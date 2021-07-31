« previous next »
Author Topic: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?  (Read 4500670 times)

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #58680 on: July 31, 2021, 07:42:20 pm »
Quote from: IgorBobbins on July 31, 2021, 10:07:47 am
Suddenly? At the risk of incurring North Banks ire yet again.This isnt new or sudden. Theyve spent absolute shedloads.
Yet they let Gunnersaurus go...
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #58681 on: July 31, 2021, 07:48:38 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on July 31, 2021, 06:12:01 pm
Win a few games, score a few goals, upset a few odds , ruffle a few feathers. A bit of this, bit of that.

You think he could've been a bit more specific there, Andy?

Not for me, Clive. If anything, he was TOO specific.
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #58682 on: July 31, 2021, 08:06:25 pm »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on July 31, 2021, 07:48:38 pm
You think he could've been a bit more specific there, Andy?

Not for me, Clive. If anything, he was TOO specific.

Anything you say on Rawk may be used against you in a court of law!

Fucked if I'm backing this Arsenal team to achieve anything. Its a mixture of wishful thinking and new season optimism.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #58683 on: August 1, 2021, 11:03:54 am »
Quote from: farawayred on July 31, 2021, 07:42:20 pm
Yet they let Gunnersaurus go...

Think Özil offered to pay for Gunnersaurus's wages as long as he's there,he's gone now though.

Auba could chip in now i guess,a days wages should do it.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #58684 on: August 1, 2021, 11:28:28 am »
Playing Chelsea today? I assume it's some sort of cup friendly?
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #58685 on: August 1, 2021, 11:47:43 am »
Quote from: [new username under construction] on August  1, 2021, 11:28:28 am
Playing Chelsea today? I assume it's some sort of cup friendly?

It's a wee mini tournament with Spurs as part of the Mind Series charity. Arsenal vs Chelsea today, Chelsea vs Spurs Wed, Spurs vs Arsenal next weekend.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #58686 on: August 1, 2021, 05:35:07 pm »
Offering Xhaka a 4 year extension just blows my mind
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #58687 on: August 1, 2021, 10:43:27 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on August  1, 2021, 05:35:07 pm
Offering Xhaka a 4 year extension just blows my mind
must be really worried about Partey's injury
Quote from: Aristotle on March 28, 2012, 01:15:35 am
Would sacrifice Fordy in a sacred Mayan ritual to have him as the next Liverpool manager
Football stadiums in England

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #58688 on: August 2, 2021, 09:18:26 am »
My new season optimism is being eroded already after yesterday's injury to Partey added on to Gabriel's injury. If you add on the fact that we are struggling to get players out the door, all means that any season that will result in players like Mari, Bellerin & Elneny getting significant game time won't result in the improvements that we need.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #58689 on: August 2, 2021, 01:44:38 pm »
Quote from: ScottishGoon on August  1, 2021, 11:47:43 am
It's a wee mini tournament with Spurs as part of the Mind Series charity. Arsenal vs Chelsea today, Chelsea vs Spurs Wed, Spurs vs Arsenal next weekend.
You seem to have that most years. Is it usually the same teams? Seem to recall an Italian club last year?
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #58690 on: August 2, 2021, 01:52:27 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on August  2, 2021, 01:44:38 pm
You seem to have that most years. Is it usually the same teams? Seem to recall an Italian club last year?

Your thinking of the Emirates Cup. We usually host that over a weekend, 4 teams, 2 games Saturday & 2 games Sunday. All different teams have been involved, most of the top non English teams in Europe have been involved.

This is a new wee pre season tournament, probably due to Covid & a way to get games done locally. Main difference is its just the 3 teams, with 1 game Sun, 1 game Wed, and another game Sun, & each of the 3 teams get 1 game at home & 1 game away rather than Arsenal just hosting it.

Was a good workout yesterday even if at times you need to watch through your fingers.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #58691 on: Yesterday at 05:16:07 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on August  1, 2021, 05:35:07 pm
Offering Xhaka a 4 year extension just blows my mind

He's been pretty much all but on his way to Rome and now has managed to get a new 4 year deal. Incredible
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #58692 on: Yesterday at 06:04:03 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Yesterday at 05:16:07 pm
He's been pretty much all but on his way to Rome and now has managed to get a new 4 year deal. Incredible

I think I must be about the only person here who actually likes Xhaka  ;D  But even I think that is mad and unexpected.  Good for him for turning things around like, considering it looked very much all over when he had had enough of their twattish fans.
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #58693 on: Yesterday at 10:42:22 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 06:04:03 pm
I think I must be about the only person here who actually likes Xhaka  ;D  But even I think that is mad and unexpected.  Good for him for turning things around like, considering it looked very much all over when he had had enough of their twattish fans.

