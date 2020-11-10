To be fair theyve spent over £200 million in the last 18 months or so on transfers, plus huge contracts and signing on fees for the likes of Willian, Aubameyang and Luiz. Theres absolutely no excuse to say theyve been limited on funds or whatever, theyve just not spent it particularly well at all.



Yeah they have spent a lot, there is no arguing that.I just think their massive financial outlay is a huge gamble by them and at some point it will fuck them up. They have a massive wage budget, no fans in the stadium, no CL money. Where is the money coming from? They are no City or United who can afford to miss completely on these sort of 30m signings and not feel it, it will come back to hurt them.