive, better players will have better options. We found that out ourselves that summer when Sanchez chose Arsenal over us. Its why it was funny when them and Spurs were linked with Lautaro Martinez. Exactly the sort of player they should try and sign...but why would he go there? And the real kicker is that when you're in that position, as we were, you're more likely to have luck with players from your own league like we did with Lallana, Lambert etc.......but the premium for them is mega too so you end up paying mega bucks for players like Ben White and Aaron Ramsdale. They definitely could and should have spent better but its not easy in their position (and they don't have a manager with a name or reputation to pull players in).

Oh....and Klopp signed five first teamers in his first season, four in his second and four in his third. So pretty much exactly what you said he didnt do :D
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
August 24, 2021, 10:45:46 am
Quote from: a little break on August 23, 2021, 07:29:52 pm
I just went on to the Arsenal Fan TV thing on Youtube for the first time in years cause I wanted a laugh. Is the dude who used to say "blud" and then "fam" at the end of every half sentence gone from bitching about his team on Youtube after every game? Or am I just not seeing him?


He does the same thing, but on another platform.

https://twitter.com/backagain/status/1429496396219129859?s=21
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
August 24, 2021, 04:31:50 pm
Quote from: ScottishGoon on August 23, 2021, 07:11:27 pm
Im sure people were dissecting the Chelsea team under Lampard as well, Azpilicueta aging & not as good as he was, Christensen, Zouma, Rudiger, all ok defenders, but all could be got at. Jorginho can be got at it you press him, Havertz, Werner, Ziyech all struggling to settle etc.

My point is if you get a coach that knows what he's doing, & implements a system that hides deficiencies & gets the best out his players, then that can make a team better than the sum of its parts.

You mention Leicester. Contrast Saliba & Fofana for instance. Both the same age, both equally highly rated, both signed for English teams. 1 given confidence & playing time, 1 loaned out for the 3rd season straight. By now, people should be talking about Saliba the same way they are talking about Fofana. Instead, I need to watch Pablo Mari get tossed about like an empty tracksuit. I'm tired Robbie.

While that may be true, it's not what you said and it wasn't your point. You said "Now, looking at that, would folk say there's a massive difference in quality player for player? Chelsea's is certainly more experienced, I can see a couple of positions in that Arsenal team you'd want to upgrade, but I don't think there is a massive difference there."

As others have already said yes, Chelsea's team man for man is miles better in every single position based on the two teams you posted. There's no real comparison. Arsenal's XI smacks of mid-table mediocrity.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
August 24, 2021, 04:59:29 pm
Hahahahaha

David Rudin
@DavidSRudin
in which Arsène Wenger presents Liverpool with an award for achievements in getting in to the Champions League spots late in the season
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
August 24, 2021, 06:16:10 pm
Quote from: Dave McCoy on August 24, 2021, 04:59:29 pm
Hahahahaha

David Rudin
@DavidSRudin
in which Arsène Wenger presents Liverpool with an award for achievements in getting in to the Champions League spots late in the season

Im missing the joke here?

Wenger is now a FIFA bod and the (LED light bulb?) award has a FIFA logo, wonder what its for.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
August 24, 2021, 06:18:52 pm
It's for last year when Kloppo won Best Coach at the FIFA Awards.  It just got presented to him today by Wenger at Kirkby.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
August 24, 2021, 06:29:58 pm
Quote from: Samie on August 24, 2021, 06:18:52 pm
It's for last year when Kloppo won Best Coach at the FIFA Awards.  It just got presented to him today by Wenger at Kirkby.
Thanks. Youd think theyd have just DHLd it after all this time.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
August 24, 2021, 07:02:47 pm
Quote from: rossipersempre on August 24, 2021, 06:16:10 pm
Im missing the joke here?

Wenger is now a FIFA bod and the (LED light bulb?) award has a FIFA logo, wonder what its for.

Jeez, tough crowd.  The joke is that Wenger in his last years said making Top 4 and getting in the CL was as good as a trophy.

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2012/feb/19/arsene-wenger-arsenal-fourth-place
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
August 24, 2021, 07:05:21 pm
Quote from: Dave McCoy on August 24, 2021, 04:59:29 pm
Hahahahaha

David Rudin
@DavidSRudin
in which Arsène Wenger presents Liverpool with an award for achievements in getting in to the Champions League spots late in the season


Good to see him still looking well. Seemed to remember he usually spoke highly of Liverpool & Anfield.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
August 24, 2021, 10:54:37 pm
Wenger be like "Liverpool were so good at the fourth place trophy thing that they stole my thunder and actually finished third".

 ;D

On a serious note, I wonder if they might be desperate enough and swallow enough pride to turn to him as caretaker to see the year out if things get really bad this season? Maybe he'd turn them down. Hard to say.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
August 24, 2021, 11:02:47 pm
Quote from: Linudden on August 24, 2021, 10:54:37 pm
On a serious note, I wonder if they might be desperate enough and swallow enough pride to turn to him as caretaker to see the year out if things get really bad this season? Maybe he'd turn them down. Hard to say.

I reckon he definitely would turn them down. Nothing really left to prove in management, cushy job with FIFA where he has a hand in how football worldwide evolves. Plus he's 71, can't imagine he can be arsed dealing with the abuse after every bad result.

To be honest it'd be a bad sign if they even offered him the job, may as well finish mid table again with Arteta and then get a manager in for a 'project'.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
Yesterday at 10:19:31 am
Arsene looks healthy and it's great to see. He's one of the legendary managers and doesn't get enough credit for the impact he had on this league.

