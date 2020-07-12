« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1418 1419 1420 1421 1422 [1423]   Go Down

Author Topic: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?  (Read 4232638 times)

Online Tobelius

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,248
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #56880 on: Today at 05:30:33 PM »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 04:38:32 PM
So Arteta is more a student of Simeone than Guardiola then?

Points wise there hasn't been a notable improvement yet compared to Emery has there,of course he won them a cup.

Lost all respect for him after he was the first to congratulate Abu Dhabi FC after the CAS decision.
Logged

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,943
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #56881 on: Today at 05:31:42 PM »
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Today at 01:26:32 PM
Pepe for £72m still blows my mind. He was worth about half at the time. Staggering overpay.

The same year they got 40m for Iwobi.
Logged

Offline Flaccido Dongingo

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,819
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #56882 on: Today at 05:48:05 PM »
Quote from: Tobelius on Today at 05:30:33 PM
Points wise there hasn't been a notable improvement yet compared to Emery has there,of course he won them a cup.

Lost all respect for him after he was the first to congratulate Abu Dhabi FC after the CAS decision.
He's an Abu Dhabi PR Sportswash FC apologist
Logged

Online ScottishGoon

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,215
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #56883 on: Today at 05:48:49 PM »
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Today at 01:26:32 PM
Pepe for £72m still blows my mind. He was worth about half at the time. Staggering overpay.

Yeah, looking like a lot of money wasted just now to be honest. Even more hurtful when someone like Ziyech was available for half that at the time.
Logged

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,879
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #56884 on: Today at 05:57:32 PM »
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Today at 05:48:49 PM
Yeah, looking like a lot of money wasted just now to be honest. Even more hurtful when someone like Ziyech was available for half that at the time.
Moral of the story: stop ''swooping'' and buying players that Liverpool are linked with. Chances are we aren't actually interested in them, because the ones we are interested in we tend to get, often with no fanfare.

A number of clubs seem to have been caught out by this in recent years. Spurs being the biggest victims :)
Logged
Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something!

"So that is where you'll find me; in the dust and the desolation, the gaps and the ghost towns. The eerie empty places and lost turns of the world"

Online Dave McCoy

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 536
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #56885 on: Today at 06:03:37 PM »
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Today at 05:24:37 PM
It's not ripping up everything, it's evolving the team, players changing etc. Look at Benitez for instance, most non Liverpool fans seen him as a defensive coach, but given the right players & finding the balance between attacking & defence he still went to places like Old Trafford & won 4-1 when it clicked for him.

Mourinho as well often played park the bus football but had Real scoring over 100 goals a season & he'll have Spurs scoring shit loads this season, because he has the players for it.

Pretty interesting examples in that both are defense first managers regardless of talent and that has never changed.  Just because they had teams that had, in Mourinho's case, an overwhelming talent advantage which let them score a lot of goals doesn't mean their managing philosophy ever waivered.  Mourinho's 6 defenders vs. Barca being a great example.
Logged

Online ScottishGoon

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,215
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #56886 on: Today at 06:19:27 PM »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 06:03:37 PM
Pretty interesting examples in that both are defense first managers regardless of talent and that has never changed.  Just because they had teams that had, in Mourinho's case, an overwhelming talent advantage which let them score a lot of goals doesn't mean their managing philosophy ever waivered.  Mourinho's 6 defenders vs. Barca being a great example.

Yeah, but it also means that defence first managers can also produce high scoring teams. It obviously helps if you have top players in the top end of the pitch.
Sometimes when the squad seems incomplete, managers struggle for the balance between attack & defence. Look at Lampard at Chelsea for example.
Logged

Online PeterTheRed

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,729
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #56887 on: Today at 06:39:19 PM »
Arsenal have faced 3 good teams this season. Lost to all 3 of them. Long may it continue ...
Logged

Offline Something Worse

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,715
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #56888 on: Today at 07:06:30 PM »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 05:57:32 PM
Moral of the story: stop ''swooping'' and buying players that Liverpool are linked with. Chances are we aren't actually interested in them, because the ones we are interested in we tend to get, often with no fanfare.

A number of clubs seem to have been caught out by this in recent years. Spurs being the biggest victims :)

Aren't they just buying that one agent's clients? Like Wolves and Mendes?
Logged
Quote from: Trendisdestiny on July 12, 2020, 05:21:24 PM
Maybe the group, led by your leadership, will see these drafts as PR functions and brilliant use of humor

Quote from: Gerry Attrick on July  3, 2020, 08:57:05 PM
Hey Claus, fuck off.

