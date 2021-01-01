« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1468 1469 1470 1471 1472 [1473]   Go Down

Author Topic: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?  (Read 4523608 times)

Offline Clint Eastwood

  • The man with no name
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,150
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #58880 on: Today at 07:03:48 pm »
Crap bunch of signings.

£30m for Ramsdale is horrifying.
Logged

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,492
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #58881 on: Today at 07:06:52 pm »
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Today at 07:02:21 pm
I'd prefer that the money was used to strengthen other positions. But i just can't believe so many in the game are so wrong.

Football a lot of the time reminds of that quote in All the President's Men: 'The truth is, these are not very bright guys, and things got out of hand.'
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline Dave McCoy

  • "Don't you know who I am?!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,125
  • 11,053ft up
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #58882 on: Today at 07:15:40 pm »
I think Odegaard in a vacuum is a good singing.  It's just when you then combine it with their other signings and overall squad it really makes no sense how anything really fits together.  Is Saka going to be a RWB again or are you going to keep one of Auba/Lacazette permanently on the bench?  Doesn't a midfield where you are starting a duo of Xhaka/ElNeny/Partey scream mediocre at best?  Then Smith/Rowe and Odegaard are supposed to fill back and help?  Yeah I just don't see how this even makes them better than Leicester.  A lot of money to probably just contend with West Ham and Spurs for the Europa Conference spot.
Logged

Offline Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,724
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #58883 on: Today at 07:17:32 pm »
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Today at 07:02:21 pm
I'd prefer that the money was used to strengthen other positions. But i just can't believe so many in the game are so wrong.

Of the people in football that you trust the judgement of, who has championed him?
Logged

Online ScottishGoon

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,570
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #58884 on: Today at 07:53:07 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 07:15:40 pm
I think Odegaard in a vacuum is a good singing.  It's just when you then combine it with their other signings and overall squad it really makes no sense how anything really fits together.  Is Saka going to be a RWB again or are you going to keep one of Auba/Lacazette permanently on the bench?  Doesn't a midfield where you are starting a duo of Xhaka/ElNeny/Partey scream mediocre at best?  Then Smith/Rowe and Odegaard are supposed to fill back and help?  Yeah I just don't see how this even makes them better than Leicester.  A lot of money to probably just contend with West Ham and Spurs for the Europa Conference spot.

The first choice team should look something like this hopefully.

Leno
Chambers / New Rb White Gabriel Tierney
Partey Xhaka
Saka Odegaard Smith-Rowe
Aubameyang / Lacazette

I want to see Partey fit. He looked our best player pre season, only to be injured by a clumsy tackle in the Chelsea game. If he can stay fit, I think Partey / Xhaka duo is fine, without being great.

This would rely on the 3 behind the striker to step it up a level in terms of goals, the forward himself finding form, & Pepe & Martinelli chipping in a fair few as well. Lots of if's & but's I agree.

Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 07:17:32 pm
Of the people in football that you trust the judgement of, who has championed him?

Its just he's still only 23. He was a first choice Premier League keeper at 21, that's rare in itself. He has the most minutes of U23 goalkeepers in Europe. He seems highly rated within the England setup through the age groups. Supporters of the teams he plays for seem to rate him, that's even with the relegations. There's quotes from the likes of Klopp, Shearer etc praising him for individual performances. Our own David Seaman seems to rate him & seems happy at the transfer. He was talking about how when he signed for Arsenal the fans didn't want him & were singing for John Lukic.

People talk about how good Martinez is now, but at 23 he was being farmed out on loan to Rotherham & Sheffield Wed. He's by no way without fault, but I certainly think the raw materials are there to work with.
Logged

Offline Bobinhood

  • RAWK's Pam Ayres. Man without a hat.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,198
  • Hand over the Trophy
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #58885 on: Today at 07:56:29 pm »
Logged
Damn that Mane's good!

"Bend it like Atkinson": Now on screens worldwide.

Offline gazzalfc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,208
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #58886 on: Today at 08:07:19 pm »
It's crazy that Ramsdale has gone there but its even crazier that relegated and Championship side Sheffield United have managed to get £30m for him.

I mean Courtois went to Madrid for £35m. Even Ederson went to city for £35m.

Even going back to Villa for Martinez would have been a better move.
Logged

Offline fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,440
  • Leicester season ticket holder
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #58887 on: Today at 08:10:47 pm »
Logged
"He wanted to do a 'stop and chat,' I didn't want to do a 'stop and chat."

Offline Dave McCoy

  • "Don't you know who I am?!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,125
  • 11,053ft up
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #58888 on: Today at 08:24:04 pm »
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Today at 07:53:07 pm
The first choice team should look something like this hopefully.

Leno
Chambers / New Rb White Gabriel Tierney
Partey Xhaka
Saka Odegaard Smith-Rowe
Aubameyang / Lacazette

I want to see Partey fit. He looked our best player pre season, only to be injured by a clumsy tackle in the Chelsea game. If he can stay fit, I think Partey / Xhaka duo is fine, without being great.