I don't think he'd touch a job at Arsenal anymore, why would he want to stress himself out and more importantly deal with the utter shitstorm that is Arsenal right now.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
Yesterday at 10:36:19 am
You know you're in a pile of shit when people start talking about ex managers returning.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
Yesterday at 10:36:37 am
Amazing he's been gone only three years and its a much much worse squad, tech staff, league position, morale, etc.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
Yesterday at 11:05:59 am
Quote from: OsirisMVZ on Yesterday at 10:36:37 am
Amazing he's been gone only three years and its a much much worse squad, tech staff, league position, morale, etc.

Has he only been gone 3 years? Fuckinel I thought he left about 6 years ago it feels like ages ago.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
Yesterday at 11:07:57 am
Quote from: ScottishGoon on August 24, 2021, 07:05:21 pm
Good to see him still looking well. Seemed to remember he usually spoke highly of Liverpool & Anfield.

Thierry Henry says the 2001 final still gets to him on Carras podcast, but still speaks highly of us. I definitely think thats the same with Wenger.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
Yesterday at 11:39:45 am
Quote from: Lynx the saucy mynx on Yesterday at 11:07:57 am
Thierry Henry says the 2001 final still gets to him on Carras podcast, but still speaks highly of us. I definitely think thats the same with Wenger.

Tell you another game that must get to Wenger, the 2007-08 Champions League quarter final.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
Yesterday at 11:48:03 am
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Yesterday at 11:39:45 am
Tell you another game that must get to Wenger, the 2007-08 Champions League quarter final.

I presume 03-04 Champions League is the one Arsenal fans feel truly got away from them? That's the one you should have won as you were by far the best team, but lost to Ranieri's Chelsea! Only had to beat Monaco and Porto after that, which might have had the added benefit of putting an early end to Mourinho as well. Obviously 05-06 as well but even so, you were the underdogs going into the final.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
Yesterday at 12:13:50 pm
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 11:48:03 am
I presume 03-04 Champions League is the one Arsenal fans feel truly got away from them? That's the one you should have won as you were by far the best team, but lost to Ranieri's Chelsea! Only had to beat Monaco and Porto after that, which might have had the added benefit of putting an early end to Mourinho as well. Obviously 05-06 as well but even so, you were the underdogs going into the final.

Yup they bottled that chance to cement themselves even more into history of football, having won the league unbeaten, and winning the CL on top of that, would have been quite something.

Which is why I never rate Wenger as high as I would otherwise.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
Yesterday at 12:18:50 pm
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Yesterday at 11:39:45 am
Tell you another game that must get to Wenger, the 2007-08 Champions League quarter final.

It shouldn't do, we were the better team on the day and the better team on paper.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
Yesterday at 12:30:44 pm
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 11:48:03 am
I presume 03-04 Champions League is the one Arsenal fans feel truly got away from them? That's the one you should have won as you were by far the best team, but lost to Ranieri's Chelsea! Only had to beat Monaco and Porto after that, which might have had the added benefit of putting an early end to Mourinho as well. Obviously 05-06 as well but even so, you were the underdogs going into the final.

Yeah, that was the 1 with the biggest regret, Wayne feckin Bridge of all people.

Quote from: fucking appalled on Yesterday at 12:18:50 pm
It shouldn't do, we were the better team on the day and the better team on paper.

Don't think there were much between the teams, even over the course of the season, Arsenal finished 3rd, Liverpool 4th, (Arsenal 7 points ahead) both league games finishing 1-1, first leg finishing 1-1. However, if you get an equalising goal on the night which is enough to take you through the tie with only 6 mins or so to go, then you can understand why that must rankle.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
Yesterday at 12:34:34 pm
There's a lot wrong at Arsenal but you can't judge them too much on their first two games (and the next one). Brentford more so, but they had pretty much a second string side out against Chelsea. You looked at that team and it screamed mid table but bearing in mind Aubemeyang, Odegaard, Lacazette, Ben White, Bellerin and Partey were all out the side (plus they'll bring another couple more in). Arguably none of these players would make the Chelsea side anyway which is another story, they look some way off the top 4 sides at the moment.

You can't face the European Champions with half a side missing and hope to compete though.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
Yesterday at 11:10:09 pm
It's gone very quiet in here. Do we only post when they lose?
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
Yesterday at 11:14:10 pm
Nah, great result.

I'm not a big fan of Arteta, but there's enough in the squad to get a good run going post-City.  He'll need it or else Arsenal should explore their options.  Don't need a change right away but be prepared if things don't improve by middle of the season or season's end.  Still think a top manager could get something out of this squad but will need more investment next summer to round out the issues (like SG has mentioned before at RB and CM).
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
Today at 08:32:07 am
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 11:10:09 pm
It's gone very quiet in here. Do we only post when they lose?

As I posted further up the page you can't judge their opening games too much because the team they had out on the pitch. Even yesterday they were missing several key players but the likes of Aubemeyang and Lacazette back and Odegaard returning (who is real quality) obviously makes a big difference.

Yesterday's team may well have lost anyway to Chelsea (who are a better team anyway) but they probably don't lose to Brentford.

They're still a top 6 squad. Whether the manager is up to it is another matter.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
Today at 08:34:57 am
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 11:10:09 pm
It's gone very quiet in here. Do we only post when they lose?

They played nearly the first team against a gang of gardeners and baristas. A 6-0 battering is the bare minimum.
