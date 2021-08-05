« previous next »
General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
August 5, 2021, 06:49:49 am
Berge could be Arsenal's new Brady in red.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
August 5, 2021, 09:02:27 am
Quote from: RideTheWalrus on August  4, 2021, 10:55:48 pm
I don't know about Berge, but I'm pretty sure they're definitely in for Ramsdale.

Oh, I know we are in for Ramsdale. I seen the article that the Daily Mail has posted about being in for the 2 players, & it doesn't make sense. We won't pay the valuation for 1 of your players, but if we bid for another player under your valuation, we have more chance of getting 2 undervalued players than 1?

Scrap that, it's Arsenal, it probably is something we would do. "So you want £40M for Ramsdale & £35M for Berge if we were to buy them separately, well how about this for a deal, we'll give you £55M for both?!"
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
August 5, 2021, 09:14:05 am
This summer must have been an absolute headfuck for Arsenal fans. Linked to Ramsdale, Berge, Lautaro Martinez, Maddison, Auoar etc. Bizarre spread of speculation.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
August 5, 2021, 09:26:05 am
Quote from: fucking appalled on August  5, 2021, 09:14:05 am
This summer must have been an absolute headfuck for Arsenal fans. Linked to Ramsdale, Berge, Lautaro Martinez, Maddison, Auoar etc. Bizarre spread of speculation.

Throw in Onana, Neto, Sam Johnstone, Arrons, Tapsoba, Kounde, Bissouma, Locatelli, Neves, Bruno Guimaraes, Odegaard, Correa, Tammy Abraham, Isak.....it is hard to filter through the crap.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
August 5, 2021, 09:39:57 am
Quote from: ScottishGoon on August  5, 2021, 09:26:05 am
Throw in Onana, Neto, Sam Johnstone, Arrons, Tapsoba, Kounde, Bissouma, Locatelli, Neves, Bruno Guimaraes, Odegaard, Correa, Tammy Abraham, Isak.....it is hard to filter through the crap.

Bet that's what Arteta thinks everytime he has to name a starting 11.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
August 5, 2021, 11:15:03 am
Quote from: amir87 on August  5, 2021, 09:39:57 am
Bet that's what Arteta thinks everytime he has to name a starting 11.

Touché, and probably not far wrong!  ;D
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
August 6, 2021, 07:02:28 am
Quote from: ScottishGoon on August  5, 2021, 09:26:05 am
Throw in Onana, Neto, Sam Johnstone, Arrons, Tapsoba, Kounde, Bissouma, Locatelli, Neves, Bruno Guimaraes, Odegaard, Correa, Tammy Abraham, Isak.....it is hard to filter through the crap.

Has the feel of multiple parties briefing/leaking to the press to get the signing they want OK'd with the Arsenal fanbase.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
August 6, 2021, 07:54:19 am
Quote from: LiamG on August  4, 2021, 08:19:21 am
Why would maddison want to go to Arsenal though? it's a step down

Could be multiple reasons. He might want a new challenge, he might think performing well at a traditional top 6 club might increase his chances of being in the England squad, he might see his best mates like Maguire, Chilwell & Grealish all get massive moves & fancy a bit of that, he might think Arsenal have the makings of a good young side & back himself to improve that He'll likely get more exposure at Arsenal than at Leicester which seems to be important to the young guys nowadays, he might fancy moving his young family to a nice suburb on the outskirts of London, & most importantly of all, he might fancy doubling his money that Arsenal are rumoured to be offering to do.

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
August 6, 2021, 08:28:20 am
Quote from: ScottishGoon on August  6, 2021, 07:54:19 am
Could be multiple reasons. He might want a new challenge, he might think performing well at a traditional top 6 club might increase his chances of being in the England squad, he might see his best mates like Maguire, Chilwell & Grealish all get massive moves & fancy a bit of that, he might think Arsenal have the makings of a good young side & back himself to improve that He'll likely get more exposure at Arsenal than at Leicester which seems to be important to the young guys nowadays, he might fancy moving his young family to a nice suburb on the outskirts of London, & most importantly of all, he might fancy doubling his money that Arsenal are rumoured to be offering to do.

