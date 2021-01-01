« previous next »
Quote from: a little break on Yesterday at 07:29:52 pm
I just went on to the Arsenal Fan TV thing on Youtube for the first time in years cause I wanted a laugh. Is the dude who used to say "blud" and then "fam" at the end of every half sentence gone from bitching about his team on Youtube after every game? Or am I just not seeing him?

he moved to the US.
AFTV's notoriety is Ty and Claude arguing with Troopz's and DT's rants mixed in, but I will say I watched a few interviews yesterday with different supporters, and they were pretty calm.  Disappointed but very even-keeled, like our resident Gooners here.  Not too dramatic or knee-jerk or anything.  Everyone likes the laughs, but it's also interesting to get some calm perspectives.
Quote from: skipper757 on Yesterday at 07:54:05 pm
AFTV's notoriety is Ty and Claude arguing with Troopz's and DT's rants mixed in, but I will say I watched a few interviews yesterday with different supporters, and they were pretty calm.  Disappointed but very even-keeled, like our resident Gooners here.  Not too dramatic or knee-jerk or anything.  Everyone likes the laughs, but it's also interesting to get some calm perspectives.

Claude died earlier this year, he'd been binned off mind after making racist remarks about Son
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Yesterday at 07:11:27 pm
Im sure people were dissecting the Chelsea team under Lampard as well, Azpilicueta aging & not as good as he was, Christensen, Zouma, Rudiger, all ok defenders, but all could be got at. Jorginho can be got at it you press him, Havertz, Werner, Ziyech all struggling to settle etc.

My point is if you get a coach that knows what he's doing, & implements a system that hides deficiencies & gets the best out his players, then that can make a team better than the sum of its parts.

You mention Leicester. Contrast Saliba & Fofana for instance. Both the same age, both equally highly rated, both signed for English teams. 1 given confidence & playing time, 1 loaned out for the 3rd season straight. By now, people should be talking about Saliba the same way they are talking about Fofana. Instead, I need to watch Pablo Mari get tossed about like an empty tracksuit. I'm tired Robbie.

Although that may be true, for a number of your players there isn't really room for that. No ones turning Xhaka and Bellerin into anything comparable to their equivalent in any of the other sides.

People were trying to justify Lampards shit coaching by questioning the players compatibility instead of just seeing it was shit coaching. Arteta is incredibly out of his depth, but you also have sub par players in a huge amount of positions, coupled with some terrible recruitment. Again Bellerin and Xhaka as an example, Klopp isn't making them look good, they have their qualities granted, but their weaknesses leave gaping holes in your side and leave you at huge risk of being overwhelmed by any side with quality. Great managers can get a team overperforming, but they still need players at a certain level to start with to achieve this
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Yesterday at 08:11:38 pm
Although that may be true, for a number of your players there isn't really room for that. No ones turning Xhaka and Bellerin into anything comparable to their equivalent in any of the other sides.

People were trying to justify Lampards shit coaching by questioning the players compatibility instead of just seeing it was shit coaching. Arteta is incredibly out of his depth, but you also have sub par players in a huge amount of positions, coupled with some terrible recruitment. Again Bellerin and Xhaka as an example, Klopp isn't making them look good, they have their qualities granted, but their weaknesses leave gaping holes in your side and leave you at huge risk of being overwhelmed by any side with quality. Great managers can get a team overperforming, but they still need players at a certain level to start with to achieve this

I know this mate, that's why I said on an earlier post that I see Xhaka & Bellerin as the weak links, & that would be the first positions I upgraded this summer. So I'm criticising the fact that the club spent £130M in the summer, & haven't addressed those areas that we can all see as weak. Improve those 2 areas this window, concentrate on a more rounded forward next window, should have been the plan.
Say whatever you want about arsenals best team posted on the last page and I agree but look at the one that started against Chelsea? It was extremely weak man for man and I think arteta should get a little bit of leeway here. That 11 was never beating that Chelsea team and would struggle to beat most if not all top half sides in the league.

