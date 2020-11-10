To be fair theyve spent over £200 million in the last 18 months or so on transfers, plus huge contracts and signing on fees for the likes of Willian, Aubameyang and Luiz. Theres absolutely no excuse to say theyve been limited on funds or whatever, theyve just not spent it particularly well at all.
Yeah they have spent a lot, there is no arguing that.I just think their massive financial outlay is a huge gamble by them and at some point it will fuck them up. They have a massive wage budget, no fans in the stadium, no CL money. Where is the money coming from? They are no City or United who can afford to miss completely on these sort of 30m signings and not feel it, it will come back to hurt them.
Apparently they had basically agreed a deal to sign Jude Bellingham but it never happened after they changed directors of football and Edu wasn't aware of the player. Some sort of communication breakdown.
You guys wanting to buy Sokratis or Mustafi in January?
We have been wiping our arses on man city all day in our house.
To clean the toilets ??
Exclusive: David Luiz hits Ceballos on nose in Arsenal training session fighthttps://theathletic.com/2208725/2020/11/19/ceballos-luiz-fight-hits/
https://twitter.com/DaniCeballos46/status/1329463425597124608