Its because we are a huge club and will always be a step up from Leciester even when we are in midtable.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
August 6, 2021, 09:21:00 am
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on August  5, 2021, 06:49:49 am
Berge could be Arsenal's new Brady in red.
I have never had such a feeling, such a feeling of complete and utter indifference, as I do tonight.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
August 6, 2021, 09:32:33 am
Maddison could be looking at Leicester's current situation as unsustainable too, they're relying on spending really well and the manager consistently making the squad more than the sum of its parts to continue battling for a top four spot. Vardy seems to be declining so unless Daka can replace him I can see Arsenal pulling ahead of them again over the next few years.

But yeah, his new wages will probably be the main reason.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
Today at 11:24:12 am
Ty trying to go toe to toe with Neville, Keane and Carragher is amazing to see
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
Today at 11:50:00 am
Quote from: gazzalfc on Today at 11:24:12 am
Ty trying to go toe to toe with Neville, Keane and Carragher is amazing to see

Thank you so much, I just looked this up and it's made my morning.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
Today at 06:52:50 pm
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on August  6, 2021, 09:21:00 am
I have never had such a feeling, such a feeling of complete and utter indifference, as I do tonight.

Lady in red...
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
Today at 07:15:46 pm
That post-Christmas form guide they just showed  only Utd and City got more points than Arsenal since Christmas day  just seems wrong despite it being correct obviously.

Doesn't feel like they finished strongly but clearly they did.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
Today at 09:42:18 pm
Quote from: lamonti on Today at 07:15:46 pm
That post-Christmas form guide they just showed  only Utd and City got more points than Arsenal since Christmas day  just seems wrong despite it being correct obviously.

Doesn't feel like they finished strongly but clearly they did.
They started the season terribly. Want it like the third time in a row they had their first ever start. Looks like they are going for a rerun.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
Today at 09:51:42 pm
I know it's the first game and all but you'd have to be Ty to watch that game and find cause for any optimism. Toney just mugged Ben White off good and solid all night and he's not even close to being the most physical striker he'll face. Lukaku will destroy him.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
Today at 09:52:11 pm
Chelsea and City next. They could easily lose their first 3 going into the break.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
Today at 09:54:44 pm
AFTV might be a laugh tonight.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
Today at 09:55:23 pm
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 09:51:42 pm
I know it's the first game and all but you'd have to be Ty to watch that game and find cause for any optimism. Toney just mugged Ben White off good and solid all night and he's not even close to being the most physical striker he'll face. Lukaku will destroy him.
Absolutely wild to spend that much on a defender who can't compete in the air in the Premier League. Would need to be exceptional.at other aspects to make up for it and he just isn't

Only optimism is they got Smith-Rowe to sign a new contract before the season started. Going to need him and Saka to really carry them this year
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
Today at 09:56:24 pm
Nat Phillips and Vestergaard would have answered a lot more questions than Ben White tonight and they'd have still had 20 million to play with
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
Today at 09:57:23 pm
Quote from: Chris~ on Today at 09:55:23 pm
Absolutely wild to spend that much on a defender who can't compete in the air in the Premier League. Would need to be exceptional.at other aspects to make up for it and he just isn't

Only optimism is they got Smith-Rowe to sign a new contract before the season started. Going to need him and Saka to really carry them this year

Looks like John Stones except Stones can win headers.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
Today at 10:08:30 pm
I honestly don't think they were terrible today but those are the bounces that can happen when you're just ok.  The bigger issue again is in how they are spending their money:


Fabrizio Romano
@FabrizioRomano
·
2h
Arsenal are confident to have Granit Xhaka new contract signed very soon. Agreement reached until June 2025, increased salary and player prepared to accept. Final clauses to be fixed and then itll be official. White circleRed circle #AFC

Xhaka will be Arsenal captain tonight, club announced.

Xhaka... increased salary.... 2025.....  I mean why not?  lol
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
Today at 10:11:58 pm
They're going backwards and there's really not much reason to think that Arteta is up to the task of turning them around.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
Today at 10:12:35 pm
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 09:57:23 pm
Looks like John Stones except Stones can win headers.

Took Stones a while to get going there as well. He was on his way out at the start of last season.

Arsenal isn't really an environment for defenders to thrive in. They haven't had a reliable keeper for years, or a good holding midfielder and they aren't well coached as a unit.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
Today at 10:12:42 pm
They're calling for Artetaa head on AFTV already.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
Today at 10:13:17 pm
I knew White wasn't great in the air but didn't realise it was quite that bad, he looked absolutely terrified every time, hard to see how he can play in a two really.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
Today at 10:19:13 pm
Quote from: Oskar on Today at 10:11:58 pm
They're going backwards and there's really not much reason to think that Arteta is up to the task of turning them around.

