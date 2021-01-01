I feel sorry for Arteta in a way, the Covid situation & injuries are such a pain in the arse way to have to start a season. Let's be honest, with a full team Chelsea have a better team than Arsenal, never mind with 5 or 6 out.
However, I only caught the highlights yesterday, but what has annoyed me is the fact they seemed to give Reece James the freedom of the right hand side but nothing seemed to be done about it. That's very, very poor in my opinion.
As ive said before & someone mentioned before me, I think his job will be defined by the 6 games after the international break. Actually, if he doesn't get results vs Norwich & Burnley then he'll b elucky to make it to or past Spurs at home.