What does quietly confident that you'll surprise a few mean? I'd be surprised if Arsenal finished above Leicester, and I'd assume that means they will finish at least 6th. Or do you think they'll push for Champions League places for the first time in years?



Who do you think will be the players that change the pattern of some good days, some bad days?



Can't talk for North Bank, but I can say a few reasons why I'm slightly optimistic.First, let's get this straight, we were 8th last season, which was really disappointing, & there's no hiding that next season must be better, let me put that out there straight away.However, despite an absolute shocking start of the season, where we had 14 points from the first 14 games, & I think we were sitting 15th maybe at 1 point, we actually ended up finishing just 5 points behind Leicester who were 5th.Post Xmas, we had found a formation that suited us more, that had better balance between attacking & defending, & that had players that actually suited what we were trying to do. Don't get me wrong, it was far from perfect, but at last you could see something making sense.We seem to have identified correctly where we are weak, & are at least targeting the correct profile of player to help improve that. I look at 3 core positions with regards to that currently.We struggled to build out or play from the back, so have went for 1 of the better young ball playing defenders.We are looking for an alternative to Xhaka as a Partey partner, as for a variety of reasons Xhaka just hasn't worked out the way we hoped. We also realised we need more power & athleticism there when Partey isn't playing, so signed a promising young back up in Lokonga.We realise that we need an attacking midfielder, Smith-Rowe can help fill that void but I don't think we want to put all the burden onto him.These are the core places that we need improvement, & hopefully we will get them. The Ramsdale talk & the Abraham talk concern me slightly, especially the prices being talked about, but as long as we improve the core 3 areas mentioned then I'll be content we have approved.I don't want to hit wild predictions of where we will finish. It will be difficult for top 4, as they are all so far ahead just now. What I would rather concentrate on, is improving our points total. We were poor for big parts of last season, & got to 61 points. With a better pre season, some squad improvements, no European distractions midweek, I would be trying to target the 70 point mark, & gauge that as an improvement, & just see where that lands us in the league, as it should have us in the mix for 4th to 6th anyway.