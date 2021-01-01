I think Odegaard in a vacuum is a good singing. It's just when you then combine it with their other signings and overall squad it really makes no sense how anything really fits together. Is Saka going to be a RWB again or are you going to keep one of Auba/Lacazette permanently on the bench? Doesn't a midfield where you are starting a duo of Xhaka/ElNeny/Partey scream mediocre at best? Then Smith/Rowe and Odegaard are supposed to fill back and help? Yeah I just don't see how this even makes them better than Leicester. A lot of money to probably just contend with West Ham and Spurs for the Europa Conference spot.



Of the people in football that you trust the judgement of, who has championed him?



The first choice team should look something like this hopefully.LenoChambers / New Rb White Gabriel TierneyPartey XhakaSaka Odegaard Smith-RoweAubameyang / LacazetteI want to see Partey fit. He looked our best player pre season, only to be injured by a clumsy tackle in the Chelsea game. If he can stay fit, I think Partey / Xhaka duo is fine, without being great.This would rely on the 3 behind the striker to step it up a level in terms of goals, the forward himself finding form, & Pepe & Martinelli chipping in a fair few as well. Lots of if's & but's I agree.Its just he's still only 23. He was a first choice Premier League keeper at 21, that's rare in itself. He has the most minutes of U23 goalkeepers in Europe. He seems highly rated within the England setup through the age groups. Supporters of the teams he plays for seem to rate him, that's even with the relegations. There's quotes from the likes of Klopp, Shearer etc praising him for individual performances. Our own David Seaman seems to rate him & seems happy at the transfer. He was talking about how when he signed for Arsenal the fans didn't want him & were singing for John Lukic.People talk about how good Martinez is now, but at 23 he was being farmed out on loan to Rotherham & Sheffield Wed. He's by no way without fault, but I certainly think the raw materials are there to work with.