

What has he done to turn it around though? Handle Pogba well at the Euros? Because he certainly hasnt done enough in an Arsenal shirt to get that new deal!



Im with you though Dim, I remember what Xhaka was at BMG and think he never quite lived up to that at Arsenal. He was great those last two seasons in the Bundesliga.



He has his flaws that we all know about. Protect him a bit tactically, give him quality & legs around him, he is still a very good player at what he does.However, at Arsenal, we give him the ball with his back to goal at the edge of his box because our defence struggle to play it out, we pair him with the likes of Elneny & wonder why we aren't world beaters.He was good when playing with a fit Partey, but we struggled when he played with Ceballos at times. Go figure.My main gripe isn't with Xhaka himself, it's that we have never set up to get the best from him & suppress the negatives.