Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #58240 on: April 24, 2021, 02:24:24 pm »
For the Kronke's, it's just a culmination of things. Forced buy out, lack of investment, lack of dialogue with the support, extortionate ticket prices, player pay cuts, redundancies, the Super League, lack of care for those that have Highbury flat issues to name but a few.
Sometimes it's not even what they do, but it's the way that they do things which is most concerning.

I can appreciate that they aren't all bad, & that they don't interfere too much on the football side of things & sort of let the football management get on with things which apart from extra financial support is a big thing football wise you want in an owner, but yeah, the fact that it's coincided with 15 years of gradually poor performance is a big thing as well.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #58241 on: April 24, 2021, 03:08:02 pm »
We went 30 years without a league title, during which we had 3 different sets of owners and a myriad of managers.  In the end, unless you get a sugar daddy or Hicks/Gillett, you're basically hoping for decent owners who can grow the club.  But when you're not only up against the traditional powers (us, United, Arsenal) but also City and Chelsea pumping money in, you basically need a Klopp-type manager.

Arsenal's spending is probably not too dissimilar from Liverpool or United in the last 5 years.  But if I were to ask which team got 97 points, 99 points, and 2 CL finals, you wouldn't necessarily have an easy answer, until you're told that Liverpool have Klopp and United had a Aloysius Paulus Maria "Louis" van Gaal on his way out, a washed up Mourinho, and Ole while Arsenal had a Wenger on his way out, Unai Emery, and Mikel Arteta.  FSG are probably better owners than the Glazers or Kroenke, but this non-sugar daddy model is going to require an elite manager to build his way to the top.  You look at City and Liverpool since 2015, and you look at everyone else, there's been a seismic gap (until this year anyway).  No surprise when it's Pep at City and Klopp at Liverpool.  United and Arsenal are trying to compete with the mega-rich clubs and a traditional power with inexperienced managers or bad fits.  If Arteta is a decent manager and Arsenal make decent signings, if this was the 90s, you'd be competing for a title with United, provided you can hold off a fading Liverpool and flashes in the pan at Blackburn and Newcastle.  Today though?  You can catch us on a bad year, but you'd still be 4th with that and if you run into a good non-top side having a good year, you'd be fighting for even a CL spot.

You basically need owners that manage the team decently and spend a bit but a manager that can overperform.  Klopp is the key reason everything worked for us the last five years.  Liverpool's transfers (the committee, the failed signings, the big money flops) were a joke for years.  Klopp comes in.  Lo and behold, everyone at the club look like geniuses.  Klopp is willing to be convinced on players, on second choices, whether out of necessity or special circumstance (like Salah over Brandt, Robertson after being priced out for Mendy, Jota over Werner, etc).  At the same time, when the VVD saga happened, he didn't tell the group to get another CB.  He was willing to wait but at the same time not blame anyone.  Can you imagine someone like Mourinho after our 4-1 defeat to Spurs where Lovren looked like a pub player?  He'd be leaking things to his mate Duncan Castles everyday about being undermined with transfers and throwing everyone under the bus in public.  Klopp got on with it, dealt with the poor start to the season, got VVD anyway, and the rest is history.  It takes a special manager that can make this model work so well.

Five years ago, if you remove the oil clubs and look at Liverpool, Arsenal, United, Dortmund, Bayern, Barcelona, Real Madrid, and Juventus, you'd say that Liverpool were the worst-run of that lot.  Klopp comes in, and five years later, you'd argue that Liverpool were the best-run of that lot.  It's not a coincidence.

On the flip side, you can look at Dortmund.  Post-Klopp, BVB was established as the #2 team in the Bundesliga.  They have had many 50 million pound players come through that can help them eventually build their side.  Aubameyang, Dembele, and Pulisic were some of the big sales.  Sancho, Haaland, Reyna, and Moukoko surely will join that list.  With such efficient transfer movements, surely they'd be well-established as the #2 team and maybe even challenge in Europe?  Nope, they're struggling to get into the Top 4 even in Germany (and not for the first time in the last few years).  It's pretty simple:  they're going to end up with 6 managers in 6 years:  Thomas Tuchel, Peter Bosz, Peter Stöger (interim), Lucien Favre, Edin Terzic (interim), and soon Marco Rose.  No matter what great plans your club has, if you go through managers like Chelsea does, you're going to have a bad time unless you have sugar daddy owners.

