Author Topic: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?  (Read 4405083 times)

Offline ScouserAtHeart

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #58160 on: Yesterday at 04:15:04 pm »
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Yesterday at 02:59:22 pm
I don't necessarily think we need a massive war chest to be more consistent. We just need to target a couple of weak areas with the right type of players, right back & a long term partner for Partey especially, & integrating guys like Saliba. Evolution rather than revolution I think.

Think you need more than those two positions upgraded to be honest. Obviously you'll know more about your youngsters than I do but you'd need a RB, CB, couple midfielders, and a forward after cutting your losses with Pepe and Aubameyang. Maybe another forward if Lacazette goes as well. And that's just to seriously content for Top 4 the way Leicester and West Ham are doing this season.
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Offline Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #58161 on: Yesterday at 04:31:18 pm »
I think West Ham are having a bit of a freak season, they mightn't be in any trouble relegation wise next year but I doubt they'll be challenging for a top 4 place either, unless everyone else fails to sort themselves out. I'd think Arsenal would finish above them next year.
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline ScottishGoon

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #58162 on: Yesterday at 04:57:42 pm »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Yesterday at 04:15:04 pm
Think you need more than those two positions upgraded to be honest. Obviously you'll know more about your youngsters than I do but you'd need a RB, CB, couple midfielders, and a forward after cutting your losses with Pepe and Aubameyang. Maybe another forward if Lacazette goes as well. And that's just to seriously content for Top 4 the way Leicester and West Ham are doing this season.

Right back we defo need an upgrade on, centre back I'm hoping Saliba will come in, he's looking good on loan for Nice.

I think we defo need 1 midfielder, will be ok with Xhaka being put down to 3rd choice trying to be realistic, although 2 would be ideal.
Those are the must positions.

Obviously we need to see what we can do regards Odegaard for next season, but we also have Martinelli we have to try & integrate, there's a thought he could be a long term central forward, but yeah if I was being greedy I wouldn't be against a sensible purchase like an Edouard or so.

However, we do have a lot of folk we can sell to build up some sort of kitty. Obviously some will be harder to move on than others, but you have Bellerin, Chambers, Maitland-Niles, Guendouzi, Torriera, Willock, Mavropanos, Nelson, Nketiah & Lacazette, some or all are ripe for moves. Obviously would be nigh on impossible to move them all, but even some would give us money to play with.
Offline StevoHimself

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #58163 on: Yesterday at 05:04:37 pm »
It's a bit late but I thought I'd write an RIP for Claude here.

Some of these "fan channels" have a slight tendency to pursue a sort of Sky/ BT view of what being a fan is supposed to look like, but for all the criticicm they recieve I always thought AFTV managed to keep it quite real. Claude was a massive part of that.

RIP
Offline Oldmanmick

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #58164 on: Yesterday at 07:22:41 pm »
It's funny isn't it ? Just thinking about Arsenal after we smashed them last night. This will now be their 17th successive season without a league title, & in all honesty you can't see that drought ending anytime soon. Yet there doesn't seem to be the media/social media obsession that followed us after every year passing without us securing a league title. Now Arsenal, historically, are a very successful club. When they won their 8th title back in 1971 that put them 1 ahead of us. But what followed, was something, that, at the time, was unique to English football. A football club being totally dominant, not just in England, but in Europe too for nearly 2 decades. The 30 year gap between our last 2 title wins is the longest period we have gone throughout our history, yet Arsenal seem set to pass their longest period which I believe was 18 years (1971 - 1989).

Maybe opposition supporters are right, the media does have some sort of obsession with our club. Better to be hated than ignored I suppose, although in all fairness we do enjoy a fair amount of positive press.
Offline mickeydocs

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #58165 on: Yesterday at 07:52:57 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Yesterday at 11:32:04 am
Its not the fact they were bad that would concern, its the lack of ambition. I just dont see what theyre trying to do. They have been better of late though and I certainly would t be upset if they won the Europa League.

Seem to be an ultra defensive team, or is that just when we play them?
Seems to be a team that hopes for a smash and grab even at home.

Commentators and pundits really trying to make excuses due to injuries. Funny that we are not afforded the same excuse.
Its easy to believe when its going well.

Offline StevoHimself

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #58166 on: Yesterday at 08:03:27 pm »
Quote from: Oldmanmick on Yesterday at 07:22:41 pm
It's funny isn't it ? Just thinking about Arsenal after we smashed them last night. This will now be their 17th successive season without a league title, & in all honesty you can't see that drought ending anytime soon. Yet there doesn't seem to be the media/social media obsession that followed us after every year passing without us securing a league title. Now Arsenal, historically, are a very successful club. When they won their 8th title back in 1971 that put them 1 ahead of us. But what followed, was something, that, at the time, was unique to English football. A football club being totally dominant, not just in England, but in Europe too for nearly 2 decades. The 30 year gap between our last 2 title wins is the longest period we have gone throughout our history, yet Arsenal seem set to pass their longest period which I believe was 18 years (1971 - 1989).

Maybe opposition supporters are right, the media does have some sort of obsession with our club. Better to be hated than ignored I suppose, although in all fairness we do enjoy a fair amount of positive press.

When it gets to a nice round number we'll here about it more. They're approaching 20. Speaking of which, United are getting close to double digits.

