« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1471 1472 1473 1474 1475 [1476]   Go Down

Author Topic: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?  (Read 4532173 times)

Online ScottishGoon

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,577
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #59000 on: Today at 12:23:07 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 12:08:06 pm
Lokonga is good, I can tell that after a couple of games with time and patience he might develop to be extremely good. The issue is Arsenal don't really improve players anymore; in the late 90s and early 00s you'd fancy most players who walked through the door at Highbury would find extra gears. Not the case anymore, the club is riddled in mediocrity and poor decision making and it's just dragged the players who could be good down.

Yeah, I like what I've seen of him. I'd still like 1 more in, seen talk about Torriera & Elneny leaving, if that happens 1 more would be ideal. Think we need results quick to be honest, it's a vicious cycle, the more defeats happen, the more confidence goes & players look poor.

Think Arteta needs to go back to basics a bit in these big games, we looked too open from the limited I seen. If he needs to go 3 at the back, or at least a more solid 3 in midfield & just try & hit on the counter like Spurs did. There was no way those players were good enough to take on Chelsea in a straight out football game yesterday.
Logged

Offline surfer. Fuck you generator.

  • surgood. As good as Suarez but CBA to play for us. Takes it on the chin and never holds a pointless grudge for several months.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,245
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #59001 on: Today at 12:25:13 pm »
If you've got money to spend ( which they seem to do), it would be remiss of the board not to keep Conte in mind this season.  The thing with a coach is you must give him the right amount of time: persisting with a coach who has had time to train in all his movements and ideas for the side but they are not good enough / you're not seeing a structure built such that adding key players elevates the side... is poor decision making as well.

If you've done the diligence in appointing a new coach,  then the first season is just training in his ideas,  movements,  marking positions etc,  getting his players in.  Second and third season,  you need to be seeing something built that can yield results,  elevate the side.  3 seasons with solid backing in the market is a fair crack really, the coach can be judged.  It's only nonsense (for any club below the richest) when in the first season itself you pay attention to whining fans wanting this or that. Players need time to lose old habits and train in new ones / new players fitting the manager's ideas to arrive.
Logged

Offline PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,792
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #59002 on: Today at 12:59:01 pm »
Quote from: surfer. Fuck you generator. on Today at 12:25:13 pm
If you've got money to spend ( which they seem to do), it would be remiss of the board not to keep Conte in mind this season.  The thing with a coach is you must give him the right amount of time: persisting with a coach who has had time to train in all his movements and ideas for the side but they are not good enough / you're not seeing a structure built such that adding key players elevates the side... is poor decision making as well.

If you've done the diligence in appointing a new coach,  then the first season is just training in his ideas,  movements,  marking positions etc,  getting his players in.  Second and third season,  you need to be seeing something built that can yield results,  elevate the side.  3 seasons with solid backing in the market is a fair crack really, the coach can be judged.  It's only nonsense (for any club below the richest) when in the first season itself you pay attention to whining fans wanting this or that. Players need time to lose old habits and train in new ones / new players fitting the manager's ideas to arrive.

This isn't the man u thread 😀
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,763
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #59003 on: Today at 01:11:22 pm »
These are only one win away from comparing White to VVD.
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Offline -Willo-

  • -the wisp-
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,744
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #59004 on: Today at 01:17:11 pm »
Quote from: surfer. Fuck you generator. on Today at 12:25:13 pm
If you've got money to spend ( which they seem to do), it would be remiss of the board not to keep Conte in mind this season.  The thing with a coach is you must give him the right amount of time: persisting with a coach who has had time to train in all his movements and ideas for the side but they are not good enough / you're not seeing a structure built such that adding key players elevates the side... is poor decision making as well.

If you've done the diligence in appointing a new coach,  then the first season is just training in his ideas,  movements,  marking positions etc,  getting his players in.  Second and third season,  you need to be seeing something built that can yield results,  elevate the side.  3 seasons with solid backing in the market is a fair crack really, the coach can be judged.  It's only nonsense (for any club below the richest) when in the first season itself you pay attention to whining fans wanting this or that. Players need time to lose old habits and train in new ones / new players fitting the manager's ideas to arrive.

Every team has money to spend, but when you're not at the top, the wages to convince a top tier player to come to your side isnt possible, look at Auba's wages for example, their poor situation meant they had to compensate with dumb money.

That's the predicament we used to be under 10 years ago, and you're starting to see it with Everton too over the last few years, you have to break through that barrier though with smart signings, and a fantastic coach, so you're definitely right on the Conte thing.

