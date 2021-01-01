« previous next »
Author Topic: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?  (Read 4530068 times)

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #58960 on: Yesterday at 09:47:57 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 07:54:02 pm
Seems even bulkier now, depending on how he performs against decent opposition he may still be a flap jack bully.
Be interesting when Chelsea face man utd. Will Lukaku or Shaw get to the flat jacks first? Are flap jack's vegan?
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #58961 on: Yesterday at 09:53:11 pm »
Was like a super middleweight boxer trying to take down a super heavyweight boxer today. Arsenal were buzzing around them, making little half chances and throwing some punches, then Chelsea decided to start throwing bombs and Arsenal just crumbled.

They are europa league level at best, top 6 would be a good season for them.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #58962 on: Yesterday at 10:50:26 pm »
I think Lukaku gets a lot more disrespect than he deserves. I was one of his biggest dissenters but Italy and Conte improved him massively, he is the real deal now.

How long until the vultures start to circle around Martinelli and Saka? Smith-Rowe has his new bumper deal but if they stay in this rebuilding phase even a year longer they will start to haemorrhage talent.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #58963 on: Today at 12:06:50 am »
Quote from: gerrardisgod on Yesterday at 09:38:58 pm
In amongst all the talk of them missing players, has anyone asked why these little cluster of COVID cases seem to keep occurring? Think this is at least the third time, to my knowledge, of them having one of these with multiple players missing. Think Newcastle have been the same too and Bruce was saying only the other day how poor the vaccine uptake had been amongst his squad/staff. So Id assume as much here too, at least youd hope that to be the case, otherwise the discipline would need to be seriously questioned.

Not sure having the "vax" or not makes any difference to getting and transmitting the virus. It's all getting a tad confusing out there now.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #58964 on: Today at 01:34:30 am »
I've been pretty consistent in my criticism of Arsenal but getting their asses handed to them by Chelsea isn't surprising and shouldn't change anyone's opinion.  Chelsea are clearly the better team in all areas of the pitch, they should be beating Arsenal.  Just reinforces that the top 6 or big 6 is gone, it's just a top 4 now and then the rest.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #58965 on: Today at 02:25:45 am »
They've got Man City (A), Norwich (H), Burnley (A), Tottenham (H) and Brighton (A) for their next 5 PL matches. I think he's gone or pretty much done if they don't get 9 points out of that (which is looking like a tough ask right now)

Joke is they've spent £130m and don't look any better for it
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #58966 on: Today at 08:48:57 am »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 10:50:26 pm
I think Lukaku gets a lot more disrespect than he deserves. I was one of his biggest dissenters but Italy and Conte improved him massively, he is the real deal now.

How long until the vultures start to circle around Martinelli and Saka? Smith-Rowe has his new bumper deal but if they stay in this rebuilding phase even a year longer they will start to haemorrhage talent.

I think the injury has ruined him. Or maybe he's just taking a while to get back into it. But doesn't look same player. Saka is great with huge potential. Smith Rowe is decent but not same level as say Saka.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #58967 on: Today at 08:56:01 am »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 02:25:45 am
They've got Man City (A), Norwich (H), Burnley (A), Tottenham (H) and Brighton (A) for their next 5 PL matches. I think he's gone or pretty much done if they don't get 9 points out of that (which is looking like a tough ask right now)

Joke is they've spent £130m and don't look any better for it

They've done what Everton did, spend hundreds of millions on players in the last couple of years to get into the top 4, but none of them would actually get into a top 4 side.

I saw someone make a comment about how Arsenal don't look like they know how to score, and its so true. A better coach would make them look threatening on the pitch at least. They've got some talented players but need the right shepherd.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #58968 on: Today at 09:07:57 am »
Watching Arsenal yesterday, it seems their attacking play is to mimic City but with far less precision and quality. Get the ball to the byline and pull back into the box, but only about 15 to 20 yards further away, with the entire Chelsea defence knowing what's coming and only one Arsenal attacker in the penalty area.

And as for their defence, well there's even less of a plan it seems. Tierney had a dreadful game yesterday, being far too narrow and too slow to read the most obvious play available to Chelsea. He had a torrid time last year against Salah too. I haven't watched too much of Arsenal lately but is Tierney generally better than what he showed yesterday?
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #58969 on: Today at 09:28:43 am »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 08:48:57 am
I think the injury has ruined him. Or maybe he's just taking a while to get back into it. But doesn't look same player. Saka is great with huge potential. Smith Rowe is decent but not same level as say Saka.