It's simple enough for Arsenal really.  Get an elite manager, sign some players, and they'll be better as long as the owners aren't sabotaging the club.  If you're hiring decent managers or inexperienced ones or bad fits, you'll be stuck where you are, just like we were for years and years.  We had 8 managers since Kenny won the title in 1990.  Outside of Rafa being sabotaged by bad ownership, many managers of all kinds of qualifications, experience, connections to the club, etc have come and gone without a title.  It took until Klopp for us to finally win a title.

Put it this way, if in 2015, Arsenal hired Klopp and we hired someone that didn't work and then followed it up with Emery and Arteta, which of the clubs would've been challenging for titles?  Maybe FSG is quite a ways better than Kroenke, but their success can be attributed to their appointment of Klopp.  Everything else (the sporting director, the scouting network, the Harvard PHD data science guys, the nutritionists, etc) works around him.  Klopp is what makes it tick.  Until Arsenal find a sugar daddy or find their version of Klopp, they'll be a fringe CL-type team.  We know.  We've seen it for decades ourselves.

Or just throw Joe Willock on in the last 5 minutes of every match as he seems to have the magic touch.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #58242 on: April 24, 2021, 03:25:48 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on April 24, 2021, 09:50:52 am
Back when I cared and used to look into it, about 10 years ago, it was clear that his portfolio of sports businesses wasnt very impressive, and he needed a mega money centre piece that he can use to buy all sorts of American sports franchises he wanted to buy and wasnt getting any traction with the banks.
The year Kroenke bought Arsenal we were the most profitable team in world football for that season. Once he got his hands on us he got all the bank loans he wanted and  it clinched a lot of deals for him so it was a very smart business move. Ideally for him wed stay in the top 4 forever, we did in his first 8 years,  slowly getting worse every year. Now we are mid table and it takes more than a business plan to get us going again.
We still make money,  but not the cash cow that was going to help him get bigger and bigger in the US. A move into the super league would've clinched that. A 20 + year guarantee of mega income even if he spends nothing and we get smashed every week.
The problem is they wont sell unless the fans really do something drastic. For me it means empty stadium post covid and no season ticket sales.
There will be plenty of buyers if we get put up for sale, I understand business people are ruthless by nature, but they need to have some sporting ambition beyond making the money.

The liverpool owners I wouldn't put in the same category as Kroenke or the Glazers. I think they are better, probably even decent owners and half decent people.
Where they got it wrong is pretending to "get" liverpool, english football,  or football as a whole. Should've said we are new to this and will make mistakes, I wouldn't get rid if they owned my club, even if their repeated mistakes are starting to get indefensible.
Kroenke and the Glazers are just c*nts, no redeeming factors.

Kroenke was already worth billions when we bought Arsenal in 2005, he didn't need help getting financing.  All of that also ignores his wife is a Walton heir who's worth just as much as he is.  Not to say he's a not a shit owner but buying Arsenal didn't open any new doors for him.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #58243 on: April 24, 2021, 04:59:52 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on April 24, 2021, 03:25:48 pm
Kroenke was already worth billions when we bought Arsenal in 2005, he didn't need help getting financing.  All of that also ignores his wife is a Walton heir who's worth just as much as he is.  Not to say he's a not a shit owner but buying Arsenal didn't open any new doors for him.

Personal wealth and corporate wealth are completely different things. It's his companies that were building a  portfolio,  how much he has is irrelevant,  he doesnt use his own money. Arsenal had a lot of cash reserves , back when "wenger was refusing to spend". Arsenal made his businesses cash rich at that time. That's what banks want to see.
Bought us in 2011.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #58244 on: April 24, 2021, 05:01:03 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on April 23, 2021, 09:57:11 pm
I want a new owner that will spend freely
Quote from: ScottishGoon on April 24, 2021, 02:24:24 pm
For the Kronke's, it's just a culmination of things. Forced buy out, lack of investment...