Online Dave McCoy

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 536
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #56889 on: Today at 07:14:03 PM »
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Today at 06:19:27 PM
Yeah, but it also means that defence first managers can also produce high scoring teams. It obviously helps if you have top players in the top end of the pitch.
Sometimes when the squad seems incomplete, managers struggle for the balance between attack & defence. Look at Lampard at Chelsea for example.

Lampard is football masochist who only really knows how to put all his attackers on the field in a "damn the torpedoes" style until proven otherwise.

Not sure what that has to do with Arteta evolving from a defense first style.  Benitez and Mourinho didn't evolve, they just had players that they could let do their thing while the rest of the team stayed compact behind.
Logged

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,879
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #56890 on: Today at 07:21:56 PM »
Quote from: Something Worse on Today at 07:06:30 PM
Aren't they just buying that one agent's clients? Like Wolves and Mendes?
Oh, is Pepe one of of the JoorabClan as well? I thought that all started after they got him.
Logged
Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something!

"So that is where you'll find me; in the dust and the desolation, the gaps and the ghost towns. The eerie empty places and lost turns of the world"

Online fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,490
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty.....pretty pretty good
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #56891 on: Today at 07:32:26 PM »
Nah, you can blame him for Cedric and Willian as well as Luiz new contract but his hands are clean with Pepe. Thats a homegrown fuck up from them.
Logged
Quote from: Reeves on June 21, 2020, 09:03:57 PM
Trent is pretty poor at free kicks. Said it for a long time. One decent free kick a few years ago and the commentators think he's Beckham

Offline elsewhere

  • No new LFC topics
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,982
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #56892 on: Today at 07:35:37 PM »
If they put Pepe on the market this winter, I don't even think they will get half of that 72M. 1 good season in Lille and they paid that much. It's not like there was a bidding war to get him which increased the price. It feels like Lille asked 30M and Arsenal insisted on 72M.
Logged

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,879
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #56893 on: Today at 07:37:22 PM »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 07:32:26 PM
Nah, you can blame him for Cedric and Willian as well as Luiz new contract but his hands are clean with Pepe. Thats a homegrown fuck up from them.
Yeh, that's what I had thought. But I'm not too clued up on agents and stuff. I tend to avoid slime in general if I can help it.
Logged
Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something!

"So that is where you'll find me; in the dust and the desolation, the gaps and the ghost towns. The eerie empty places and lost turns of the world"

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,879
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #56894 on: Today at 07:39:50 PM »
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 07:35:37 PM
If they put Pepe on the market this winter, I don't even think they will get half of that 72M. 1 good season in Lille and they paid that much. It's not like there was a bidding war to get him which increased the price. It feels like Lille asked 30M and Arsenal insisted on 72M.
As i said I think they saw the links to Liverpool and though ''we'll 'ave a bit of that'' and ''swooped''.

Only Liverpool actually hadn't been interested, because he's not good enough. It was just media talk. And they fell for it.

Do your own scouting. Don't piggy-back on media reports of a top club's ''interest''.
Logged
Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something!

"So that is where you'll find me; in the dust and the desolation, the gaps and the ghost towns. The eerie empty places and lost turns of the world"

Online ScottishGoon

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,215
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #56895 on: Today at 07:54:56 PM »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 07:39:50 PM
As i said I think they saw the links to Liverpool and though ''we'll 'ave a bit of that'' and ''swooped''.

Only Liverpool actually hadn't been interested, because he's not good enough. It was just media talk. And they fell for it.

Do your own scouting. Don't piggy-back on media reports of a top club's ''interest''.

Na, don't think we signed him because you were linked. The only serious link I seen you's have was when you denied you were interested. The most serious links I seen were Napoli. They, like us seem to have a liking for Lille players, Pepe, Gabriel, Osimhen.

Emery wanted Zaha after this goals stopped us from getting Champions League. Unfortunately for him that meant we couldn't afford what Palace were asking, then Sanllehi managed to negotiate with Lille the big fee but spread out over the length of his contract, & that appealed in terms of cash flow. That seems to have backfired now mind you.
« Last Edit: Today at 07:58:14 PM by ScottishGoon »
Logged

Online IanZG

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,618
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #56896 on: Today at 07:58:13 PM »
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Today at 07:54:56 PM
Na, don't think we signed him because you were linked. A few different teams were linked, I actually didn't even see your name mentioned to be honest when we were linked, most serious links I seen were Napoli. They, like us seem to have a liking for Lille players, Pepe, Gabriel, Osimhen.

