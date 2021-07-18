I'm not here to defend Kroenke. Especially as he put his dumbfuck kid in charge. But I will say one thing that comes across with owners in a lot of interviews these days is the lack of professionalism from a business standpoint in the sport. Most clubs are run by local rich people that are just trying to give back to the community or live out of childhood fantasy, instituting real business practices in how the club is run secondary at best to what they're doing. Even at the top end you can find examples now like Barca financially imploding or Spurs unable to do any business because Levy is too busy with the stadium build.



So if you don't know anything and need to hire people who are you hiring? Seems to be mainly ex-pros that played at your club regardless of their actual skills unless you can convince someone to leave another club that seemingly knows what they are doing. So when you replace Ferguson or Wenger I think you're kind of screwed regardless of what you do and speaks to how lucky we are that Comolli hired Edwards and what he has turned into. Even now it sounds like who Arsenal have running the club aren't the greatest and I'm kind of surprised that more attempts haven't been made to try to pry Edwards or people that work for him away to work at other clubs.