But, yeah, as a club we've got a greater sort of cultural cachet, which obviously helps.
Offline ScottishGoon

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #58167 on: Yesterday at 09:04:14 pm »
Quote from: StevoHimself on Yesterday at 08:03:27 pm
When it gets to a nice round number we'll here about it more. They're approaching 20. Speaking of which, United are getting close to double digits.

But, yeah, as a club we've got a greater sort of cultural cachet, which obviously helps.

We had our fair share. There was the infamous "years without a trophy" website that was set up until we won the FA Cup in 2014.
Offline BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #58168 on: Yesterday at 09:36:01 pm »
Quote from: elsewhere on Yesterday at 03:15:37 pm
Nah, screw that. I don't want them back in CL.

If it means them beating United in the final Ill take it.
Offline Brian Blessed

  • Gordon's ALIVE? Practically Bear Grylls. Backwards Bluesman Bastard.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #58169 on: Yesterday at 09:54:32 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Yesterday at 09:36:01 pm
If it means them beating United in the final Ill take it.

If they win that, and we win the CL, I wouldnt begrudge Everton finishing above us in fourth.
Offline MonsLibpool

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #58170 on: Yesterday at 11:44:45 pm »
Quote from: Oldmanmick on Yesterday at 07:22:41 pm
It's funny isn't it ? Just thinking about Arsenal after we smashed them last night. This will now be their 17th successive season without a league title, & in all honesty you can't see that drought ending anytime soon. Yet there doesn't seem to be the media/social media obsession that followed us after every year passing without us securing a league title. Now Arsenal, historically, are a very successful club. When they won their 8th title back in 1971 that put them 1 ahead of us. But what followed, was something, that, at the time, was unique to English football. A football club being totally dominant, not just in England, but in Europe too for nearly 2 decades. The 30 year gap between our last 2 title wins is the longest period we have gone throughout our history, yet Arsenal seem set to pass their longest period which I believe was 18 years (1971 - 1989).

Maybe opposition supporters are right, the media does have some sort of obsession with our club. Better to be hated than ignored I suppose, although in all fairness we do enjoy a fair amount of positive press.

People don't just like us. Us winning last year really hurt them.

It's the same thing with Thiago. He gets a lot of stick but the same people say that van de Beek and Havertz(who cost multiples of his fee) need time.
Offline free_at_last

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #58171 on: Today at 12:28:14 am »
Quote from: elsewhere on Yesterday at 03:21:06 pm
no question. if we win CL and they win EL, 4th team doesn't go to CL right?
That would be dream scenario if Chelsea ends 4th ;D
Beware - it's not hard to see a scenario where Chelsea win the CL and we come 4th.
Offline StevoHimself

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #58172 on: Today at 12:29:42 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 11:44:45 pm
People don't just like us. Us winning last year really hurt them.

It's the same thing with Thiago. He gets a lot of stick but the same people say that van de Beek and Havertz(who cost multiples of his fee) need time.

Our history is pretty much unquestionable. We've won more European Cups than anyone else in England, more League Titles than all but one other team. Hell, even in our "baron" period we won a European Cup in unbelievable circumstances, as well as a good few domestic cups.

The only stick anyone could really beat us with was "you've not win the league since they arbitrarily relaunched it," and I think having that taken away from them really broke some people.

The criticism of Thiago and the vitriolic reaction to TAA being dropped are good examples of how other fans tend to think of us. It isn't just taking the piss. It's an attempt to suppress and downplay our achievement.
Offline StevoHimself

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #58173 on: Today at 12:34:55 am »
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Yesterday at 09:04:14 pm
We had our fair share. There was the infamous "years without a trophy" website that was set up until we won the FA Cup in 2014.

Yeah, I suppose all big clubs will get it to a certain extent. It does make me laugh that there are fans who say things like "all you managed to win in six years is a League Cup against Cardiff," despite the fact that winning a League Cup against Cardiff (or an FA Cup against Hull for that matter) would represent the high point of their clubs recent history.
Offline afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #58174 on: Today at 01:02:26 am »
Quote from: StevoHimself on Today at 12:29:42 am
Hell, even in our "baron" period we won a European Cup in unbelievable circumstances, as well as a good few domestic cups.

Very fly by knight criticism of us during that period, heralding further attempts not even to conte that victory no matter how hard we grafted for it...
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #58175 on: Today at 02:38:54 am »
Quote from: StevoHimself on Today at 12:29:42 am
Hell, even in our "baron" period we won a European Cup in unbelievable circumstances, as well as a good few domestic cups.

Quote from: afc turkish on Today at 01:02:26 am
Very fly by knight criticism of us during that period, heralding further attempts not even to conte that victory no matter how hard we grafted for it...
Yeh I agree we shouldn't lord it over others for that, earl abuse or duke it out with at them. We should a peer humble and count our blessings
Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something

"So that is where you'll find me; in the dust and the desolation, the gaps and the ghost towns. The eerie empty places and lost turns of the world"

Online farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #58176 on: Today at 05:23:27 am »
Quote from: free_at_last on Today at 12:28:14 am
Beware - it's not hard to see a scenario where Chelsea win the CL and we come 4th.
Ha... I stopped reading at "Chelsea win"... never mind win the CL.
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."