Emery wanted Zaha after this goals stopped us from getting Champions League. Unfortunately for him that meant we couldn't afford what Palace were asking, then Sanllehi managed to negotiate with Lille the big fee but spread out over the length of his contract, & that appealed in terms of cash flow. That seems to have backfired now mind you.

Honestly, his stats looked okay his last season in Lille. They were massively padded by penalties, but still respectable for a young player. And I thought he showed a lot of promise last season, looked very smooth with the ball even if the end product was lacking. Where did it all go wrong this season?
Logged

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,370
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #56897 on: Today at 07:58:27 PM »
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Today at 07:54:56 PM
Na, don't think we signed him because you were linked. A few different teams were linked, I actually didn't even see your name mentioned to be honest when we were linked, most serious links I seen were Napoli. They, like us seem to have a liking for Lille players, Pepe, Gabriel, Osimhen.

Emery wanted Zaha after this goals stopped us from getting Champions League. Unfortunately for him that meant we couldn't afford what Palace were asking, then Sanllehi managed to negotiate with Lille the big fee but spread out over the length of his contract, & that appealed in terms of cash flow. That seems to have backfired now mind you.

What are Arsenal fans' thoughts on him? I know he's still young-ish but from the outside, he seems like the type of player who won't ever be consistent and will often frustrate, bar the odd flash.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline Something Worse

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,715
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #56898 on: Today at 07:58:36 PM »
We specifically said we didn't want him.

Quote
The transfer speculation suggesting Liverpool are in concrete talks with Lille over the transfer of Nicolas Pepe is "pure lies".

The ECHO understands that this is the club's outright position on reports coming out of France suggesting discussions have taken place to bring the striker to Anfield.

Sporting director Michael Edwards personally reached out to Lille manager Christophe Galtier earlier this month to say that he did not know where these reports were coming from and that the Reds have zero interest in Pepe.

Liverpool have made it very clear that they will not be taking any interest in Pepe and feel that they are being used to escalate interest in the striker.

The versatile frontman emerged as one of Ligue 1's finest attackers last term, notching 22 goals for Christophe Galtier's side as they finished second to Paris Saint-Germain.

That tally was only bettered by Kylian Mbappe, who scored 33 times for the French champions, and Pepe has been linked to a host of top European clubs as a result of his fine form.

However claims of discussions with Liverpool for this player are totally untrue.
Logged
Quote from: Trendisdestiny on July 12, 2020, 05:21:24 PM
Maybe the group, led by your leadership, will see these drafts as PR functions and brilliant use of humor

Quote from: Gerry Attrick on July  3, 2020, 08:57:05 PM
Hey Claus, fuck off.

Offline FlashGordon

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,345
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #56899 on: Today at 08:03:11 PM »
Quote from: Something Worse on Today at 07:58:36 PM
We specifically said we didn't want him.

Arsenal had obviously gone with the sentiment that the Echo know fuck all these days. Lucas unlucky gif.
Logged
Quote from: deFacto on February  3, 2019, 04:40:04 PM
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.

Offline elsewhere

  • No new LFC topics
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,982
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #56900 on: Today at 08:09:33 PM »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 07:39:50 PM
As i said I think they saw the links to Liverpool and though ''we'll 'ave a bit of that'' and ''swooped''.

Only Liverpool actually hadn't been interested, because he's not good enough. It was just media talk. And they fell for it.

Do your own scouting. Don't piggy-back on media reports of a top club's ''interest''.
Imagine if we were interested and bid 72m, they'd have paid 150M i guess.  ;)
Logged

Online RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,841
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #56901 on: Today at 08:13:47 PM »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 05:57:32 PM
Moral of the story: stop ''swooping'' and buying players that Liverpool are linked with. Chances are we aren't actually interested in them, because the ones we are interested in we tend to get, often with no fanfare.

A number of clubs seem to have been caught out by this in recent years. Spurs being the biggest victims :)
United and Sarr almost happened, then when we got Jota they were not interested in him. :D
Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Offline elsewhere

  • No new LFC topics
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,982
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #56902 on: Today at 08:13:57 PM »
Quote from: Something Worse on Today at 07:58:36 PM
We specifically said we didn't want him.