I don't think he's the right man and lacks the experience anyway. It's harsh to judge Arsenal too much from today though given they're missing players like Aubemeyang, Lacazaette, Gabriel and Partey. It was a patched up side and Saka only coming on off the bench after the eUROS.

THey'll also make 2 or 3 more signings, so their team could look a lot different by September. Problem is they could be sat on 3 defeats from 3 at the end of the month. They really need a result next week.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
Today at 10:21:18 pm
Grim that. There was a time when you hated playing these. I bet Brentford were buzzing to get them first up.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
Today at 10:23:12 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 09:52:11 pm
Chelsea and City next. They could easily lose their first 3 going into the break.

Could easily, but you'd hope tonight might give them a kick in the arse and lead to them getting some sort of result in one or both of those games. Unlikelly I know.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
Today at 10:23:24 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 10:19:13 pm
I don't think he's the right man and lacks the experience anyway. It's harsh to judge Arsenal too much from today though given they're missing players like Aubemeyang, Lacazaette, Gabriel and Partey. It was a patched up side and Saka only coming on off the bench after the eUROS.

THey'll also make 2 or 3 more signings, so their team could look a lot different by September. Problem is they could be sat on 3 defeats from 3 at the end of the month. They really need a result next week.


This is probably right.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
Today at 10:23:32 pm
Hes somehow spent 70mill on two new players and made them worse? Got to say I have big doubts over Ben White as a centre back as he has all the presence of a field mouse.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
Today at 10:24:57 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 10:19:13 pm
I don't think he's the right man and lacks the experience anyway. It's harsh to judge Arsenal too much from today though given they're missing players like Aubemeyang, Lacazaette, Gabriel and Partey. It was a patched up side and Saka only coming on off the bench after the eUROS.

THey'll also make 2 or 3 more signings, so their team could look a lot different by September. Problem is they could be sat on 3 defeats from 3 at the end of the month. They really need a result next week.

By trying to mount a defence of them you're basically laying bare how shit they really. Aubameyang is done, Lacazette not good enough and Partey nowhere near as good as his reputation. If you're relying on them you're in a massive hole and they are.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
Today at 10:29:04 pm
Arsenal really are in trouble...
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
Today at 10:32:21 pm
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 10:24:57 pm
By trying to mount a defence of them you're basically laying bare how shit they really. Aubameyang is done, Lacazette not good enough and Partey nowhere near as good as his reputation. If you're relying on them you're in a massive hole and they are.

This could be true too - but it's probably better to have them available than the league cup team they played today right?
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
Today at 10:34:29 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 10:19:13 pm
I don't think he's the right man and lacks the experience anyway. It's harsh to judge Arsenal too much from today though given they're missing players like Aubemeyang, Lacazaette, Gabriel and Partey. It was a patched up side and Saka only coming on off the bench after the eUROS.

THey'll also make 2 or 3 more signings, so their team could look a lot different by September. Problem is they could be sat on 3 defeats from 3 at the end of the month. They really need a result next week.

I'm not judging them on tonight, I'm judging them on the last twelve months of regression under Arteta.

They're not well coached, they're weak, they lack leaders in their squad, their recruitment has been terrible. I don't think 2 or 3 more signings willchange that - the fact that they were happy to get rid of Xhaka a few weeks ago and are now giving him a new long-term contract sums up what they are now - completely directionless and clueless as to how they can even begin to claw their way back to where they were under Wenger.

They're pretty much reliant on two kids, Smith-Rowe and Saka, to offer them any sort of hope for the future. Tierney is a good player as well, beyond that they're pretty much a mid-table team and they've just spent £50m on a CB with one season of PL behind him whose just been run ragged by Brentford and will have to deal with Lukaku next; their goalkeeper isn't up to the job and they've decided that Ramsdale is the solution to that problem. It's just bad decision after bad decision.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
Today at 10:38:21 pm
Quote from: The North Bank on July 31, 2021, 06:12:01 pm
Win a few games, score a few goals, upset a few odds , ruffle a few feathers. A bit of this, bit of that.


Well that's one less of the few you're going to win. 🙃

Quote from: The North Bank on July 30, 2021, 05:56:46 pm
Our best signing at centre back since Sol Campbell. 50m will look a bargain in a few months.

Well, this one about Ben White may enter treasure chest material. 😁

We'll wait those few months first.. :P
