Interesting on Bellerin - I don't watch Arsenal consistently enough to catch his sporadic appearances and am probably biased by how exciting he was when he first burst onto the scene. He seems a good guy like you say, a bit of a hipster but his heart's in the right place. The stuff he's done with Forest Green Rovers is cool. Could see him going back to Spain. Has a weird Spanish/North London hybrid accent



Yeah, it's brilliant to listen to.He has vlogged the full injury recovery process of his knee injury last year & its quite an interesting insight, watched a few of them on YouTube.I think a return to Barcelona makes sense. They love to resign a La Masia product, Laporta supposedly had spoken about him as a target in the election campaign, & Barca also co own Emerson Royal with Betis, so there could be a deal to be had there that suits us & Barca when both are a bit cash strapped. Saying that, not sure both really do transfers that make sense just now.