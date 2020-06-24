All they need is a Klopp of their own
Is Jesus titty Christ a defensive midfielder? I hear he struggles with crosses, etc etc and so on.
Miguel Delaney had a long piece this morning, and in it there was a line that during the lockdown Arteta was pissed off with certain players because they refused to join conference calls for safety grounds. (!)
AFTV lads must be ecstatic that Luiz has been given an extension...
Apparently this lot get about 4 million for Ox winning the title. That's David Luiz paid for for the season lads.
Page created in 0.066 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 1.61]