Is this the same Arsenal that have spent £443m (net spend £250m) over the past 5 seasons?  Fourth highest net spend in the league? That doesnt scream lack of investment or restricted spending to me. 



Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #58245 on: April 24, 2021, 05:04:51 pm »
Quote from: IgorBobbins on April 24, 2021, 05:01:03 pm
Is this the same Arsenal that have spent £443m (net spend £250m) over the past 5 seasons?  Fourth highest net spend in the league? That doesnt scream lack of investment or restricted spending to me.

50m a season net is not freely spending. Just spending what the club made after being 20 years running in cl. Anyone can do that. Hardly a sign of pushing the boat out or being ambitious
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #58246 on: April 24, 2021, 05:14:48 pm »
Quote from: skipper757 on April 24, 2021, 03:08:02 pm
We went 30 years without a league title, during which we had 3 different sets of owners and a myriad of managers.  In the end, unless you get a sugar daddy or Hicks/Gillett, you're basically hoping for decent owners who can grow the club.  But when you're not only up against the traditional powers (us, United, Arsenal) but also City and Chelsea pumping money in, you basically need a Klopp-type manager.

Arsenal's spending is probably not too dissimilar from Liverpool or United in the last 5 years.  But if I were to ask which team got 97 points, 99 points, and 2 CL finals, you wouldn't necessarily have an easy answer, until you're told that Liverpool have Klopp and United had a Aloysius Paulus Maria "Louis" van Gaal on his way out, a washed up Mourinho, and Ole while Arsenal had a Wenger on his way out, Unai Emery, and Mikel Arteta.  FSG are probably better owners than the Glazers or Kroenke, but this non-sugar daddy model is going to require an elite manager to build his way to the top.  You look at City and Liverpool since 2015, and you look at everyone else, there's been a seismic gap (until this year anyway).  No surprise when it's Pep at City and Klopp at Liverpool.  United and Arsenal are trying to compete with the mega-rich clubs and a traditional power with inexperienced managers or bad fits.  If Arteta is a decent manager and Arsenal make decent signings, if this was the 90s, you'd be competing for a title with United, provided you can hold off a fading Liverpool and flashes in the pan at Blackburn and Newcastle.  Today though?  You can catch us on a bad year, but you'd still be 4th with that and if you run into a good non-top side having a good year, you'd be fighting for even a CL spot.

You basically need owners that manage the team decently and spend a bit but a manager that can overperform.  Klopp is the key reason everything worked for us the last five years.  Liverpool's transfers (the committee, the failed signings, the big money flops) were a joke for years.  Klopp comes in.  Lo and behold, everyone at the club look like geniuses.  Klopp is willing to be convinced on players, on second choices, whether out of necessity or special circumstance (like Salah over Brandt, Robertson after being priced out for Mendy, Jota over Werner, etc).  At the same time, when the VVD saga happened, he didn't tell the group to get another CB.  He was willing to wait but at the same time not blame anyone.  Can you imagine someone like Mourinho after our 4-1 defeat to Spurs where Lovren looked like a pub player?  He'd be leaking things to his mate Duncan Castles everyday about being undermined with transfers and throwing everyone under the bus in public.  Klopp got on with it, dealt with the poor start to the season, got VVD anyway, and the rest is history.  It takes a special manager that can make this model work so well.

Five years ago, if you remove the oil clubs and look at Liverpool, Arsenal, United, Dortmund, Bayern, Barcelona, Real Madrid, and Juventus, you'd say that Liverpool were the worst-run of that lot.  Klopp comes in, and five years later, you'd argue that Liverpool were the best-run of that lot.  It's not a coincidence.

On the flip side, you can look at Dortmund.  Post-Klopp, BVB was established as the #2 team in the Bundesliga.  They have had many 50 million pound players come through that can help them eventually build their side.  Aubameyang, Dembele, and Pulisic were some of the big sales.  Sancho, Haaland, Reyna, and Moukoko surely will join that list.  With such efficient transfer movements, surely they'd be well-established as the #2 team and maybe even challenge in Europe?  Nope, they're struggling to get into the Top 4 even in Germany (and not for the first time in the last few years).  It's pretty simple:  they're going to end up with 6 managers in 6 years:  Thomas Tuchel, Peter Bosz, Peter Stöger (interim), Lucien Favre, Edin Terzic (interim), and soon Marco Rose.  No matter what great plans your club has, if you go through managers like Chelsea does, you're going to have a bad time unless you have sugar daddy owners.

