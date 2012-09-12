« previous next »
Ramsdale deal is off. He dropped the pen when he went to sign his contract.
Quote from: MD1990 on Yesterday at 01:03:27 pm
Arsenal thought he would be a mini Pep with hair.

They got it badly wrong.

Then again he could be couldn't he? No one knows how good or bad Pep is when working to a budget. He's never done it so statements like that have to have a ? next to them.
Quote from: clinical on Yesterday at 02:08:47 pm
Then again he could be couldn't he? No one knows how good or bad Pep is when working to a budget. He's never done it so statements like that have to have a ? next to them.

No, he couldn't.

He's just not very good - you could give him an unlimited budget, it won't change the fact that he has no identifiable philosophy, pretty minimal tactical accumen and a very suspect eye for prospective signings.
Ramsdale has been relegated with every club hes signed for, Chesterfield, Bournemouth, Sheffield Utd...
Arsenal transfer businesses have been mediocre for several years. This summer businesses are just baffling 
Quote from: Dave McCoy on August  4, 2021, 08:28:22 pm
Either Kroenke's son is a complete moron (probable) or he's being badly advised (more probable) or it's a combination of the two (most probable) is all I can figure at this point.  Yeesh....
No surprise given they were listed as ill the other day: Runarson, Willian, Lacazette, Aubameyang all have COVID

Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Yesterday at 11:14:14 am
He is young so his ceiling is potentially high. But in the last 65 matches [Arsenal,Sociedad and Real included], he's got 9 goals, and 11 assists total.

It doesn't blow me away.

it's fair point but the stats are unfair on him, you have to look around him and what he's got to play with (and then there's his manager...)

you know when you buy a new player and within minutes you can see whether they are 'a player' - this kid is that, the moment he receives the ball, you know he's a player, he's got many good qualities and in a good team im confident he'd turn it on, whatever the case, i stand by what i said, a very good signing for arsenal (to be honest i'd be happy for him to have signed for us, i'd take him over ox and keita - liverpool careers marred by injury to date, granted, but hey, that's all part of the game)

also he has a mentality that arsenal are very much in need of, national captain at 22 - that's some going and i dont care what nation you play for, to be captain at 22 is noteable, the kid's tough mentally, you just hope for his own career he doesn't get pulled down to arsenal's usual soft belly over time
Quote from: Armand9 on Today at 02:35:04 am
it's fair point but the stats are unfair on him, you have to look around him and what he's got to play with (and then there's his manager...)

you know when you buy a new player and within minutes you can see whether they are 'a player' - this kid is that, the moment he receives the ball, you know he's a player, he's got many good qualities and in a good team im confident he'd turn it on, whatever the case, i stand by what i said, a very good signing for arsenal (to be honest i'd be happy for him to have signed for us, i'd take him over ox and keita - liverpool careers marred by injury to date, granted, but hey, that's all part of the game)

also he has a mentality that arsenal are very much in need of, national captain at 22 - that's some going and i dont care what nation you play for, to be captain at 22 is noteable, the kid's tough mentally, you just hope for his own career he doesn't get pulled down to arsenal's usual soft belly over time

A lot of the times hed do all the work and open up a defence with a killer pass before the assist. Its not all about stats. Odegaard is a good signing. He will be playing with some rubbish though.
I never rated Odegaard, he was bang average whenever I saw him play. Did he even play that good last year?
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 08:45:55 am
I never rated Odegaard, he was bang average whenever I saw him play. Did he even play that good last year?

He was pretty bad when he played against us last season. Statistically he wasnt that great at Arsenal. His decision to go to RM has significantly curtailed his development, his father I remember had a lot to do with that decision.

I think Arsenal are taking a punt on him because of his projected ceiling. But to me he already seems like he is damaged goods, and playing at Arsenal now, with the club so significantly maligned on and off the pitch, it cannot be good for him either.
Quote from: Bend It Like Aurelio on Today at 09:05:59 am
He was pretty bad when he played against us last season. Statistically he wasnt that great at Arsenal. His decision to go to RM has significantly curtailed his development, his father I remember had a lot to do with that decision.

I think Arsenal are taking a punt on him because of his projected ceiling. But to me he already seems like he is damaged goods, and playing at Arsenal now, with the club so significantly maligned on and off the pitch, it cannot be good for him either.

It depends what statistics you use. He was Arsenal's most creative player after he joined, creating more chances than any other teammate even though he only started half of the games available.

If your into your xT & all that jazz, I believe he scores really high in that league wise.
Quote from: Bend It Like Aurelio on Today at 09:05:59 am
He was pretty bad when he played against us last season. Statistically he wasnt that great at Arsenal. His decision to go to RM has significantly curtailed his development, his father I remember had a lot to do with that decision.

I think Arsenal are taking a punt on him because of his projected ceiling. But to me he already seems like he is damaged goods, and playing at Arsenal now, with the club so significantly maligned on and off the pitch, it cannot be good for him either.

I disagree.
Arsenal is perfect for him, a  chance to play regularly and showcase his abilities.
If he drags Arsenal upwards, his name is made.
If not, then he's young enough to move and try again somewhere else.

Destiny is all!
(I am Uhtred, son of Uhtred....)
I think had anyone else signed Odegaard permanently it wouldve been seen as very good business. Very cheap as well considering his age and potential, and makes our other signings look even worse in what they cost.
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Today at 09:51:09 am
It depends what statistics you use. He was Arsenal's most creative player after he joined, creating more chances than any other teammate even though he said only started half of the games available.