Saka would be great and he's definitely going if Arteta doesn't I think. ESR just seems to fanny around too much for me, reminds me actually of .......................an Arsenal player :D just passes around forever and ever and ever and ever
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #58970 on: Today at 09:36:37 am »
Arsenal are a mess from top to bottom, there is seems to be nobody able or willing to take tough decisions. Putting ageing players like Ozil and Aubameyang on long lucrative contracts is terrible business. Likewise, giving the mediocre Xhaka a new long term contract is a poor move. To my mind Arteta was lucky to keep his job last year, again nobody seems to want to make a tough decision.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #58971 on: Today at 09:37:10 am »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 02:25:45 am
They've got Man City (A), Norwich (H), Burnley (A), Tottenham (H) and Brighton (A) for their next 5 PL matches. I think he's gone or pretty much done if they don't get 9 points out of that (which is looking like a tough ask right now)

Joke is they've spent £130m and don't look any better for it

They've spent money on a lot of squad players. Imo it's never the right way to go about it. They should be good enough to start like Konate is for us. Spend a few mill here and there on youth again as we do. Bissouma was desperate to join them it looked like and they gave Xhaka a new deal. Mind boggling that. He would have been brilliant for them. Then again i think Bissouma can do much better than Arsenal now.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #58972 on: Today at 10:15:36 am »
Hope they get relegated. They have no right to be in the top division in the first place, having bribed their way in back in 1918.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #58973 on: Today at 10:20:36 am »
Quote from: kopite77 on Yesterday at 09:42:16 pm
https://twitter.com/GwattsRants/status/1429504096113938433?s=19

Not going to lie I'm bored of the Arsenal fan's pre-rehearsed over the top reactions just to get likes and clout on Twitter and Instagram now. This was posted about 40 minutes after the match ended, who the fuck is still that angry that long after the game? They've just seen the success of AFTV and thought "yeah I fancy a bit of that too" when even AFTV has gone from genuine reactions to over the top bollocks now as well.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #58974 on: Today at 10:22:29 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 10:15:36 am
Hope they get relegated. They have no right to be in the top division in the first place, having bribed their way in back in 1918.

I hope they stay up. Don't want Nick Hornby writing a novel about the impact on his life.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #58975 on: Today at 10:28:32 am »
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 10:20:36 am
Not going to lie I'm bored of the Arsenal fan's pre-rehearsed over the top reactions just to get likes and clout on Twitter and Instagram now. This was posted about 40 minutes after the match ended, who the fuck is still that angry that long after the game? They've just seen the success of AFTV and thought "yeah I fancy a bit of that too" when even AFTV has gone from genuine reactions to over the top bollocks now as well.
It's not just Arsenal, seems to be the business plan now.  There's that fella who does it pretending to be a Utd fan as well.  Just needs to get one of these rants* to go viral and he's quids in.  One day Liverpool will be going through a shit spell and we'll have our own version of this dickhead.  All for the benefit of other fans and not our own.

* it's obviously scripted and not a rant.  And I think he picked up that accent from watching Marry Poppins.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #58976 on: Today at 10:35:25 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 10:15:36 am
Hope they get relegated. They have no right to be in the top division in the first place, having bribed their way in back in 1918.
I feel the same about Everton from 1994. Allegedly.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #58977 on: Today at 10:35:40 am »
Quote from: Lusty on Today at 10:28:32 am
It's not just Arsenal, seems to be the business plan now.  There's that fella who does it pretending to be a Utd fan as well.  Just needs to get one of these rants* to go viral and he's quids in.  One day Liverpool will be going through a shit spell and we'll have our own version of this dickhead.  All for the benefit of other fans and not our own.

* it's obviously scripted and not a rant.  And I think he picked up that accent from watching Marry Poppins.

It's 100% scripted, no one will be able to tell me that bloke is intelligent enough to think of those John Cena and anti-bullying shouts off the cuff?! He probably doesn't even go to the match and has just waited 40 minutes before going out into his mum's car to do his little thing.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #58978 on: Today at 10:40:42 am »
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 10:20:36 am
Not going to lie I'm bored of the Arsenal fan's pre-rehearsed over the top reactions just to get likes and clout on Twitter and Instagram now. This was posted about 40 minutes after the match ended, who the fuck is still that angry that long after the game? They've just seen the success of AFTV and thought "yeah I fancy a bit of that too" when even AFTV has gone from genuine reactions to over the top bollocks now as well.

Kind of telling how many 'smart' lines there were in there - if you're genuinely upset you don't keep coming up with witty metaphors.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #58979 on: Today at 10:47:12 am »
I feel sorry for Arteta in a way, the Covid situation & injuries are such a pain in the arse way to have to start a season. Let's be honest, with a full team Chelsea have a better team than Arsenal, never mind with 5 or 6 out.

