Klopp got Alisson and VVD for £126m + £14m add ons. Similiar to what Arsenal have spent this summer. I think what Klopp has shown is build a team bit by bit and get the right players. Not 4 or 5 each summer.



Thats not how football works though.Leicester spent £180 million in 17/18 and 18/19. Why didnt they just sign Van Dijk, Allison, Robertson and Salah?Arsenals activity looks pretty average (at best)....but they had twenty seasons of CL football in a row and have since had five seasons out of it, and probably a few more to follow. Players obviously take a note of that sort of thing. Its like when we were trying to replace Suarez. We'd had four seasons in a row out of the CL and our best player had just left. Its all very well saying 'why not spend £60 million on W instead of £20 million each on X, Y and Z' but the most expensive, better players will have better options. We found that out ourselves that summer when Sanchez chose Arsenal over us. Its why it was funny when them and Spurs were linked with Lautaro Martinez. Exactly the sort of player they should try and sign...but why would he go there? And the real kicker is that when you're in that position, as we were, you're more likely to have luck with players from your own league like we did with Lallana, Lambert etc.......but the premium for them is mega too so you end up paying mega bucks for players like Ben White and Aaron Ramsdale. They definitely could and should have spent better but its not easy in their position (and they don't have a manager with a name or reputation to pull players in).Oh....and Klopp signed five first teamers in his first season, four in his second and four in his third. So pretty much exactly what you said he didnt do