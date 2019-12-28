« previous next »
General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
December 28, 2019, 11:40:58 AM
Quote from: Kopenhagen on December 27, 2019, 10:56:04 PM
Seems as if Xhaka is off to Hertha.

Think Arsenal would prefer to sell in the summer, but Xhaka wants to go this window. Arsenal looking for closer to the £35M they paid for him, Hertha currently offering 25M. Think a deal might be done somewhere between £25M - £30M if Xhaka is determined to go.

Would be interesting to see how Arsenal think about replacing him. He has weak spots defensively, but Arsenal haven't helped in that regard with playing a system to not expose him as much. Ironically, him and Torriera probably had their best game for a while at Bournemouth when they were played in their rightful positions. Imagine that eh, who'd have thought it?   :butt

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
December 28, 2019, 02:48:21 PM
I actually think even 25M is a lot of money for Xhaka.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
December 28, 2019, 03:19:23 PM
Quote from: elsewhere on December 28, 2019, 02:48:21 PM
I actually think even 25M is a lot of money for Xhaka.

be around £20-22 mill I think? Not bad these days, for a player who will likely play every minute for them, they should get their money's worth, and they'll likely play him correctly, in the role he played previously! He did fine in that league before, and Hertha are a big step down from his old club Gladbach too, and the expectations are basically to be competitive in the league and not a whole lot more.  And their fans will treat him a whole lot better than Arsenal's  ;)
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
December 29, 2019, 06:41:58 PM
not the best start for Ben Stiller so far
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
December 29, 2019, 09:58:40 PM
Last season papered over a lot of cracks for them.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
December 29, 2019, 10:26:21 PM
Wonder how long this toxic bunch will give this manager before they demand change?
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
December 29, 2019, 10:27:06 PM
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
December 29, 2019, 10:42:40 PM
I see Arteta did learn well from Guardiola. The late collapses, the dire neckwear and shite coat combo.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
December 29, 2019, 10:46:24 PM
Quote from: Boxing Day 'Top Trumps' Champion on December 29, 2019, 10:42:40 PM
I see Arteta did learn well from Guardiola. The late collapses, the dire neckwear and shite coat combo.

Can he count to two?
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
December 30, 2019, 02:29:05 AM
Not a lot in this Arsenal side that Arteta can look to and say we can build off those players, assuming Aubamayang doesn't sign.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
December 30, 2019, 03:19:26 AM
Quote from: Floydy on December 29, 2019, 10:26:21 PM
Wonder how long this toxic bunch will give this manager before they demand change?

Pretty quickly. He's an unknown quantity with no track record. I don't remember anyone mentioning him in their a "top 3 candidates" - Allegri, Ancelotti, Nuno, Pochettino, and Rodgers were the managers mentioned.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
December 30, 2019, 07:53:21 AM
Quote from: latortuga on December 30, 2019, 02:29:05 AM
Not a lot in this Arsenal side that Arteta can look to and say we can build off those players, assuming Aubamayang doesn't sign.

You are right in a way, as to be honest, this Arsenal side will be totally different in personnel I'd imagine next season. I would assume that none of the back 4 that started yesterday will start as first choice Bellerin, Saliba, Another, Tierney will start.

Torriera might still be here as he looks as if he's playing his way back into form now he's in his best position, but I'd imagine it might be 2 different midfielders alongside him.

Then of course decisions will need to be made over the forwards in the summer.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
December 31, 2019, 10:02:34 PM
Saw the Arse-Chelsea game earlier on motd catch up. That was a bit of a fuck up by the Arsenal keeper.

Poor Leno.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
Yesterday at 12:02:21 PM
Can they hold Man Utd tonight?
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
Yesterday at 12:15:26 PM
Quote from: Vinay on Yesterday at 12:02:21 PM
Can they hold Man Utd tonight?

Very hard to predict this,Arsenal have a negative goal difference at the Emirates but United haven't exactly been strong either.

Have to watch at least the 1st half i think,could be a lot of goals in this match at both ends but hopeful that Arsenal find some fight from somewhere for tonight.

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
Yesterday at 12:24:33 PM
Quote from: Vinay on Yesterday at 12:02:21 PM
Can they hold Man Utd tonight?

If we play like we did in the first half vs Chelsea we have a chance. The problem we have with is that we struggle with the personnel just now to sustain it for the 90mins, added with the injuries we have we don't have much wiggle room to freshen it up, plus we need to try & stop the individual mistakes.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
Yesterday at 03:22:28 PM
Should be able to score a couple at least.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
Yesterday at 05:15:38 PM
If they lose tonight they're in real shit.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
Yesterday at 10:47:08 PM
Quote from: rebel23 on Yesterday at 05:15:38 PM
If they lose tonight they're in real shit.

Thank feck we didn't then eh?  ;)
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
Yesterday at 11:02:38 PM
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Yesterday at 10:47:08 PM
Thank feck we didn't then eh?  ;)
Nice one lads
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
Yesterday at 11:06:35 PM
Needed these 3 points, even if its in tbe easiest home game we had left this season. keeps us away from the relegation zone.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
Yesterday at 11:11:06 PM
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 03:22:28 PM
Should be able to score a couple at least.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
Yesterday at 11:12:43 PM
Annoying we don't play these until May, these looked shattered after 60 minutes.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
Today at 12:12:47 AM
Quote from: Santta's Red Breastts on Yesterday at 11:12:43 PM
Annoying we don't play these until May, these looked shattered after 60 minutes.

Suppose its an improvement from us looking like we couldn't be arsed after 5mins.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
Today at 12:18:09 AM
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Today at 12:12:47 AM
Suppose its an improvement from us looking like we couldn't be arsed after 5mins.
Today you played like a team I didn't recognize.
