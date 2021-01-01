I dont see Arteta getting the boot unless we are in the relegation zone by Christmas. The whole club seems to be on board the "building for the future" idea, well, apart from the fans. We now look like an under 23 team coming up against either physically stronger teams like brentford, or teams that are both physically stronger and better than us like Chelsea. Its going to be a long season. We will probably get better when the new signings actually start playing and we get some physicality back in the team with Gabriel and Partey etc. I think the one positive has been Lokonga, probably our best player in the first two games, but we have never been as far away from the top 4 as we are now, maybe not since 1995. Arteta is trying to build for the future but is at a huge risk of not being part of it, you have to be somewhat competitive in the present too.