It's simple enough for Arsenal really.  Get an elite manager, sign some players, and they'll be better as long as the owners aren't sabotaging the club.  If you're hiring decent managers or inexperienced ones or bad fits, you'll be stuck where you are, just like we were for years and years.  We had 8 managers since Kenny won the title in 1990.  Outside of Rafa being sabotaged by bad ownership, many managers of all kinds of qualifications, experience, connections to the club, etc have come and gone without a title.  It took until Klopp for us to finally win a title.

Put it this way, if in 2015, Arsenal hired Klopp and we hired someone that didn't work and then followed it up with Emery and Arteta, which of the clubs would've been challenging for titles?  Maybe FSG is quite a ways better than Kroenke, but their success can be attributed to their appointment of Klopp.  Everything else (the sporting director, the scouting network, the Harvard PHD data science guys, the nutritionists, etc) works around him.  Klopp is what makes it tick.  Until Arsenal find a sugar daddy or find their version of Klopp, they'll be a fringe CL-type team.  We know.  We've seen it for decades ourselves.

Or just throw Joe Willock on in the last 5 minutes of every match as he seems to have the magic touch.

I agree with that, and while I find the liverpool owners ok , they are by no means spectacular.  The best thing they did was hire Klopp, some would say a no brainer at the time.
But klopp will go the same way as wenger if he doesnt get backed. Elite managers need support or they'll be left behind too. Wenger could not recreate the team he had in his first 6 years, which won 3 titles. We ll see if Klopp gets the backing to recreate the last 4 years.
If we do find an elite manager, we ll get relatively short term success, which will fade when his team fades. For sustained success. Unfortunately we need a different type of owner. Not the pure businessman, who seems to be usually  American and doesn't  have much passion to be the best.

Fucking Willock, couldn't hit a barn door for us, now his goals to minutes ratio is like messi 
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #58247 on: April 24, 2021, 05:35:01 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on April 24, 2021, 04:59:52 pm
Personal wealth and corporate wealth are completely different things. It's his companies that were building a  portfolio,  how much he has is irrelevant,  he doesnt use his own money. Arsenal had a lot of cash reserves , back when "wenger was refusing to spend". Arsenal made his businesses cash rich at that time. That's what banks want to see.
Bought us in 2011.

Can you find one reputable source that KSE couldn't get financing until they bought Arsenal?  I may have the date wrong but 2011 is wrong as well. 
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #58248 on: April 24, 2021, 05:41:11 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on April 24, 2021, 05:35:01 pm
Can you find one reputable source that KSE couldn't get financing until they bought Arsenal?  I may have the date wrong but 2011 is wrong as well.

He bought about 9% in 2007. Took a controlling interest in 2011. Lots of underhanded tactics with that too, to force David dein and usmanov out, they had more shares until then.

There were plenty of publications at the time, which is why I was totally against the take over, its all too late to protest now. I dont see anything changing.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #58249 on: April 24, 2021, 05:55:19 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on April 24, 2021, 05:41:11 pm
He bought about 9% in 2007. Took a controlling interest in 2011. Lots of underhanded tactics with that too, to force David dein and usmanov out, they had more shares until then.

There were plenty of publications at the time, which is why I was totally against the take over, its all too late to protest now. I dont see anything changing.

He had the 29.9% in 2008 needed to force the rest of the sale. 

Plenty of publications that Kroenke needed Arsenal to fund his business?  Im confused. 
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #58250 on: April 24, 2021, 07:24:00 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on April 24, 2021, 05:04:51 pm
50m a season net is not freely spending. Just spending what the club made after being 20 years running in cl. Anyone can do that. Hardly a sign of pushing the boat out or being ambitious
Wow. I mean, just for comparison, Liverpools net spend per season is £19m over the same period.

Im baffled that Arsenal fans complain they havent spent enough money?  :o That its been spent on dross is another matter, but youve spent huge amounts. 
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #58251 on: April 24, 2021, 08:05:50 pm »
Quote from: IgorBobbins on April 24, 2021, 07:24:00 pm
Wow. I mean, just for comparison, Liverpools net spend per season is £19m over the same period.

