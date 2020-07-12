As i said I think they saw the links to Liverpool and though ''we'll 'ave a bit of that'' and ''swooped''.



Only Liverpool actually hadn't been interested, because he's not good enough. It was just media talk. And they fell for it.



Do your own scouting. Don't piggy-back on media reports of a top club's ''interest''.



Na, don't think we signed him because you were linked. The only serious link I seen you's have was when you denied you were interested. The most serious links I seen were Napoli. They, like us seem to have a liking for Lille players, Pepe, Gabriel, Osimhen.Emery wanted Zaha after this goals stopped us from getting Champions League. Unfortunately for him that meant we couldn't afford what Palace were asking, then Sanllehi managed to negotiate with Lille the big fee but spread out over the length of his contract, & that appealed in terms of cash flow. That seems to have backfired now mind you.