I think he'd fancy that job too, hecan't really fail there at the minute either, they are honestly at rock bottom.
Logged

Online afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,849
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #59005 on: Today at 02:06:03 pm »
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Today at 11:41:37 am
Roy isn't busy

No need to wuffle Hodgson's feathers...
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,410
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #59006 on: Today at 02:14:31 pm »
The worst Arsenal squad (including manager) I can remember during my lifetime.
Logged

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,971
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #59007 on: Today at 02:18:08 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 11:43:59 am
I dont see Arteta getting the boot unless we are in the relegation zone by Christmas. The whole club seems to be on board the "building for the future" idea, well, apart from the fans. We now look like an under 23 team coming up against either physically stronger teams like brentford, or teams that are both physically stronger and better than us like Chelsea. Its going to be a long season. We will probably get better when the new signings actually start playing and we get some physicality back in the team with Gabriel and Partey etc. I think the one positive has been Lokonga, probably our best player in the first two games, but we have never been as far away from the top 4 as we are now, maybe not since 1995. Arteta is trying to build for the future but is at a huge risk of not being part of it, you have to be somewhat competitive in the present too.

I'm with you - it's not as bleak as it seems. The Brentford loss makes it worse - but you were likely going to only come out of the first 3 games with 3 pts at best.
Logged

Online ScottishGoon

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,577
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #59008 on: Today at 02:24:28 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 02:14:31 pm
The worst Arsenal squad (including maneger) I can remember during my lifetime.

I seen this mentioned on Twitter, & think it's a fair point. Let's look at Chelsea's team yesterday.

Mendy
Azpilicueta Christensen Rudiger
James Jorginho Kovacic Alonso
Mount Havertz
Lukaku

Now, let's look at all the players that are available to us, & match them up to that Chelsea side like for like.

Leno
White Saliba Gabriel
Bellerin Xhaka Partey Tierney
Saka Odegaard
Aubameyang

Now, looking at that, would folk say there's a massive difference in quality player for player? Chelsea's is certainly more experienced, I can see a couple of positions in that Arsenal team you'd want to upgrade, but I don't think there is a massive difference there.

The main difference is Chelsea are getting the better out of what they have, & we aren't.
Logged

Offline -Willo-

  • -the wisp-
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,744
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #59009 on: Today at 02:27:05 pm »
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Today at 02:24:28 pm
I seen this mentioned on Twitter, & think it's a fair point. Let's look at Chelsea's team yesterday.

Mendy
Azpilicueta Christensen Rudiger
James Jorginho Kovacic Alonso
Mount Havertz
Lukaku

Now, let's look at all the players that are available to us, & match them up to that Chelsea side like for like.

Leno
White Saliba Gabriel
Bellerin Xhaka Partey Tierney
Saka Odegaard
Aubameyang

Now, looking at that, would folk say there's a massive difference in quality player for player? Chelsea's is certainly more experienced, I can see a couple of positions in that Arsenal team you'd want to upgrade, but I don't think there is a massive difference there.

The main difference is Chelsea are getting the better out of what they have, & we aren't.

I think you're being bias to be honest, from a neutral POV the only player I'd put in that Chelsea team of Arsenals is Tierney LB
Logged

Online [new username under construction]

  • Poster formerly know as shadowbane. Never lost his head whilst others panicked.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,451
  • Insert something awesome here!
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #59010 on: Today at 02:30:18 pm »
Quote from: -Willo- on Today at 02:27:05 pm
I think you're being bias to be honest, from a neutral POV the only player I'd put in that Chelsea team of Arsenals is Tierney LB

And he'd get injured after a game
Logged

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,640
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #59011 on: Today at 02:33:51 pm »
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Today at 02:24:28 pm
I seen this mentioned on Twitter, & think it's a fair point. Let's look at Chelsea's team yesterday.

Mendy
Azpilicueta Christensen Rudiger
James Jorginho Kovacic Alonso
Mount Havertz
Lukaku

Now, let's look at all the players that are available to us, & match them up to that Chelsea side like for like.

Leno
White Saliba Gabriel
Bellerin Xhaka Partey Tierney
Saka Odegaard
Aubameyang

Now, looking at that, would folk say there's a massive difference in quality player for player? Chelsea's is certainly more experienced, I can see a couple of positions in that Arsenal team you'd want to upgrade, but I don't think there is a massive difference there.

The main difference is Chelsea are getting the better out of what they have, & we aren't.

