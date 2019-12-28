Seems as if Xhaka is off to Hertha.



Think Arsenal would prefer to sell in the summer, but Xhaka wants to go this window. Arsenal looking for closer to the £35M they paid for him, Hertha currently offering 25M. Think a deal might be done somewhere between £25M - £30M if Xhaka is determined to go.Would be interesting to see how Arsenal think about replacing him. He has weak spots defensively, but Arsenal haven't helped in that regard with playing a system to not expose him as much. Ironically, him and Torriera probably had their best game for a while at Bournemouth when they were played in their rightful positions. Imagine that eh, who'd have thought it?