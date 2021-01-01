« previous next »
For the Kronke's, it's just a culmination of things. Forced buy out, lack of investment, lack of dialogue with the support, extortionate ticket prices, player pay cuts, redundancies, the Super League, lack of care for those that have Highbury flat issues to name but a few.
Sometimes it's not even what they do, but it's the way that they do things which is most concerning.

I can appreciate that they aren't all bad, & that they don't interfere too much on the football side of things & sort of let the football management get on with things which apart from extra financial support is a big thing football wise you want in an owner, but yeah, the fact that it's coincided with 15 years of gradually poor performance is a big thing as well.
We went 30 years without a league title, during which we had 3 different sets of owners and a myriad of managers.  In the end, unless you get a sugar daddy or Hicks/Gillett, you're basically hoping for decent owners who can grow the club.  But when you're not only up against the traditional powers (us, United, Arsenal) but also City and Chelsea pumping money in, you basically need a Klopp-type manager.

Arsenal's spending is probably not too dissimilar from Liverpool or United in the last 5 years.  But if I were to ask which team got 97 points, 99 points, and 2 CL finals, you wouldn't necessarily have an easy answer, until you're told that Liverpool have Klopp and United had a Aloysius Paulus Maria "Louis" van Gaal on his way out, a washed up Mourinho, and Ole while Arsenal had a Wenger on his way out, Unai Emery, and Mikel Arteta.  FSG are probably better owners than the Glazers or Kroenke, but this non-sugar daddy model is going to require an elite manager to build his way to the top.  You look at City and Liverpool since 2015, and you look at everyone else, there's been a seismic gap (until this year anyway).  No surprise when it's Pep at City and Klopp at Liverpool.  United and Arsenal are trying to compete with the mega-rich clubs and a traditional power with inexperienced managers or bad fits.  If Arteta is a decent manager and Arsenal make decent signings, if this was the 90s, you'd be competing for a title with United, provided you can hold off a fading Liverpool and flashes in the pan at Blackburn and Newcastle.  Today though?  You can catch us on a bad year, but you'd still be 4th with that and if you run into a good non-top side having a good year, you'd be fighting for even a CL spot.

You basically need owners that manage the team decently and spend a bit but a manager that can overperform.  Klopp is the key reason everything worked for us the last five years.  Liverpool's transfers (the committee, the failed signings, the big money flops) were a joke for years.  Klopp comes in.  Lo and behold, everyone at the club look like geniuses.  Klopp is willing to be convinced on players, on second choices, whether out of necessity or special circumstance (like Salah over Brandt, Robertson after being priced out for Mendy, Jota over Werner, etc).  At the same time, when the VVD saga happened, he didn't tell the group to get another CB.  He was willing to wait but at the same time not blame anyone.  Can you imagine someone like Mourinho after our 4-1 defeat to Spurs where Lovren looked like a pub player?  He'd be leaking things to his mate Duncan Castles everyday about being undermined with transfers and throwing everyone under the bus in public.  Klopp got on with it, dealt with the poor start to the season, got VVD anyway, and the rest is history.  It takes a special manager that can make this model work so well.

Five years ago, if you remove the oil clubs and look at Liverpool, Arsenal, United, Dortmund, Bayern, Barcelona, Real Madrid, and Juventus, you'd say that Liverpool were the worst-run of that lot.  Klopp comes in, and five years later, you'd argue that Liverpool were the best-run of that lot.  It's not a coincidence.

On the flip side, you can look at Dortmund.  Post-Klopp, BVB was established as the #2 team in the Bundesliga.  They have had many 50 million pound players come through that can help them eventually build their side.  Aubameyang, Dembele, and Pulisic were some of the big sales.  Sancho, Haaland, Reyna, and Moukoko surely will join that list.  With such efficient transfer movements, surely they'd be well-established as the #2 team and maybe even challenge in Europe?  Nope, they're struggling to get into the Top 4 even in Germany (and not for the first time in the last few years).  It's pretty simple:  they're going to end up with 6 managers in 6 years:  Thomas Tuchel, Peter Bosz, Peter Stöger (interim), Lucien Favre, Edin Terzic (interim), and soon Marco Rose.  No matter what great plans your club has, if you go through managers like Chelsea does, you're going to have a bad time unless you have sugar daddy owners.

