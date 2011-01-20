Manager and ownership share the blame (after all it's the ownership that appoints the manager).



But short of becoming a sugar daddy overnight, the best they can do is to find a unicorn of a manager. That's it really. It took us decades to get it right. When you don't have the most resources, the best thing you can do is hire the best manager you can. Even recruitment teams, scouting, data gurus, etc can't overcome bad management.



If you gave Rafa and Hodgson the same squad and Hodgson 100 million and Rafa 50 million, who does better? A better manager makes signings work too. It's no surprise that by far the best recruitment we've had in the last 30 years came under Rafa (remember the Alonso, Mascherano, Agger, Arbeloa, Torres, etc deals? Bargains) and Klopp (too many examples to count). They're elite managers who can also work with elite recruitment teams. They make players better, and more importantly, they also attract players. When we sold Suarez to Barcelona, Antoine Griezmann, Diego Costa, and Alexis Sanchez were all on the move that summer. We didn't get any of them and settled for Balotelli. When we sold Coutinho to Barcelona, we got VVD, Fabinho, and Alisson, all three players having interested the likes of City, Chelsea, and United earlier but were sold on us (Klopp and the success he was leading clearly a factor). Everything runs better when you're manager is elite. Salah wasn't necessarily Klopp's first choice, and now everyone looks smart in that deal.



This even impacts Edwards. He's good at his job, but the fact is, Klopp gets the best out of most players and is willing to work closely with Edwards, taking opinions into account. At the same time, players coming through and having been coached by Klopp end up leaving for high fees (rival clubs are often bewildered by the fees we get for players like Solanke, Brewster, etc). Edwards is good at his job, but would he be as effective working with Rodgers, for example? Doubt it.



Since Klopp left, Dortmund's got 6 managers in 6 years. It's clear that he's a level above and can not only improve players but work well with the club brass in total.



Arsenal's issue is that their manager is inexperienced. If he ends up a unicorn, Arsenal are set. If he's not good enough, then you can throw money at it, and it still doesn't work, leaving the club with expensive players and wasted transfer money. If Arteta is indeed not enough but Arsenal replace him with Nagelsmann (after FC Hollywood kicks him out), you can bet everything about that club improves. If they sack Arteta and appoint a total dud, short of Kroenke morphing into Sheikh Mansour, nothing will change much (you can hire all the data scientists, scouts, and recruitment managers you want).



Can Arsenal improve their recruitment process? Probably. But it needs the right manager the most.