Im baffled that Arsenal fans complain they havent spent enough money?  :o That its been spent on dross is another matter, but youve spent huge amounts.

You sold players for hundreds of millions, our best players left for near nothing as their contracts ran out. Net spend doesnt tell the full story, our owners were clearly also incompetent in dealing with players contracts. On top of that when they bought us wed won the title 3 times in the previous 10 years, been the most permanent fixture in cl, and had the highest home ticket revenue in Europe. And yet we were replacing van persie with giroud.
I reject any attempt at rewriting history now, they had a shocker. Started some panic spending after we fell off a cliff, too late then.
The fans, they just blamed wenger though, muppets.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #58252 on: April 24, 2021, 11:24:36 pm »
Uncle Uzi isn't bankrupt. If he wanted to he could have done a Kronke but he didn't.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #58253 on: April 24, 2021, 11:54:44 pm »
Im not happy with our owners right now but klopp is not their only positive. It is very clear that they are competent owners regardless of their mistakes. They are worlds better than the kroenkes or glazers of this world. They have proved it here and in America.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #58254 on: Yesterday at 08:57:58 pm »

Daniel Ek has thrown his name in the hat to purchase the club.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #58255 on: Yesterday at 09:06:21 pm »
Quote from: Buggy Eyes Alfredo on Yesterday at 08:57:58 pm
Daniel Ek has thrown his name in the hat to purchase the club.
He Tweeted his inerest at HT on Friday, they even showed the Tweet n the Sky Studio.

Worth almost $5 billion.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #58256 on: Yesterday at 09:48:57 pm »
Quote from: Buggy Eyes Alfredo on Yesterday at 08:57:58 pm
Daniel Ek has thrown his name in the hat to purchase the club.
By Ek!
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #58257 on: Today at 10:09:44 am »
Matt Law
@Matt_Law_DT
·
1h
I have it on good authority that Thierry Henry, Dennis Bergkamp and Patrick Vieira have joined Daniel Ek in his bid to buy Arsenal FC and I am told it is very real

Flippin EK
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #58258 on: Today at 10:18:01 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 10:09:44 am
Matt Law
@Matt_Law_DT
·
1h
I have it on good authority that Thierry Henry, Dennis Bergkamp and Patrick Vieira have joined Daniel Ek in his bid to buy Arsenal FC and I am told it is very real

Flippin EK
Interesting. Does he have enough money? Arsenal are valued at well over 2/3 of his personal fortune, that's without the debt and the money that would need to be invested post-purchase. Just seems a quick way for him to lose a lot of his fortune. I mean no dig or no offence by that, Football financing seems to need to be the thing of hedge funds and uber-billionaires now as opposed to the humble single digit billionaire.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #58259 on: Today at 10:32:35 am »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 10:18:01 am
Interesting. Does he have enough money? Arsenal are valued at well over 2/3 of his personal fortune, that's without the debt and the money that would need to be invested post-purchase. Just seems a quick way for him to lose a lot of his fortune. I mean no dig or no offence by that, Football financing seems to need to be the thing of hedge funds and uber-billionaires now as opposed to the humble single digit billionaire.

Id never heard of him till last Friday, and I doubt Kroenke wants to sell just yet.

Could be a consortium, or could just bring others out of the woodwork,  the richest man in Africa, Aliko Dangote, has made it public many times that if Arsenal are for sale hes interested.

This is him being very matter of fact about it.

Nigerian billionaire Aliko Dangote has repeatedly spoken of his desire to purchase Arsenal Football Club, saying last year that he intended to launch a bid in 2021.

In an interview with Bloomberg, Dangote explained that he would look into buying Arsenal once construction had been completed on his oil refinery, which is set to become operational this year.

He said: "It is a team that yes I would like to buy some day, but what I keep saying is we have $20billion worth of projects and that's what I really want to concentrate on.

"I'm trying to finish building the company and then after we finish, maybe some time in 2021 we can. I'm not buying Arsenal right now, I'm buying Arsenal when I finish all these projects, because I'm trying to take the company to the next level."