It's simple enough for Arsenal really.  Get an elite manager, sign some players, and they'll be better as long as the owners aren't sabotaging the club.  If you're hiring decent managers or inexperienced ones or bad fits, you'll be stuck where you are, just like we were for years and years.  We had 8 managers since Kenny won the title in 1990.  Outside of Rafa being sabotaged by bad ownership, many managers of all kinds of qualifications, experience, connections to the club, etc have come and gone without a title.  It took until Klopp for us to finally win a title.

Put it this way, if in 2015, Arsenal hired Klopp and we hired someone that didn't work and then followed it up with Emery and Arteta, which of the clubs would've been challenging for titles?  Maybe FSG is quite a ways better than Kroenke, but their success can be attributed to their appointment of Klopp.  Everything else (the sporting director, the scouting network, the Harvard PHD data science guys, the nutritionists, etc) works around him.  Klopp is what makes it tick.  Until Arsenal find a sugar daddy or find their version of Klopp, they'll be a fringe CL-type team.  We know.  We've seen it for decades ourselves.

Or just throw Joe Willock on in the last 5 minutes of every match as he seems to have the magic touch.
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 09:50:52 am
Back when I cared and used to look into it, about 10 years ago, it was clear that his portfolio of sports businesses wasnt very impressive, and he needed a mega money centre piece that he can use to buy all sorts of American sports franchises he wanted to buy and wasnt getting any traction with the banks.
The year Kroenke bought Arsenal we were the most profitable team in world football for that season. Once he got his hands on us he got all the bank loans he wanted and  it clinched a lot of deals for him so it was a very smart business move. Ideally for him wed stay in the top 4 forever, we did in his first 8 years,  slowly getting worse every year. Now we are mid table and it takes more than a business plan to get us going again.
We still make money,  but not the cash cow that was going to help him get bigger and bigger in the US. A move into the super league would've clinched that. A 20 + year guarantee of mega income even if he spends nothing and we get smashed every week.
The problem is they wont sell unless the fans really do something drastic. For me it means empty stadium post covid and no season ticket sales.
There will be plenty of buyers if we get put up for sale, I understand business people are ruthless by nature, but they need to have some sporting ambition beyond making the money.

The liverpool owners I wouldn't put in the same category as Kroenke or the Glazers. I think they are better, probably even decent owners and half decent people.
Where they got it wrong is pretending to "get" liverpool, english football,  or football as a whole. Should've said we are new to this and will make mistakes, I wouldn't get rid if they owned my club, even if their repeated mistakes are starting to get indefensible.
Kroenke and the Glazers are just c*nts, no redeeming factors.

Kroenke was already worth billions when we bought Arsenal in 2005, he didn't need help getting financing.  All of that also ignores his wife is a Walton heir who's worth just as much as he is.  Not to say he's a not a shit owner but buying Arsenal didn't open any new doors for him.
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 03:25:48 pm
Kroenke was already worth billions when we bought Arsenal in 2005, he didn't need help getting financing.  All of that also ignores his wife is a Walton heir who's worth just as much as he is.  Not to say he's a not a shit owner but buying Arsenal didn't open any new doors for him.

Personal wealth and corporate wealth are completely different things. It's his companies that were building a  portfolio,  how much he has is irrelevant,  he doesnt use his own money. Arsenal had a lot of cash reserves , back when "wenger was refusing to spend". Arsenal made his businesses cash rich at that time. That's what banks want to see.
Bought us in 2011.
I want a new owner that will spend freely
I want a new owner that will spend freely
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Today at 02:24:24 pm
For the Kronke's, it's just a culmination of things. Forced buy out, lack of investment...

Is this the same Arsenal that have spent £443m (net spend £250m) over the past 5 seasons?  Fourth highest net spend in the league? That doesnt scream lack of investment or restricted spending to me. 



Quote from: IgorBobbins on Today at 05:01:03 pm
Is this the same Arsenal that have spent £443m (net spend £250m) over the past 5 seasons?  Fourth highest net spend in the league? That doesnt scream lack of investment or restricted spending to me.

50m a season net is not freely spending. Just spending what the club made after being 20 years running in cl. Anyone can do that. Hardly a sign of pushing the boat out or being ambitious
