« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1457 1458 1459 1460 1461 [1462]   Go Down

Author Topic: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?  (Read 4474544 times)

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,534
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #58440 on: June 30, 2021, 10:57:23 pm »
Quote from: thekitkatshuffler on June 30, 2021, 08:56:45 pm
Maitland-Niles in a major car accident.

https://theathletic.com/news/arsenal-ainsley-maitland-niles-traffic-accident/gw9kPb0qzpdV


There's speculation about the condition he was in when pulled from the car but until anything's confirmed I'll leave it unsaid.

at least it is being reported he was unhurt thankfully.

https://twitter.com/gunnerblog/status/1410323112059719687?s=20
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Online RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,335
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #58441 on: July 9, 2021, 11:37:07 am »
Stock up on Popcorn. :D



Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Offline royhendo

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 250,556
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #58442 on: July 9, 2021, 11:52:36 am »
I always confuse that Charles Watts with Tom Watt (Curly from Eastenders).

That'll be worth watching I think.
Logged

Online ScottishGoon

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,521
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #58443 on: July 9, 2021, 12:12:45 pm »
Wow. The levels we sink to stay relevant lol.

As others have said, will be popcorn material if we have a bit of a disaster of a season.
Logged

Online ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,459
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #58444 on: July 9, 2021, 12:36:04 pm »
I still haven't watched all of Being Liverpool
Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,213
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #58445 on: July 9, 2021, 12:38:07 pm »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on July  9, 2021, 12:36:04 pm
I still haven't watched all of Being Liverpool

It wasn't very good and should never have been done but still, we were doing it before it became fashionable. Trailblazers and all that.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,878
  • Dutch Class
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #58446 on: July 9, 2021, 12:40:28 pm »
Logged

Offline Simplexity

  • Do we need the xity?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,908
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #58447 on: July 9, 2021, 12:42:40 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on July  9, 2021, 12:38:07 pm
It wasn't very good and should never have been done but still, we were doing it before it became fashionable. Trailblazers and all that.

Still think that documentary damaged Rodgers time with us. It made him look like a David Brent tribute act.
Logged

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,213
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #58448 on: July 9, 2021, 12:52:58 pm »
Quote from: Simplexity on July  9, 2021, 12:42:40 pm
Still think that documentary damaged Rodgers time with us. It made him look like a David Brent tribute act.

Yep, think so too. Klopp at least has said he wouldn't agree to one so we've got 3 years before FSG sanction another one.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online tonysleft

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,536
  • A manc
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #58449 on: July 9, 2021, 12:56:02 pm »
Quote from: Simplexity on July  9, 2021, 12:42:40 pm
Still think that documentary damaged Rodgers time with us. It made him look like a David Brent tribute act.
Its a shame cause he's proved to be a brilliant manager but he wasn't anywhere near as press savvy as he is now back then. He said a lot of silly things that first year at Liverpool.
Logged
Great chiefs and great loves in obliterated light

Online BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 88,198
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #58450 on: July 9, 2021, 03:15:57 pm »
Quote from: Simplexity on July  9, 2021, 12:42:40 pm
Still think that documentary damaged Rodgers time with us. It made him look like a David Brent tribute act.
It was his first weeks in a new job way bigger than anything hed experienced before, and he had cameras following every move. Cant have been easy for him at all.
Logged

Offline mallin9

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,272
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #58451 on: July 9, 2021, 03:19:28 pm »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on July  9, 2021, 12:36:04 pm
I still haven't watched all of Being Liverpool

Now we know whose name was in the envelope
Logged
You'll Never Walk Alone

Offline mallin9

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,272
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #58452 on: July 14, 2021, 03:47:31 am »
Where will the Arsenal finish this season?  The Saliba loan and Ben white rumors, plus Hibs being more than Pepe can handle..Id say around 8th again
Logged
You'll Never Walk Alone

Offline harleydanger

  • 7/2=3. Proud holder of shittest ideas badge.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,638
  • If I sound stupid, I'm probably casting a line
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #58453 on: July 14, 2021, 03:51:52 am »
Quote from: tonysleft on July  9, 2021, 12:56:02 pm
Its a shame cause he's proved to be a brilliant manager but he wasn't anywhere near as press savvy as he is now back then. He said a lot of silly things that first year at Liverpool.

We were a club too soon for him. He looked like a lottery winner.
Logged
WHAT A TIME TO BE ALIVE!

