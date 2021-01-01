He is young so his ceiling is potentially high. But in the last 65 matches [Arsenal,Sociedad and Real included], he's got 9 goals, and 11 assists total.



It doesn't blow me away.



it's fair point but the stats are unfair on him, you have to look around him and what he's got to play with (and then there's his manager...)you know when you buy a new player and within minutes you can see whether they are 'a player' - this kid is that, the moment he receives the ball, you know he's a player, he's got many good qualities and in a good team im confident he'd turn it on, whatever the case, i stand by what i said, a very good signing for arsenal (to be honest i'd be happy for him to have signed for us, i'd take him over ox and keita - liverpool careers marred by injury to date, granted, but hey, that's all part of the game)also he has a mentality that arsenal are very much in need of, national captain at 22 - that's some going and i dont care what nation you play for, to be captain at 22 is noteable, the kid's tough mentally, you just hope for his own career he doesn't get pulled down to arsenal's usual soft belly over time