We knew which team he played for, that's good enough for me, we were clearly interested.
Logged

Online ScottishGoon

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,215
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #56903 on: Today at 08:16:43 PM »
Quote from: IanZG on Today at 07:58:13 PM

Quote from: Hazell on Today at 07:58:27 PM


Honestly, I'm not sure where its going wrong. We were excited to get him, even if there was a general consensus we overpaid. Most accepted it might take a while for him to adapt, but theres been no consistency whatsoever yet. I don't think the lack of creativity from the midfield helps, but he seems a 'moment's player', like Sheffield Utd a couple of weeks ago, but we need more.
Logged

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,879
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #56904 on: Today at 08:18:11 PM »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 08:13:47 PM
United and Sarr almost happened, then when we got Jota they were not interested in him. :D
Indeed. It happens too often to be mere co-incidence. Spurs have bought a selection of cloggers for that very reason. Gylfi, Dempsey; sure there have been a few others. Admittedly they tried to get Willian as well, which might actually have worked
Logged
Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something!

"So that is where you'll find me; in the dust and the desolation, the gaps and the ghost towns. The eerie empty places and lost turns of the world"

Offline elsewhere

  • No new LFC topics
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,982
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #56905 on: Today at 08:19:14 PM »
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Today at 08:16:43 PM

Honestly, I'm not sure where its going wrong. We were excited to get him, even if there was a general consensus we overpaid. Most accepted it might take a while for him to adapt, but theres been no consistency whatsoever yet. I don't think the lack of creativity from the midfield helps, but he seems a 'moment's player', like Sheffield Utd a couple of weeks ago, but we need more.
I think one of the rare matches he played well was the first time he played against us.
Logged

Offline elsewhere

  • No new LFC topics
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,982
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #56906 on: Today at 08:20:36 PM »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 08:18:11 PM
Indeed. It happens too often to be mere co-incidence. Spurs have bought a selection of cloggers for that very reason. Gylfi, Dempsey; sure there have been a few others. Admittedly they tried to get Willian as well, which might actually have worked
We should "be interested" in Shane Long this winter then.
Logged

Online fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,490
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty.....pretty pretty good
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #56907 on: Today at 08:20:50 PM »
I dont think its a particularly wild theory to suggest having a pretty dour, defensive coach in charge probably isnt helping a young attacking player either.
Logged
Quote from: Reeves on June 21, 2020, 09:03:57 PM
Trent is pretty poor at free kicks. Said it for a long time. One decent free kick a few years ago and the commentators think he's Beckham

Online ScottishGoon

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,215
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #56908 on: Today at 08:24:19 PM »
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 08:19:14 PM
I think one of the rare matches he played well was the first time he played against us.

Yeah, I was thinking about that a couple of weeks back, he played almost as a 2 with Aubameyang that day, I was thinking that putting the same 2 up front against City's centre backs last week could have been a good tactic, but I doubt we'll see that again.
Logged

Offline elsewhere

  • No new LFC topics
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,982
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #56909 on: Today at 08:30:22 PM »
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Today at 08:24:19 PM
Yeah, I was thinking about that a couple of weeks back, he played almost as a 2 with Aubameyang that day, I was thinking that putting the same 2 up front against City's centre backs last week could have been a good tactic, but I doubt we'll see that again.
I agree.

So how did you feel about Guendouzi and Torreira departures? I was always curious especially with Guendouzi one. He seemed one of your best players almost whenever I watched Arsenal. He is only 21 but seemed mature on the pitch. A clash with Arteta maybe?
Logged

Online RedForeverTT

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,091
  • Did I hear you say you "No"?
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #56910 on: Today at 09:15:40 PM »
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 08:30:22 PM
I agree.

So how did you feel about Guendouzi and Torreira departures? I was always curious especially with Guendouzi one. He seemed one of your best players almost whenever I watched Arsenal. He is only 21 but seemed mature on the pitch. A clash with Arteta maybe?
His talent is beyond doubt. Has the ability of Fabregas to pick a pass. But he was being a dick when he told a Brighton player how much more he is earning.
Logged

Online fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,490
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty.....pretty pretty good
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #56911 on: Today at 09:16:26 PM »
Quote from: RedForeverTT on Today at 09:15:40 PM
His talent is beyond doubt. Has the ability of Fabregas to pick a pass. But he was being a dick when he told a Brighton player how much more he is earning.

Another gem :duh
Logged
Quote from: Reeves on June 21, 2020, 09:03:57 PM
Trent is pretty poor at free kicks. Said it for a long time. One decent free kick a few years ago and the commentators think he's Beckham

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,370
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #56912 on: Today at 09:19:13 PM »
Quote from: RedForeverTT on Today at 09:15:40 PM
His talent is beyond doubt. Has the ability of Fabregas to pick a pass. But he was being a dick when he told a Brighton player how much more he is earning.

Are you talking about Guendouzi? Blimey.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.
Pages: 1 ... 1418 1419 1420 1421 1422 [1423]   Go Up
« previous next »
 