Quote from: the_red_pill on August 12, 2008, 06:57:29 pm
Normally a player can look great on tubes, but one of the things that's encouraging for me is just the amount of youtube videos on him

Offline mallin9

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,272
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #58454 on: July 14, 2021, 03:53:18 am »
Should replace Bellerin with Dumfries
Logged
You'll Never Walk Alone

Offline Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,665
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #58455 on: July 14, 2021, 06:53:03 am »
Quote from: royhendo on July  9, 2021, 11:52:36 am
I always confuse that Charles Watts with Tom Watt (Curly from Eastenders).
I'm afraid i don't understand such lofty talk
Logged
"This is the way God loves us - through people." Alisson Becker

Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something

"So that is where you'll find me; in the dust and the desolation, the gaps and the ghost towns. The eerie empty places and lost turns of the world"

Offline BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,154
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #58456 on: July 14, 2021, 07:00:15 am »
Quote from: mallin9 on July 14, 2021, 03:53:18 am
Should replace Bellerin with Dumfries

I know Bellerin needs to cover more space but using 50,000 people is overkill.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Online 67CherryRed

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 357
  • L19 - not a Manc
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #58457 on: July 14, 2021, 07:08:13 am »
Quote from: Ghost Town on July 14, 2021, 06:53:03 am
I'm afraid i don't understand such lofty talk

Neither does this guy

Logged

Online PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,575
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #58458 on: July 14, 2021, 07:08:28 am »
Quote from: Ghost Town on July 14, 2021, 06:53:03 am
I'm afraid i don't understand such lofty talk
So bad it's good.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Online fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,803
  • Leicester season ticket holder
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #58459 on: July 14, 2021, 09:03:38 am »
Quote from: mallin9 on July 14, 2021, 03:47:31 am
Where will the Arsenal finish this season?  The Saliba loan and Ben white rumors, plus Hibs being more than Pepe can handle..Id say around 8th again

I think mid-table yeah.

They seem to be slowly making some good signings, but they'll still be relying on Aubameyang and I think he'll have an even more Ozil-esque season this time around.
Logged
"He wanted to do a 'stop and chat,' I didn't want to do a 'stop and chat."

Online ScottishGoon

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,521
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #58460 on: July 14, 2021, 10:53:20 am »
Quote from: mallin9 on July 14, 2021, 03:47:31 am
Where will the Arsenal finish this season?  The Saliba loan and Ben white rumors, plus Hibs being more than Pepe can handle..Id say around 8th again

Think you'd need to evaluate after we are finished in the market. We likely still have 3 or 4 first team signings still to make. If we have anything like the post Xmas form we'll do ok, pre Xmas form & yeah, you are talking about lower mid table it was that bad.
Logged

Offline Jookie

  • Ruptures, then repairs the tears
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,092
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #58461 on: July 14, 2021, 11:00:57 am »
Quote from: mallin9 on July 14, 2021, 03:47:31 am
Where will the Arsenal finish this season?  The Saliba loan and Ben white rumors, plus Hibs being more than Pepe can handle..Id say around 8th again

Got to wait until pre-season is over and the transfer market is near conclusion to make any real strong predictions.

I would take every pre-season result with a pinch of salt. Whether that's Arsenal, Liverpool or any other team. Fitness and training schedule around the games can make pre-season games a lottery. Some teams are playing fresh and the other team has already done a training session in the morning. That can have a big impact.

In saying all that, I think 4th is the about ceiling for Arsenal this season. The floor is probably about 8th. I expect them to be better this season than last. But how much better might depend on in's and out's since they have some key areas for improvement in their squad.
Logged
Quote from: Juan Loco on April 13, 2011, 02:42:43 pm
I think Jookie might just be the best fisherman on this thread.

Online ScottishGoon

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,521
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #58462 on: July 14, 2021, 12:19:05 pm »
Quote from: Jookie on July 14, 2021, 11:00:57 am
Got to wait until pre-season is over and the transfer market is near conclusion to make any real strong predictions.

I would take every pre-season result with a pinch of salt. Whether that's Arsenal, Liverpool or any other team. Fitness and training schedule around the games can make pre-season games a lottery. Some teams are playing fresh and the other team has already done a training session in the morning. That can have a big impact.

In saying all that, I think 4th is the about ceiling for Arsenal this season. The floor is probably about 8th. I expect them to be better this season than last. But how much better might depend on in's and out's since they have some key areas for improvement in their squad.

Im not sure we are even able to achieve 4th to be honest, the current top 4 seem too far in front currently. Think more realistic should be to certainly close the gap & try & finish 'best of the rest' ahead of the likes of Spurs, Leicester, Everton etc.

Current summary of where we are at. We have basically signed a couple of young guys to add some depth to the squad, Tavares for back up to Tierney, Lokongo to add more depth & athleticism in midfield seeing Guendouzi, Ceballos & probably Torriera will be away.