If your into your xT & all that jazz, I believe he scores really high in that league wise.
I think hes a good player he could be really really good in time.

For me, Id have wanted Arsenal to sign someone with huge bollocks. Someone who would drag people out of their collective timidity and defeatism.

When Brendan Rodgers was at Liverpool, he used to talk a lot about the shirt weighing heavy on players (I wonder if it did on him too?).  I sense the same at Arsenal, the pressure of the shirt is proving too much. 

Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 10:14:34 am
I think had anyone else signed Odegaard permanently it wouldve been seen as very good business. Very cheap as well considering his age and potential, and makes our other signings look even worse in what they cost.

Would be nice of you lot get his career back on track and then he can sign for his boyhood club at a later date in the prime of his career. ;)
At least Arsenal fans can stop making out like Maddison is a world beater now.
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 10:14:34 am
I think had anyone else signed Odegaard permanently it wouldve been seen as very good business. Very cheap as well considering his age and potential, and makes our other signings look even worse in what they cost.
Im on the fence about him, dropped off significantly towards the end of his half-season on loan didnt he?

And what was all that guff about Madrid still seeing him as one of theirs for the future, despite signing him as a foetus? Zidane clearly didnt really think so but Perez still wanted to keep him. I think the best before date on his potential is rapidly approaching if not due to expire imminently, theres only so long you can talk about that before the player has to show more than glimpses.

Arsenal is a good move for him, Spanish manager (for however long) and a decent PL side fallen on mediocre times. Its the best he could hope for, the only other options were a similar or worse Spanish or Italian side.
Quote from: Lycan on Today at 10:20:21 am
Would be nice of you lot get his career back on track and then he can sign for his boyhood club at a later date in the prime of his career. ;)
Laptop Eddy has already prepared the £40,000,001 bid and saved it (flagged) in his drafts folder.
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 10:30:35 am
Laptop Eddy has already prepared the £40,000,001 bid and saved it (flagged) in his drafts folder.

 ;D
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 10:19:58 am
For me, Id have wanted Arsenal to sign someone with huge bollocks. Someone who would drag people out of their collective timidity and defeatism.

And therein, fully exposed, lies the fundamental problem with Arsenal over the past decade or so.
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Today at 09:51:09 am
It depends what statistics you use. He was Arsenal's most creative player after he joined, creating more chances than any other teammate even though he only started half of the games available.

If your into your xT & all that jazz, I believe he scores really high in that league wise.

I saw that Twitter post about his chances created stats. But if you look at the players he was compared to, it would have been a tragedy if he did not lead the team in that category, considering he was playing as the AM in the team. Mesut Ozil also excelled in this stat when he was at Arsenal too. Seems like a lot of fans are hanging their hat on this at the moment. If you projected his chance creation stats, he would come in around 10th or so in the league if he played a full season for Arsenal. Which, incidentally, would not be too surprising to think that it could be the position Arsenal could finish in this season.

You could say that he has time to go yet, and that he could probably improve. But you could literally say that about many other young players in the PL at the moment. He still has a long way to go to improve with his work rate off the ball, and at 22, this is probably make or break for him.
Sorry but what fresh hell is xT?
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 11:48:59 am
Sorry but what fresh hell is xT?

It's a new stat/metric called Expected Threat that statheads have started pushing in the last few weeks

https://theathletic.com/2751525/2021/08/06/introducing-expected-threat-or-xt-the-new-metric-on-the-block/
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 11:48:59 am
Sorry but what fresh hell is xT?

It's 'expected threat' and is up there with all the other xB (expected bollocks) stats out there.
Quote from: Gods_Left_Boot on Today at 11:52:12 am
It's a new stat/metric called Expected Threat that statheads have started pushing in the last few weeks

https://theathletic.com/2751525/2021/08/06/introducing-expected-threat-or-xt-the-new-metric-on-the-block/

Quote from: Welshred on Today at 11:52:40 am
It's 'expected threat' and is up there with all the other xB (expected bollocks) stats out there.

Quote from: Bend It Like Aurelio on Today at 11:32:13 am
I saw that Twitter post about his chances created stats. But if you look at the players he was compared to, it would have been a tragedy if he did not lead the team in that category, considering he was playing as the AM in the team. Mesut Ozil also excelled in this stat when he was at Arsenal too. Seems like a lot of fans are hanging their hat on this at the moment. If you projected his chance creation stats, he would come in around 10th or so in the league if he played a full season for Arsenal. Which, incidentally, would not be too surprising to think that it could be the position Arsenal could finish in this season.

You could say that he has time to go yet, and that he could probably improve. But you could literally say that about many other young players in the PL at the moment. He still has a long way to go to improve with his work rate off the ball, and at 22, this is probably make or break for him.

Think people forget he was also a young guy, coming into a new league midway through the season, in a struggling team, after barely playing for the previous 6 months. He came in & in a short time became the focal point of the attack. Don't get me wrong, he didn't always play well, but I was impressed with his mentality, & I was actually pleasantly surprised with his work rate, he was often used as a trigger for our press.
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 11:52:40 am
It's 'expected threat' and is up there with all the other xB (expected bollocks) stats out there.

Do you think were spending money on bollocks as a club? Because we do a lot of statistical analysis and it costs us quite a bit of money Id imagine. In fact weve been on the crest of this wave for a while. Or do you think that what we do in house is so far ahead of what is in the public square that its impossible to compare?
xG is the biggest load of bollocks out there.