This would rely on the 3 behind the striker to step it up a level in terms of goals, the forward himself finding form, & Pepe & Martinelli chipping in a fair few as well. Lots of if's & but's I agree.

Its just he's still only 23. He was a first choice Premier League keeper at 21, that's rare in itself. He has the most minutes of U23 goalkeepers in Europe. He seems highly rated within the England setup through the age groups. Supporters of the teams he plays for seem to rate him, that's even with the relegations. There's quotes from the likes of Klopp, Shearer etc praising him for individual performances. Our own David Seaman seems to rate him & seems happy at the transfer. He was talking about how when he signed for Arsenal the fans didn't want him & were singing for John Lukic.

People talk about how good Martinez is now, but at 23 he was being farmed out on loan to Rotherham & Sheffield Wed. He's by no way without fault, but I certainly think the raw materials are there to work with.

Whos that first choice XI better than?
Logged

Offline deFacto please, you bastards

  • farKnow.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,956
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #58889 on: Today at 08:29:53 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 08:24:04 pm
Whos that first choice XI better than?

Nobody in the top 6.
Logged

Offline Henry Kissinger

  • Posterior sponsored by Wilkinson Sword. On the Llama Protection Register. Should wash his mouth out with soap and water.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,376
  • Experience is the name we give our mistakes
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #58890 on: Today at 08:30:34 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 08:24:04 pm
Whos that first choice XI better than?

Burnley, Newcastle and Southampton. So we at least know they probably won't be relegated.
Logged
"What's passive smoking? There's passive lots of things. Like passive listening to shitheads. I have to put up with that every day. Are you going to ban people from talking crap? They give me a headache. Believe me, they're killing me. One day people's conversations on the street will do me in." Terry Hall

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 76,783
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #58891 on: Today at 08:32:26 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 08:24:04 pm
Whos that first choice XI better than?
Im not sure its much better than Everton.
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline frag

  • ile
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,892
  • Weve been to...
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #58892 on: Today at 08:56:33 pm »
Turns out Mikel kept the Arteta money for himself, explains why Bill couldnt find it.
Logged

Online ScottishGoon

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,570
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #58893 on: Today at 08:59:13 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 08:24:04 pm
Whos that first choice XI better than?

Didn't say its better than anyone's. But it's a similar team that finished the 2nd half of the season quite well. And I did list a list of caveats that need to happen for it to improve for this season.
Logged

Offline Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,729
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #58894 on: Today at 09:34:37 pm »
Quote from: Agent99 on Today at 12:24:03 pm
xG is the biggest load of bollocks out there.
I'd say the £350m per week for the NHS might surpass that
Logged

Offline Dave McCoy

  • "Don't you know who I am?!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,125
  • 11,053ft up
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #58895 on: Today at 10:37:52 pm »
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Today at 08:59:13 pm
Didn't say its better than anyone's. But it's a similar team that finished the 2nd half of the season quite well. And I did list a list of caveats that need to happen for it to improve for this season.

I don't really understand.  Does spending this money change the expectations or not?  What does this best XI do for Arsenal this year?
Logged

Offline Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,729
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #58896 on: Today at 10:53:53 pm »
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Today at 08:59:13 pm
Didn't say its better than anyone's. But it's a similar team that finished the 2nd half of the season quite well. And I did list a list of caveats that need to happen for it to improve for this season.
Fair play, a Spurs-esque "finished the 2nd half of the season quite well" trophy it is then lad.
Logged

Online ScottishGoon

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,570
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #58897 on: Today at 11:19:53 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 10:37:52 pm
I don't really understand.  Does spending this money change the expectations or not?  What does this best XI do for Arsenal this year?

Well like you've all said, it's certainly not going to get top 4. My expectations are better performances & a better points total than last season. If we do that, we shouldn't be too far from top 6.

Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 10:53:53 pm
Fair play, a Spurs-esque "finished the 2nd half of the season quite well" trophy it is then lad.

Don't want a trophy mate. Just merley pointing out, in the same way you lost Van Dijk & Gomez you started conceding more & form dropped a bit, when we added Smith-Rowe & Odegaard, we started creating & scoring a bit more, & our form picked up a bit. Nothing more, nothing less.
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 627
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #58898 on: Today at 11:50:04 pm »
Don't mind them. Let them take Man Utd's spot.
Logged

Online afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,823
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #58899 on: Today at 11:54:28 pm »
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Today at 11:19:53 pm
Just merley pointing out, in the same way you lost Van Dijk & Gomez you started conceding more & form dropped a bit, when we added Smith-Rowe & Odegaard, we started creating & scoring a bit more, & our form picked up a bit. Nothing more, nothing less.

Merley is a pompous twat...
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...
Pages: 1 ... 1468 1469 1470 1471 1472 [1473]   Go Up
« previous next »
 