However, I only caught the highlights yesterday, but what has annoyed me is the fact they seemed to give Reece James the freedom of the right hand side but nothing seemed to be done about it. That's very, very poor in my opinion.

As ive said before & someone mentioned before me, I think his job will be defined by the 6 games after the international break. Actually, if he doesn't get results vs Norwich & Burnley then he'll b elucky to make it to or past Spurs at home.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #58980 on: Today at 10:52:26 am »
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Today at 10:47:12 am
I feel sorry for Arteta in a way, the Covid situation & injuries are such a pain in the arse way to have to start a season. Let's be honest, with a full team Chelsea have a better team than Arsenal, never mind with 5 or 6 out.

However, I only caught the highlights yesterday, but what has annoyed me is the fact they seemed to give Reece James the freedom of the right hand side but nothing seemed to be done about it. That's very, very poor in my opinion.

As ive said before & someone mentioned before me, I think his job will be defined by the 6 games after the international break. Actually, if he doesn't get results vs Norwich & Burnley then he'll b elucky to make it to or past Spurs at home.

If he does go, who do you realistically want coming in?
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #58981 on: Today at 10:53:25 am »
I think Arsenal should've made a play for Daniel Farke. No chance now but he has a defined style of play and looks like he's got more in the tank than Norwich.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #58982 on: Today at 10:56:34 am »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 10:53:25 am
I think Arsenal should've made a play for Daniel Farke. No chance now but he has a defined style of play and looks like he's got more in the tank than Norwich.

Graham Potter would be a better choice, no?

Don't think Arsenal will go for either though. I think they'll try and get a bigger name in an attempt to appease the fans.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #58983 on: Today at 10:57:07 am »
Surely just chuck everything you've got at Conte....?
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #58984 on: Today at 10:59:25 am »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 10:52:26 am
If he does go, who do you realistically want coming in?
I think Conte could be tempted but he'd want what Arteta/Edu has just spent and they're not likely going to do that. The squad is probably too weak for Conte to go there if the wages aren't stratospheric. They'd be better going for someone like Rodgers, whether he'd consider it the best career move I don't know, they're a much bigger club than Leicester but are in need of serious upheaval. Graham Potter?

Rafa would have been the best hire they could have easily obtained, but that's now off the table. Then you're possibly looking a tier below at the likes of Hassenhuttl (who I rate) or even Imanol Alguacil. De Zerbi might have been an interesting punt, but he's moved. You're then looking at Gian Piero Gasperini perhaps, or a punt at Mancini (who will more than likely be wedded immutably to the Italy job until at least post World Cup). 
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #58985 on: Today at 11:00:54 am »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 10:56:34 am
Graham Potter would be a better choice, no?

Don't think Arsenal will go for either though. I think they'll try and get a bigger name in an attempt to appease the fans.

Potter or Farke would be about where they're aiming now I reckon and it's tough to split them. Potter has more backing and Brighton's performances are easily top 10 standard but there's something about Farke that tells me he can really do it at a high level. He's got the personality as much as the coaching ability. Whatever happens I doubt any high calibre coach will look twice at Arsenal, so they're like us when we were taking a chance on Rodgers and Martinez was linked.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #58986 on: Today at 11:12:41 am »
Christophe Galtier maybe? The fact that he's just joined Nice stops that from happening, along with him not being fluent in English whatsoever.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #58987 on: Today at 11:17:42 am »
The deterioration of their side is baffling, it's currently difficult to even map out a "Strongest XI" for them. They need to strengthen the whole squad and add some leaders, otherwise they just seem disjointed. A far cry from some of the great sides they've had over the years


Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #58988 on: Today at 11:23:32 am »
It's very very bleak. It's as bad as post Moyes United. I think the job might be too big for Arteta. They need almost a whole new team
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #58989 on: Today at 11:26:57 am »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 10:52:26 am
If he does go, who do you realistically want coming in?

I don't know mate, & that's half the problem as well, who are the obvious candidates?

Conte is the obvious name, but is he not the opposite of what Arsenal ownership would look for? Don't get me wrong, his aggressiveness & drive to win is probably what the club needs, but would likely be why the owners would stay away, & why he probably would as well. He likes to spend money & get experienced players in, we've just spent a summer trying to get the average age of the squad down. I'm just not sure how good a fit that would be.

