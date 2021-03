I'm sure the one thing they say you shouldn't do in the aftermath of a suicide is to try and blame it on one thing. People definitely do need to just stop being c*nts on Twitter and everywhere though. Some people can brush it off but a lot can't. You never know how your words could affect someone, anyone, even if they're a lot more famous than Claude.



Seems like the poor guy had a lot of problems. No doubt a horrific year contributed to that. Recall seeing a worrying tweet from him on the anniversary of his mum's death saying he felt like joining her soon. It really upsets me to think of the pain he must have been feeling . Poor man.