The fact of the matter is they are seen as a big team even though the side theyve put out is shocking and if they werent called arsenal nobody would blink an eye at them losing those two games.

Id be shocked if somebody like Conte agreed to go in there which seems to be the hope. Thats without mentioning the money theyve spent this year. I dont think that money spent will improve them that much at all. Maybe top 6?
Quote from: MBL? on Today at 02:45:59 am
Say whatever you want about arsenals best team posted on the last page and I agree but look at the one that started against Chelsea? It was extremely weak man for man and I think arteta should get a little bit of leeway here. That 11 was never beating that Chelsea team and would struggle to beat most if not all top half sides in the league.

The fact of the matter is they are seen as a big team even though the side theyve put out is shocking and if they werent called arsenal nobody would blink an eye at them losing those two games.

Id be shocked if somebody like Conte agreed to go in there which seems to be the hope. Thats without mentioning the money theyve spent this year. I dont think that money spent will improve them that much at all. Maybe top 6?

He should get fuck all leeway considering the absolute shit football that he's got them playing these two games aside.

If Arsenal wouldn't have won the FA Cup 2 seasons ago, then Arteta would be long gone
Quote from: MBL? on Today at 02:45:59 am
Id be shocked if somebody like Conte agreed to go in there which seems to be the hope. Thats without mentioning the money theyve spent this year. I dont think that money spent will improve them that much at all. Maybe top 6?

Conte would get a lot more out of the £130m they've spent this summer and I think he is aware of it too hence his name being bandied about as a replacement.

Edit: I did mean £130m abstractly! Not those specific players. Knowing your manager will be Antonio Conte means better players can be attracted to a club over Mikel Arteta.
Quote from: OsirisMVZ on Today at 08:11:03 am
Conte would get a lot more out of the £130m they've spent this summer and I think he is aware of it too hence his name being bandied about as a replacement.

Klopp got Alisson and VVD for £126m + £14m add ons. Similiar to what Arsenal have spent this summer. I think what Klopp has shown is build a team bit by bit and get the right players. Not 4 or 5 each summer.
Quote from: clinical on Today at 09:39:27 am
Klopp got Alisson and VVD for £126m + £14m add ons. Similiar to what Arsenal have spent this summer. I think what Klopp has shown is build a team bit by bit and get the right players. Not 4 or 5 each summer.

To be fair, despite my criticism, I do sort of see what they are trying to do, buy young, hungry players, try & build over the next few years. When you look at Klopps first windows, it was more getting the Robertson's, the Mane's & the Wijnaldum's & the Matip's. Was it not because off the success & the Coutinho sales he could then go for the Van Dijk & the Allison's?

You could sort of envisage stages over the next couple of years, try & get back into Europe first this season, build from there. I just don't think they've targeted the areas that needed most improvement first, or used internal solutions like Saliba if money became the issue. Like North Bank says, its 1 thing trying to build up for the next few years, but you need results & to show progress in the present, or you won't last that long.

That's Ben White & Willian now confirmed with Covid, you wonder if there will be more on top.
Quote from: clinical on Today at 09:39:27 am
Klopp got Alisson and VVD for £126m + £14m add ons. Similiar to what Arsenal have spent this summer. I think what Klopp has shown is build a team bit by bit and get the right players. Not 4 or 5 each summer.

Thats not how football works though.

Leicester spent £180 million in 17/18 and 18/19. Why didnt they just sign Van Dijk, Allison, Robertson and Salah?

Arsenals activity looks pretty average (at best)....but they had twenty seasons of CL football in a row and have since had five seasons out of it, and probably a few more to follow. Players obviously take a note of that sort of thing. Its like when we were trying to replace Suarez. We'd had four seasons in a row out of the CL and our best player had just left. Its all very well saying 'why not spend £60 million on W instead of £20 million each on X, Y and Z' but the most expensive, better players will have better options. We found that out ourselves that summer when Sanchez chose Arsenal over us. Its why it was funny when them and Spurs were linked with Lautaro Martinez. Exactly the sort of player they should try and sign...but why would he go there? And the real kicker is that when you're in that position, as we were, you're more likely to have luck with players from your own league like we did with Lallana, Lambert etc.......but the premium for them is mega too so you end up paying mega bucks for players like Ben White and Aaron Ramsdale. They definitely could and should have spent better but its not easy in their position (and they don't have a manager with a name or reputation to pull players in).