What has he done to turn it around though? Handle Pogba well at the Euros? Because he certainly hasnt done enough in an Arsenal shirt to get that new deal!

Im with you though Dim, I remember what Xhaka was at BMG and think he never quite lived up to that at Arsenal. He was great those last two seasons in the Bundesliga.
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #58694 on: Yesterday at 10:48:00 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 10:42:22 pm

What has he done to turn it around though? Handle Pogba well at the Euros? Because he certainly hasnt done enough in an Arsenal shirt to get that new deal!

Im with you though Dim, I remember what Xhaka was at BMG and think he never quite lived up to that at Arsenal. He was great those last two seasons in the Bundesliga.

I meant more turn it around on a more personal level at the club, cos when he stormed off, I didnt see any way back from that!   

Hes one of these players who can have absolute stormers, Ive seen it a few times for Arsenal too, but those games get forgotten, so unfortunately, its the rest of it thats in the forefront of peoples minds! He of course has brought on a lot of that himself, his lack of discipline to this day must be infuriating.

I do to this day kinda like that edge though! Hes a tough player, who hasnt taken it to the level he looked like doing. Still, not a bad career to this point!
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #58695 on: Today at 02:53:09 am »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 10:42:22 pm

What has he done to turn it around though? Handle Pogba well at the Euros? Because he certainly hasnt done enough in an Arsenal shirt to get that new deal!

Im with you though Dim, I remember what Xhaka was at BMG and think he never quite lived up to that at Arsenal. He was great those last two seasons in the Bundesliga.

His Packing stats at BMG were ridiculously high, took out huge numbers of defenders with his passing...
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #58696 on: Today at 06:22:47 am »
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #58697 on: Today at 06:35:48 am »
Maddison and White would be a top window. Especially having missed out on Europe altogether.
Need that number 10 that can unlock Aubameyangs speed ,Maddison  did it for fun with Vardy.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #58698 on: Today at 08:19:21 am »
Why would maddison want to go to Arsenal though? it's a step down
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #58699 on: Today at 08:20:17 am »
Quote from: LiamG on Today at 08:19:21 am
Why would maddison want to go to Arsenal though? it's a step down
Lots of money would be my guess
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #58700 on: Today at 08:29:48 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 06:35:48 am
Maddison and White would be a top window. Especially having missed out on Europe altogether.
Need that number 10 that can unlock Aubameyangs speed ,Maddison  did it for fun with Vardy.

Does Aubameyang still have speed?

Quote from: LiamG on Today at 08:19:21 am
Why would maddison want to go to Arsenal though? it's a step down

He isn't a guaranteed starter at Leicester.
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #58701 on: Today at 09:34:05 am »
Quote from: LiamG on Today at 08:19:21 am
Why would maddison want to go to Arsenal though? it's a step down

Yeah definitely is, but I don't think he's particularly first choice at Leicester now and they're probably well up for him being a huge sale rather than someone much, much better like Tielemans or Ndidi. Plus think he's very good mates with Chilwell so probably wouldnt mind moving down to London.
"He wanted to do a 'stop and chat,' I didn't want to do a 'stop and chat."

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #58702 on: Today at 09:36:05 am »
Maybe they'll sell us Martinelli if we ask them nicely. :D
"Word of the day is 'philodox' (17th century): one who is in love with their own opinion, and who consequently believes that everyone else should share it."  @susie_dent on twitter - https://twitter.com/susie_dent/status/1419683653844668422

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #58703 on: Today at 10:57:46 am »
Didnt realise Maddison is only 24, thought hes a few years older, could get even better at that age. If we get this one across the line I think it would really excite Arsenal fans
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #58704 on: Today at 11:02:40 am »
Maddison would be off his rocker to take a downwards step to Arsenal, that said he doesnt seem the sharpest tool in the box so who knows ?
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #58705 on: Today at 11:31:51 am »
I get the feeling the bright lights of London would be a huge attraction to Maddison!

 
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #58706 on: Today at 01:29:09 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 10:42:22 pm

What has he done to turn it around though? Handle Pogba well at the Euros? Because he certainly hasnt done enough in an Arsenal shirt to get that new deal!

Im with you though Dim, I remember what Xhaka was at BMG and think he never quite lived up to that at Arsenal. He was great those last two seasons in the Bundesliga.

He has his flaws that we all know about. Protect him a bit tactically, give him quality & legs around him, he is still a very good player at what he does.

However, at Arsenal, we give him the ball with his back to goal at the edge of his box because our defence struggle to play it out, we pair him with the likes of Elneny & wonder why we aren't world beaters.

He was good when playing with a fit Partey, but we struggled when he played with Ceballos at times. Go figure.

My main gripe isn't with Xhaka himself, it's that we have never set up to get the best from him & suppress the negatives.