I think theres a huge difference. Even your brightest player in saka isnt better than what Chelsea have in those positions - at the moment. Theres a big difference in those defences too, likes of Rudiger and Azpilicueta are simply far better players. Jorginho is a far better player too than any of your midfielders (always find him to be weirdly under valued by oppo fans though).  Auba in his day sure - hed be up there in terms of quality. Not now. Its not just a case of Chelsea getting the better out of players, Lukaku, Havertz and Mount are just far better players for instance.

For sure Chelsea are better coached than Arsenal, that isnt hard, but I cannot agree that there isnt a big difference in quality.  There just isnt that much quality in the Arsenal squad regardless. A lot of money spent yes, but not much quality. Chelsea have far more quality all over the pitch.
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Online ScottishGoon

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,577
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #59012 on: Today at 02:34:29 pm »
Quote from: -Willo- on Today at 02:27:05 pm
I think you're being bias to be honest, from a neutral POV the only player I'd put in that Chelsea team of Arsenals is Tierney LB

Im not saying Arsenal's is better. It's just not the drop off between title contenders & top half contenders. Azpilicueta, Alonso & Rudiger were almost on their way out under Lampard, Christensen was getting exposed, I don't see a big difference in quality in a fully fit Partey & Jorginho or Kovacic, Saka & Mount I don't see a big difference, likewise Odegaard & Havertz. Main difference for me is James is much better than Bellerin, & Lukaku is a better all round forward than Aubameyang.
Logged

Online fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,484
  • Leicester season ticket holder
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #59013 on: Today at 02:38:21 pm »
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Today at 02:24:28 pm
I seen this mentioned on Twitter, & think it's a fair point. Let's look at Chelsea's team yesterday.

Mendy
Azpilicueta Christensen Rudiger
James Jorginho Kovacic Alonso
Mount Havertz
Lukaku

Now, let's look at all the players that are available to us, & match them up to that Chelsea side like for like.

Leno
White Saliba Gabriel
Bellerin Xhaka Partey Tierney
Saka Odegaard
Aubameyang

Now, looking at that, would folk say there's a massive difference in quality player for player? Chelsea's is certainly more experienced, I can see a couple of positions in that Arsenal team you'd want to upgrade, but I don't think there is a massive difference there.

The main difference is Chelsea are getting the better out of what they have, & we aren't.


Logged
"He wanted to do a 'stop and chat,' I didn't want to do a 'stop and chat."

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,640
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #59014 on: Today at 02:39:11 pm »
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Today at 02:34:29 pm
Im not saying Arsenal's is better. It's just not the drop off between title contenders & top half contenders. Azpilicueta, Alonso & Rudiger were almost on their way out under Lampard, Christensen was getting exposed, I don't see a big difference in quality in a fully fit Partey & Jorginho or Kovacic, Saka & Mount I don't see a big difference, likewise Odegaard & Havertz. Main difference for me is James is much better than Bellerin, & Lukaku is a better all round forward than Aubameyang.

Id ignore anything done under Lampard. When we where after a defender last season, Id have LOVED it if Rudiger had been available due to his problems at chelsea, hes far better than any central defender at Arsenal. Lampard was an idiot to freeze him out.

Even with good coaching I dont see it. Havertz, Jorginho, Rudiger, Mount, Lukaku, James are all just simply better players than their counterparts at Arsenal.  You could make a case of 2 or 3 maybe, but theres a huge difference as a squad.

Partey is intresting, Im thinking he was just another who looked great for an ultra defensive coach, and now is exposed, and isnt actually that good at all.
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Offline deFacto please, you bastards

  • farKnow.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,997
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #59015 on: Today at 02:40:15 pm »
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Today at 02:24:28 pm
I seen this mentioned on Twitter, & think it's a fair point. Let's look at Chelsea's team yesterday.

Mendy
Azpilicueta Christensen Rudiger
James Jorginho Kovacic Alonso
Mount Havertz
Lukaku

Now, let's look at all the players that are available to us, & match them up to that Chelsea side like for like.

Leno
White Saliba Gabriel
Bellerin Xhaka Partey Tierney
Saka Odegaard
Aubameyang

Now, looking at that, would folk say there's a massive difference in quality player for player? Chelsea's is certainly more experienced, I can see a couple of positions in that Arsenal team you'd want to upgrade, but I don't think there is a massive difference there.

The main difference is Chelsea are getting the better out of what they have, & we aren't.

I'm sorry but you got to be extremely delusional if you don't think there's a massive difference in quality.

