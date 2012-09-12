It depends what statistics you use. He was Arsenal's most creative player after he joined, creating more chances than any other teammate even though he only started half of the games available.



If your into your xT & all that jazz, I believe he scores really high in that league wise.



I saw that Twitter post about his chances created stats. But if you look at the players he was compared to, it would have been a tragedy if he did not lead the team in that category, considering he was playing as the AM in the team. Mesut Ozil also excelled in this stat when he was at Arsenal too. Seems like a lot of fans are hanging their hat on this at the moment. If you projected his chance creation stats, he would come in around 10th or so in the league if he played a full season for Arsenal. Which, incidentally, would not be too surprising to think that it could be the position Arsenal could finish in this season.You could say that he has time to go yet, and that he could probably improve. But you could literally say that about many other young players in the PL at the moment. He still has a long way to go to improve with his work rate off the ball, and at 22, this is probably make or break for him.