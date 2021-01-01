If you've got money to spend ( which they seem to do), it would be remiss of the board not to keep Conte in mind this season. The thing with a coach is you must give him the right amount of time: persisting with a coach who has had time to train in all his movements and ideas for the side but they are not good enough / you're not seeing a structure built such that adding key players elevates the side... is poor decision making as well.



If you've done the diligence in appointing a new coach, then the first season is just training in his ideas, movements, marking positions etc, getting his players in. Second and third season, you need to be seeing something built that can yield results, elevate the side. 3 seasons with solid backing in the market is a fair crack really, the coach can be judged. It's only nonsense (for any club below the richest) when in the first season itself you pay attention to whining fans wanting this or that. Players need time to lose old habits and train in new ones / new players fitting the manager's ideas to arrive.