Logged

Online Oskar

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,243
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #59016 on: Today at 02:42:37 pm »
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Today at 02:24:28 pm
I seen this mentioned on Twitter, & think it's a fair point. Let's look at Chelsea's team yesterday.

Mendy
Azpilicueta Christensen Rudiger
James Jorginho Kovacic Alonso
Mount Havertz
Lukaku

Now, let's look at all the players that are available to us, & match them up to that Chelsea side like for like.

Leno
White Saliba Gabriel
Bellerin Xhaka Partey Tierney
Saka Odegaard
Aubameyang

Now, looking at that, would folk say there's a massive difference in quality player for player? Chelsea's is certainly more experienced, I can see a couple of positions in that Arsenal team you'd want to upgrade, but I don't think there is a massive difference there.

The main difference is Chelsea are getting the better out of what they have, & we aren't.

Yes.

Seems a bit pointless including Saliba when it's clear now that Arteta doesn't rate him at all - if he can't get a look in ahead of the likes of Pablo Mari and Rob Holding, it doesn't bode well for his future at the club.

I'd take Tierney, when he's fit, ahead of Alonso. I like Saka a lot too, but otherwise that Chelsea team is well ahead of Arsenal's in terms of quality.
Logged

Offline deFacto please, you bastards

  • farKnow.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,997
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #59017 on: Today at 02:43:15 pm »
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Today at 02:34:29 pm
Im not saying Arsenal's is better. It's just not the drop off between title contenders & top half contenders. Azpilicueta, Alonso & Rudiger were almost on their way out under Lampard, Christensen was getting exposed, I don't see a big difference in quality in a fully fit Partey & Jorginho or Kovacic, Saka & Mount I don't see a big difference, likewise Odegaard & Havertz. Main difference for me is James is much better than Bellerin, & Lukaku is a better all round forward than Aubameyang.

Havertz is better than odegaard. Rudiger and Aazpilicuelta are better than any of your centerbacks [regardless of Lampard who was an idiot]. Alonso is better than Tierney in that system, and it's not even close. James is better than bellerin by a mile.

And that's not even including chillwell who theyhave.


Partey has shown nothing in England that suggests that he's good as Jorginho or Kovacic, Xhaka isn't even close to their level. I'd take Auba from two years ago but he's clearly not at that level. Mount has played consistently well enough, even if saka could have a higher ceiling.

There's a massive difference
Logged

Online HeartAndSoul

  • OneWillBurn
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,503
  • RedOrDead
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #59018 on: Today at 02:47:18 pm »
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Today at 02:24:28 pm
I seen this mentioned on Twitter, & think it's a fair point. Let's look at Chelsea's team yesterday.

Mendy
Azpilicueta Christensen Rudiger
James Jorginho Kovacic Alonso
Mount Havertz
Lukaku

Now, let's look at all the players that are available to us, & match them up to that Chelsea side like for like.

Leno
White Saliba Gabriel
Bellerin Xhaka Partey Tierney
Saka Odegaard
Aubameyang

Now, looking at that, would folk say there's a massive difference in quality player for player? Chelsea's is certainly more experienced, I can see a couple of positions in that Arsenal team you'd want to upgrade, but I don't think there is a massive difference there.

The main difference is Chelsea are getting the better out of what they have, & we aren't.

You on the wind up lad  :D

Take those tinted glasses off. Every single player is better in that Chelsea XI maybe in the exception of tierney but then I rate chillwell higher than him anyway. You guys are miles behind currently
Logged

Offline Lusty

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,642
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #59019 on: Today at 02:49:39 pm »
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Today at 02:24:28 pm
I seen this mentioned on Twitter, & think it's a fair point. Let's look at Chelsea's team yesterday.

Mendy
Azpilicueta Christensen Rudiger
James Jorginho Kovacic Alonso
Mount Havertz
Lukaku

Now, let's look at all the players that are available to us, & match them up to that Chelsea side like for like.

Leno
White Saliba Gabriel
Bellerin Xhaka Partey Tierney
Saka Odegaard
Aubameyang

Now, looking at that, would folk say there's a massive difference in quality player for player? Chelsea's is certainly more experienced, I can see a couple of positions in that Arsenal team you'd want to upgrade, but I don't think there is a massive difference there.

The main difference is Chelsea are getting the better out of what they have, & we aren't.
This is the kind of thing you'd have seen from Liverpool fans in about 2003 comparing our squads to Arsenal's.  Is Ljungberg really that much better than Diouff etc. etc.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 1471 1472 1473 1474 1475 [1476]   Go Up
« previous next »
 