However, we need to make some first team signings.

Defence - We are trying for Ben White to basically take Luiz place & become our partner to Gabriel.
At Right Back Inter are trying to get Bellerin on the cheap or on loan, so I'd imagine we will look to replace him if that deal goes through, personal terms are apparently already agreed. Not seen many reliable links mind you about incomings.

Midfield - Roma are trying to do likewise for Xhaka. If that deal goes through, it seems Locatelli is our first choice but probably unrealistic considering he wants Juve & Juve want him, so we might move onto someone like Neves then. Maitland-Niles & Torriera more likely outs.

Attacking Midfield - Smith-Rowe looks like signing his new deal. We are still linked to Maddison, but that would cost a lot of money, so would be difficult. Perhaps someone like Aouar more realistic in terms of price. Can't see Willian leaving, perhaps Nelson leaves or goes on loan. Martinelli to get more game time on left wing.

Forwards - Think we will sell Nketiah, promote Balogun to 3rd choice & go with what we have. Cant see anyone coming in for Auba or Laca on their wages.
Logged

Offline Welshred

  • CBE. To be fair to him, he is a massive twat. Professional Ladies' Arse Fondler. Possibly......we're not sure any more......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,619
  • JFT96
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #58463 on: July 14, 2021, 07:44:05 pm »
Willian has had a good summer I see...


Logged

Offline Simplexity

  • Do we need the xity?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,908
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #58464 on: July 14, 2021, 08:04:09 pm »
Quote from: Welshred on July 14, 2021, 07:44:05 pm
Willian has had a good summer I see...




Man I would love to see what brazilian footballers get up to on their vacations. They always come back 2 stone overweight.
Logged

Online Flaccido Dongingo

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,763
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #58465 on: July 14, 2021, 08:49:28 pm »
Quote from: Simplexity on July 14, 2021, 08:04:09 pm
Man I would love to see what brazilian footballers get up to on their vacations. They always come back 2 stone overweight.
You ever been to a steakhouse in Brazil or Argentina?, they just keep plying you with meat relentlessly, that might partially explain it.
Logged

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,173
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #58466 on: Yesterday at 12:47:18 am »
wow willian! The I don't give a fuck about the team vacation.
Logged

Offline mallin9

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,272
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #58467 on: Yesterday at 01:01:48 am »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on July 14, 2021, 08:49:28 pm
You ever been to a steakhouse in Brazil or Argentina?, they just keep plying you with meat relentlessly, that might partially explain it.

His EKG probably looks like it was taken during an earthquake.  The person at Arsenal whose job it is to get Willian sold is crying somewhere. 

Will Maintland-Niles be RB?  Do people not rate Dumfries?  I dont want Everton to get him as hes exciting- has pace and hes rapid too.

Think martinelli will have a big year but questions about Leno and Auba/Laca remain very much in place. Still, if those are on form, and they make some smart signings, could see them as high as third if Auba really wants it and the team coalesces under Arteta.  That said. Odds are good that Arsenal have the reality tv curse and stink out the joint this season
Logged
You'll Never Walk Alone

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,878
  • Dutch Class
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #58468 on: Yesterday at 01:10:14 am »
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 12:47:18 am
wow willian! The I don't give a fuck about the team vacation.

Seems a lifetime ago that him and James were the signings of the season after two games
Logged

Offline Sangria

  • Ally Machoist
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,659
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #58469 on: Today at 12:23:20 am »
Quote from: Welshred on July 14, 2021, 07:44:05 pm
Willian has had a good summer I see...




One hell of a bargain. Willian is twice the player Arsenal thought they'd signed.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Online fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,803
  • Leicester season ticket holder
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #58470 on: Today at 09:36:01 am »
I dont think I'll ever get my head around the narrative around Arsenal for a good two seasons being 'they're paying Ozil how much to not play?!' and just when it looks like they're close to getting rid of him.....they launch insane money at Willian and Aubameyang. I hope they both see out their contracts and maybe they'll finally learn (but I suspect at that point they'll probably have signed Eden Hazard or someone of his ilk).
Logged
"He wanted to do a 'stop and chat,' I didn't want to do a 'stop and chat."

Online ScottishGoon

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,521
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #58471 on: Today at 06:26:04 pm »
Quote from: Welshred on July 14, 2021, 07:44:05 pm
Willian has had a good summer I see...




So this turned out to be fake news it seems. Pity his signing wasn't  :(
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 1457 1458 1459 1460 1461 [1462]   Go Up
« previous next »
 