Oh....and Klopp signed five first teamers in his first season, four in his second and four in his third. So pretty much exactly what you said he didnt do :D
Quote from: a little break on Yesterday at 07:29:52 pm
I just went on to the Arsenal Fan TV thing on Youtube for the first time in years cause I wanted a laugh. Is the dude who used to say "blud" and then "fam" at the end of every half sentence gone from bitching about his team on Youtube after every game? Or am I just not seeing him?


He does the same thing, but on another platform.

https://twitter.com/backagain/status/1429496396219129859?s=21
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Yesterday at 07:11:27 pm
Im sure people were dissecting the Chelsea team under Lampard as well, Azpilicueta aging & not as good as he was, Christensen, Zouma, Rudiger, all ok defenders, but all could be got at. Jorginho can be got at it you press him, Havertz, Werner, Ziyech all struggling to settle etc.

My point is if you get a coach that knows what he's doing, & implements a system that hides deficiencies & gets the best out his players, then that can make a team better than the sum of its parts.

You mention Leicester. Contrast Saliba & Fofana for instance. Both the same age, both equally highly rated, both signed for English teams. 1 given confidence & playing time, 1 loaned out for the 3rd season straight. By now, people should be talking about Saliba the same way they are talking about Fofana. Instead, I need to watch Pablo Mari get tossed about like an empty tracksuit. I'm tired Robbie.

While that may be true, it's not what you said and it wasn't your point. You said "Now, looking at that, would folk say there's a massive difference in quality player for player? Chelsea's is certainly more experienced, I can see a couple of positions in that Arsenal team you'd want to upgrade, but I don't think there is a massive difference there."

As others have already said yes, Chelsea's team man for man is miles better in every single position based on the two teams you posted. There's no real comparison. Arsenal's XI smacks of mid-table mediocrity.
Hahahahaha

David Rudin
@DavidSRudin
in which Arsène Wenger presents Liverpool with an award for achievements in getting in to the Champions League spots late in the season
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 04:59:29 pm
Hahahahaha

David Rudin
@DavidSRudin
in which Arsène Wenger presents Liverpool with an award for achievements in getting in to the Champions League spots late in the season

Im missing the joke here?

Wenger is now a FIFA bod and the (LED light bulb?) award has a FIFA logo, wonder what its for.
It's for last year when Kloppo won Best Coach at the FIFA Awards.  It just got presented to him today by Wenger at Kirkby.
Quote from: Samie on Today at 06:18:52 pm
It's for last year when Kloppo won Best Coach at the FIFA Awards.  It just got presented to him today by Wenger at Kirkby.
Thanks. Youd think theyd have just DHLd it after all this time.
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 06:16:10 pm
Im missing the joke here?

Wenger is now a FIFA bod and the (LED light bulb?) award has a FIFA logo, wonder what its for.

Jeez, tough crowd.  The joke is that Wenger in his last years said making Top 4 and getting in the CL was as good as a trophy.

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2012/feb/19/arsene-wenger-arsenal-fourth-place
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 04:59:29 pm
Hahahahaha

David Rudin
@DavidSRudin
in which Arsène Wenger presents Liverpool with an award for achievements in getting in to the Champions League spots late in the season


Good to see him still looking well. Seemed to remember he usually spoke highly of Liverpool & Anfield.
Wenger be like "Liverpool were so good at the fourth place trophy thing that they stole my thunder and actually finished third".

 ;D

On a serious note, I wonder if they might be desperate enough and swallow enough pride to turn to him as caretaker to see the year out if things get really bad this season? Maybe he'd turn them down. Hard to say.
