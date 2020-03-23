Think you'd need to be blind to not see that he's had a plan, to make us more structured, more difficult to play against, & to add a bit more strength & athleticism to a weak, slow team. I'm not sure what evidence you use, probably some of these fancy new metrics, but I'll use my dinosaur method of my eyes & the goals against column to judge if its working.



The next challenge is obviously now to balance that out with being more creative. Much like Klopp needed his players to ultimately fix the defence, I think we'll need to to likewise to really sort the attacking side.



I'd agree with your assessment, the midfield looks much more powerful and athletic and defensively much more solid with Holding and Luiz actually looking like a reasonable defender. I think some of the comments on here from Liverpool fans are a little unfair, why compare this current Arsenal side with the Liverpool and City teams who have had years in development? There has clearly been an improvement and to not acknowledge that is disingenuous, I'd be made up if I were an Arsenal fan at the moment with the team given where they were only a year ago. Arteta has already won a major trophy with them in no time at all, against all the odds, you have to say fair play to him.In terms of the 'Arteta' effect, it does now appear that Arsenal's gain has been City's loss. How much of a loss that is, well time will tell but I think Arteta had more about him than Borrell, I don't know much about the new bloke, Lillo? The assistant manager's job can be a really important role, just look at Everton and the correlation between the number of red cards they are achieving and Duncan Ferguson being given the role.I know it was a big worry at Liverpool when Klopp's assistant Buvac left in terms of how it would effect team performances etc. Luckily I think Lijnders has actually been a big improvement and you can see his influence on the current team. Well I say 'lucky' but not a lot of things that happen at Liverpool are down to luck nowadays, they are a very well run club and the appointment didn't happen by chance. I guess you are seeing these indications at Arsenal and can identify with Arteta appearing to have a plan.