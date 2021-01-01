« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1467 1468 1469 1470 1471 [1472]   Go Down

Author Topic: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?  (Read 4520980 times)

Offline sinnermichael

  • I copy other people's photoshops and twitter posts and texts and pretend they're mine.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,772
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #58840 on: Yesterday at 01:31:12 pm »
Ramsdale deal is off. He dropped the pen when he went to sign his contract.
Logged

Offline clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,743
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #58841 on: Yesterday at 02:08:47 pm »
Quote from: MD1990 on Yesterday at 01:03:27 pm
Arsenal thought he would be a mini Pep with hair.

They got it badly wrong.

Then again he could be couldn't he? No one knows how good or bad Pep is when working to a budget. He's never done it so statements like that have to have a ? next to them.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 02:17:35 pm by clinical »
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Offline Oskar

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,212
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #58842 on: Yesterday at 02:21:06 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Yesterday at 02:08:47 pm
Then again he could be couldn't he? No one knows how good or bad Pep is when working to a budget. He's never done it so statements like that have to have a ? next to them.

No, he couldn't.

He's just not very good - you could give him an unlimited budget, it won't change the fact that he has no identifiable philosophy, pretty minimal tactical accumen and a very suspect eye for prospective signings.
Logged

Offline scatman

  • Slutty enough to make Jordan blush - and hard enough to piss in the wrong bush! Missing a shift key.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,805
  • This is my world, you just WORK here :D
    • directions to football stadiums
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #58843 on: Yesterday at 02:56:09 pm »
Ramsdale has been relegated with every club hes signed for, Chesterfield, Bournemouth, Sheffield Utd...
Logged
Quote from: Aristotle on March 28, 2012, 01:15:35 am
Would sacrifice Fordy in a sacred Mayan ritual to have him as the next Liverpool manager
Football stadiums in England

Offline MNAA

  • ...mnaa, doo doo, deh-doodoo.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,141
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #58844 on: Yesterday at 03:53:48 pm »
Arsenal transfer businesses have been mediocre for several years. This summer businesses are just baffling 
Logged
"We decide when the game is over"

Offline Dave McCoy

  • "Don't you know who I am?!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,110
  • 11,053ft up
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #58845 on: Yesterday at 04:36:56 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on August  4, 2021, 08:28:22 pm
Either Kroenke's son is a complete moron (probable) or he's being badly advised (more probable) or it's a combination of the two (most probable) is all I can figure at this point.  Yeesh....
Logged

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,859
  • Dutch Class
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #58846 on: Yesterday at 07:30:16 pm »
No surprise given they were listed as ill the other day: Runarson, Willian, Lacazette, Aubameyang all have COVID

Logged

Offline Armand9

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,255
    • http://armand9.deviantart.com/
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #58847 on: Today at 02:35:04 am »
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Yesterday at 11:14:14 am
He is young so his ceiling is potentially high. But in the last 65 matches [Arsenal,Sociedad and Real included], he's got 9 goals, and 11 assists total.

It doesn't blow me away.

it's fair point but the stats are unfair on him, you have to look around him and what he's got to play with (and then there's his manager...)

you know when you buy a new player and within minutes you can see whether they are 'a player' - this kid is that, the moment he receives the ball, you know he's a player, he's got many good qualities and in a good team im confident he'd turn it on, whatever the case, i stand by what i said, a very good signing for arsenal (to be honest i'd be happy for him to have signed for us, i'd take him over ox and keita - liverpool careers marred by injury to date, granted, but hey, that's all part of the game)

also he has a mentality that arsenal are very much in need of, national captain at 22 - that's some going and i dont care what nation you play for, to be captain at 22 is noteable, the kid's tough mentally, you just hope for his own career he doesn't get pulled down to arsenal's usual soft belly over time
Logged
Losing your only chance of silverware this season to your city rival. At home. With the most expensive squad ever assembled.

Have that, you arrogant wanker. CarraG238

Offline The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,663
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #58848 on: Today at 05:36:13 am »
Quote from: Armand9 on Today at 02:35:04 am
it's fair point but the stats are unfair on him, you have to look around him and what he's got to play with (and then there's his manager...)

you know when you buy a new player and within minutes you can see whether they are 'a player' - this kid is that, the moment he receives the ball, you know he's a player, he's got many good qualities and in a good team im confident he'd turn it on, whatever the case, i stand by what i said, a very good signing for arsenal (to be honest i'd be happy for him to have signed for us, i'd take him over ox and keita - liverpool careers marred by injury to date, granted, but hey, that's all part of the game)

also he has a mentality that arsenal are very much in need of, national captain at 22 - that's some going and i dont care what nation you play for, to be captain at 22 is noteable, the kid's tough mentally, you just hope for his own career he doesn't get pulled down to arsenal's usual soft belly over time

A lot of the times hed do all the work and open up a defence with a killer pass before the assist. Its not all about stats. Odegaard is a good signing. He will be playing with some rubbish though.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 1467 1468 1469 1470 1471 [1472]   Go Up
« previous next »
 