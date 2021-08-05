I don't think he's the right man and lacks the experience anyway. It's harsh to judge Arsenal too much from today though given they're missing players like Aubemeyang, Lacazaette, Gabriel and Partey. It was a patched up side and Saka only coming on off the bench after the eUROS.



THey'll also make 2 or 3 more signings, so their team could look a lot different by September. Problem is they could be sat on 3 defeats from 3 at the end of the month. They really need a result next week.



I'm not judging them on tonight, I'm judging them on the last twelve months of regression under Arteta.They're not well coached, they're weak, they lack leaders in their squad, their recruitment has been terrible. I don't think 2 or 3 more signings willchange that - the fact that they were happy to get rid of Xhaka a few weeks ago and are now giving him a new long-term contract sums up what they are now - completely directionless and clueless as to how they can even begin to claw their way back to where they were under Wenger.They're pretty much reliant on two kids, Smith-Rowe and Saka, to offer them any sort of hope for the future. Tierney is a good player as well, beyond that they're pretty much a mid-table team and they've just spent £50m on a CB with one season of PL behind him whose just been run ragged by Brentford and will have to deal with Lukaku next; their goalkeeper isn't up to the job and they've decided that Ramsdale is the solution to that problem. It's just bad decision after bad decision.