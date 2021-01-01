The worst Arsenal squad (including maneger) I can remember during my lifetime.
I seen this mentioned on Twitter, & think it's a fair point. Let's look at Chelsea's team yesterday.
Mendy
Azpilicueta Christensen Rudiger
James Jorginho Kovacic Alonso
Mount Havertz
Lukaku
Now, let's look at all the players that are available to us, & match them up to that Chelsea side like for like.
Leno
White Saliba Gabriel
Bellerin Xhaka Partey Tierney
Saka Odegaard
Aubameyang
Now, looking at that, would folk say there's a massive difference in quality player for player? Chelsea's is certainly more experienced, I can see a couple of positions in that Arsenal team you'd want to upgrade, but I don't think there is a massive difference there.
The main difference is Chelsea are getting the better out of what they have, & we aren't.