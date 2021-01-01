« previous next »
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
Reply #58600 on: Yesterday at 10:39:14 pm
What happened to Ben White or did that go through?
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
Reply #58601 on: Yesterday at 10:42:11 pm
If they somehow manage to spend 150 million on Ramsey, White and Maddison thats up there in worst value window of all time territory
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
Reply #58602 on: Yesterday at 10:43:37 pm
Plus £40 million on Abraham ...
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
Reply #58603 on: Yesterday at 10:50:32 pm
JackWard33 on Yesterday at 10:42:11 pm
If they somehow manage to spend 150 million on Ramsey, White and Maddison thats up there in worst value window of all time territory

The media will fucking love it though. Three Brits. Champions in August.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
Reply #58604 on: Yesterday at 10:53:03 pm
Thats not a bad price. The rest in particular Maddison and Ramsdale is mad.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
Reply #58605 on: Yesterday at 10:53:05 pm
Not at all. If arsenal can find their identity and find a playing style to suit them with only having to play once a week, they have every chance of at the very least challenging for European football again.

This is just absolute madness. If they just don't trust Leno then just pay that to get Martinez back from Villa.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
Reply #58606 on: Yesterday at 10:54:01 pm
Dangerous game Sheffield United are playing here. If Arsenal end up pulling out, will they be able to find another patsy who'd be dumb enough to spend anywhere close to £32 million on Ramsdale.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
Reply #58607 on: Yesterday at 11:02:34 pm
Man remember when Wenger was a magician in the market? Seems a far off memory nowadays. This is Damien Comolli levels of ineptitude.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
Reply #58608 on: Yesterday at 11:08:12 pm
Im not Lenos biggest fan but I thought he had a much improved season. £32m on Ramsdale is madness. Why wouldnt Sheff Utd bite their hand off and then loan Heaton / Grant from Utd for a season
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
Reply #58609 on: Yesterday at 11:46:29 pm
Technically I rate him as a keeper, he just needs to disciplined with his positioning. He has a tendency to rush out, or gets caught in no man's land, when he's better of dropping deep to give him extra reaction saving time or to make the striker doubt himself. You'd think as he gets older, he'd sort it out. Overall he had a good season, just had a poor mid-season. He ended the season well.

Is it worth splashing 35m+ on a back up keeper tho?
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
Reply #58610 on: Today at 05:40:03 am
Offer them Karius for a cut price. Minus a quid.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
Reply #58611 on: Today at 06:48:14 am
Aaron Ramsdale costing £32m, what a time to be alive.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
Reply #58612 on: Today at 08:06:09 am
What does quietly confident that you'll surprise a few mean? I'd be surprised if Arsenal finished above Leicester, and I'd assume that means they will finish at least 6th. Or do you think they'll push for Champions League places for the first time in years?

Who do you think will be the players that change the pattern of some good days, some bad days?
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
Reply #58613 on: Today at 08:35:06 am
They haven't signed Ramsdale for £32m quid, so it's probably best not to make a headline into a fact. But if they do they deserve to be relegated with that lad for a third consecutive season.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
Reply #58614 on: Today at 08:54:13 am
Can't talk for North Bank, but I can say a few reasons why I'm slightly optimistic.

First, let's get this straight, we were 8th last season, which was really disappointing, & there's no hiding that next season must be better, let me put that out there straight away.

However, despite an absolute shocking start of the season, where we had 14 points from the first 14 games, & I think we were sitting 15th maybe at 1 point, we actually ended up finishing just 5 points behind Leicester who were 5th.

Post Xmas, we had found a formation that suited us more, that had better balance between attacking & defending, & that had players that actually suited what we were trying to do. Don't get me wrong, it was far from perfect, but at last you could see something making sense.

We seem to have identified correctly where we are weak, & are at least targeting the correct profile of player to help improve that. I look at 3 core positions with regards to that currently.

We struggled to build out or play from the back, so have went for 1 of the better young ball playing defenders.

We are looking for an alternative to Xhaka as a Partey partner, as for a variety of reasons Xhaka just hasn't worked out the way we hoped. We also realised we need more power & athleticism there when Partey isn't playing, so signed a promising young back up in Lokonga.

We realise that we need an attacking midfielder, Smith-Rowe can help fill that void but I don't think we want to put all the burden onto him.

These are the core places that we need improvement, & hopefully we will get them. The Ramsdale talk & the Abraham talk concern me slightly, especially the prices being talked about, but as long as we improve the core 3 areas mentioned then I'll be content we have approved.

I don't want to hit wild predictions of where we will finish. It will be difficult for top 4, as they are all so far ahead just now. What I would rather concentrate on, is improving our points total. We were poor for big parts of last season, & got to 61 points. With a better pre season, some squad improvements, no European distractions midweek, I would be trying to target the 70 point mark, & gauge that as an improvement, & just see where that lands us in the league, as it should have us in the mix for 4th to 6th anyway.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
Reply #58615 on: Today at 08:55:06 am
I wouldnt mind Ramsey, Its Rammsdale that worries me
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
Reply #58616 on: Today at 08:56:14 am
I think if Saka and Smith Rowe develop how I hope they will, theyll provide a base for us to become a better team.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
Reply #58617 on: Today at 08:58:20 am
Hah literally been calling him Ramsey in my head all week sigh ..
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
Reply #58618 on: Today at 09:03:14 am
I dont want Rammsdale or Abrahams. Everyone else we are linked with Id be happy with. I rate Maddison very highly.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
Reply #58619 on: Today at 09:03:35 am
Its like our activity in 2011. I'm sure they'll hope there's a Suarez in there, and eventually a Henderson, but its hard to see. Decent Premier League footballers for obscene money (and in the case of Ramsdale not even decent). They should have gone back to the Wenger times and pillaged Lille, Lyon and Marseille if they've got £150 million burning a hole in their pocket.
