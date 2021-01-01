Think you need more than those two positions upgraded to be honest. Obviously you'll know more about your youngsters than I do but you'd need a RB, CB, couple midfielders, and a forward after cutting your losses with Pepe and Aubameyang. Maybe another forward if Lacazette goes as well. And that's just to seriously content for Top 4 the way Leicester and West Ham are doing this season.



Right back we defo need an upgrade on, centre back I'm hoping Saliba will come in, he's looking good on loan for Nice.I think we defo need 1 midfielder, will be ok with Xhaka being put down to 3rd choice trying to be realistic, although 2 would be ideal.Those are the must positions.Obviously we need to see what we can do regards Odegaard for next season, but we also have Martinelli we have to try & integrate, there's a thought he could be a long term central forward, but yeah if I was being greedy I wouldn't be against a sensible purchase like an Edouard or so.However, we do have a lot of folk we can sell to build up some sort of kitty. Obviously some will be harder to move on than others, but you have Bellerin, Chambers, Maitland-Niles, Guendouzi, Torriera, Willock, Mavropanos, Nelson, Nketiah & Lacazette, some or all are ripe for moves. Obviously would be nigh on impossible to move them all, but even some would give us money to play with.