So after that, are you looking at guys like Potter? Hardly exciting, but I quite like the guy, he's paid his dues & probably deserves the step up. I think that's the type of guy the Arsenal of old would go for. I like Mancini as well but he's not leaving Italy just now.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #58990 on: Today at 11:27:49 am »
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 10:35:40 am
It's 100% scripted, no one will be able to tell me that bloke is intelligent enough to think of those John Cena and anti-bullying shouts off the cuff?! He probably doesn't even go to the match and has just waited 40 minutes before going out into his mum's car to do his little thing.
The more I think about it, the more I bet he at least wrote it before the game and potentially even recorded some of it.  There's a pretty obvious cut in there, and I bet it took more than one take.  There's only really one reference to the score and apart from that nothing that references the game itself so no need to have actually watched it before writing the script.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #58991 on: Today at 11:36:53 am »
I think Potter isn't right for it. I saw him at the weekend on TV with what looked like a glued on Beard, very dodgy
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #58992 on: Today at 11:38:44 am »
Quote from: Lusty on Today at 11:27:49 am
The more I think about it, the more I bet he at least wrote it before the game and potentially even recorded some of it.  There's a pretty obvious cut in there, and I bet it took more than one take.  There's only really one reference to the score and apart from that nothing that references the game itself so no need to have actually watched it before writing the script.
I really wish I could come up with some of the faster one liners. I know scousers are legendary for the quick wit , so I'm surprised to see so many saying it's scripted. ( That said, I've not watched it yet).  There should be a programme to improve witty remarks ..


Anyhow. Arsenal are now at the stage they need an interim manager, not so much a caretaker. But one who can get a tune out of their players. One to stop the slide and make them solid top 6 and look look up at top 4.  Not necessarily one that's used to the pressure of top 4 , or the experience of coaching top 4 sides and all that goes with it . I know we are slating their players , but surely top 6 comfortably isn't beyond them.  I do t have the knowledge to put names forward. Gerrard maybe?
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #58993 on: Today at 11:41:37 am »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 11:38:44 am
I really wish I could come up with some of the faster one liners. I know scousers are legendary for the quick wit , so I'm surprised to see so many saying it's scripted. ( That said, I've not watched it yet).  There should be a programme to improve witty remarks ..


Anyhow. Arsenal are now at the stage they need an interim manager, not so much a caretaker. But one who can get a tune out of their players. One to stop the slide and make them solid top 6 and look look up at top 4.  Not necessarily one that's used to the pressure of top 4 , or the experience of coaching top 4 sides and all that goes with it . I know we are slating their players , but surely top 6 comfortably isn't beyond them.  I do t have the knowledge to put names forward. Gerrard maybe?

Roy isn't busy
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #58994 on: Today at 11:42:51 am »
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Today at 10:47:12 am
I feel sorry for Arteta in a way, the Covid situation & injuries are such a pain in the arse way to have to start a season. Let's be honest, with a full team Chelsea have a better team than Arsenal, never mind with 5 or 6 out.

However, I only caught the highlights yesterday, but what has annoyed me is the fact they seemed to give Reece James the freedom of the right hand side but nothing seemed to be done about it. That's very, very poor in my opinion.

As ive said before & someone mentioned before me, I think his job will be defined by the 6 games after the international break. Actually, if he doesn't get results vs Norwich & Burnley then he'll b elucky to make it to or past Spurs at home.

If he does go, who do you realistically want coming in?
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #58995 on: Today at 11:43:26 am »
Quote from: Jwils21 on Today at 11:17:42 am
The deterioration of their side is baffling, it's currently difficult to even map out a "Strongest XI" for them. They need to strengthen the whole squad and add some leaders, otherwise they just seem disjointed. A far cry from some of the great sides they've had over the years

I think the first XI is not too difficult to map out, the problem is they are rarely on the pitch at the same time.

Take out Holding, Mari, Lokonga, Pepe & Martinelli from yesterday's starting team & add White, Gabriel, Partey, Odegaard, & Aubameyang.

However, that's not without issue, as right back is a major weak point, Xhaka some might say needs upgraded on, & is the striker well rounded enough to suit the style of play.

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #58996 on: Today at 11:43:59 am »
I dont see Arteta getting the boot unless we are in the relegation zone by Christmas. The whole club seems to be on board the "building for the future" idea, well, apart from the fans. We now look like an under 23 team coming up against either physically stronger teams like brentford, or teams that are both physically stronger and better than us like Chelsea. Its going to be a long season. We will probably get better when the new signings actually start playing and we get some physicality back in the team with Gabriel and Partey etc. I think the one positive has been Lokonga, probably our best player in the first two games, but we have never been as far away from the top 4 as we are now, maybe not since 1995. Arteta is trying to build for the future but is at a huge risk of not being part of it, you have to be somewhat competitive in the present too.
