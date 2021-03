He was a proper gooner who needed football as more than just his passion but also as his 'outlet', and it must have been dreadful for him not to be able to have that.For those who are interested in mental health and the man behind some of the rants on AFTV, a very real video is here:It shows the other side of the man, that he recognised he had some mental health issues and was trying his best to get through that. I realise it's 9 minutes long but if you have it to spare it's worth checking out.Mental health, depression, alcoholism and drugs - many people don't understand them, don't want to understand them. They're an affliction which happens to 'other people' and that just has those who suffer put their head down further. For me, this incident reminded me to check on your mates, to write that message you haven't bothered with to someone you're out of touch with. If you've got that energy to spare at the moment, try to reach out and act like a bit of an eddy in the current for someone who feels they're swimming against the tide right now and thinks they are at risk of going under.RIP Claude