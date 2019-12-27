« previous next »
« Reply #54880 on: Yesterday at 11:40:58 AM »
Quote from: Kopenhagen on December 27, 2019, 10:56:04 PM
Seems as if Xhaka is off to Hertha.

Think Arsenal would prefer to sell in the summer, but Xhaka wants to go this window. Arsenal looking for closer to the £35M they paid for him, Hertha currently offering 25M. Think a deal might be done somewhere between £25M - £30M if Xhaka is determined to go.

Would be interesting to see how Arsenal think about replacing him. He has weak spots defensively, but Arsenal haven't helped in that regard with playing a system to not expose him as much. Ironically, him and Torriera probably had their best game for a while at Bournemouth when they were played in their rightful positions. Imagine that eh, who'd have thought it?   :butt

« Reply #54881 on: Yesterday at 02:48:21 PM »
I actually think even 25M is a lot of money for Xhaka.
« Reply #54882 on: Yesterday at 03:19:23 PM »
Quote from: elsewhere on Yesterday at 02:48:21 PM
I actually think even 25M is a lot of money for Xhaka.

be around £20-22 mill I think? Not bad these days, for a player who will likely play every minute for them, they should get their money's worth, and they'll likely play him correctly, in the role he played previously! He did fine in that league before, and Hertha are a big step down from his old club Gladbach too, and the expectations are basically to be competitive in the league and not a whole lot more.  And their fans will treat him a whole lot better than Arsenal's  ;)
« Reply #54883 on: Today at 06:41:58 PM »
not the best start for Ben Stiller so far
« Reply #54884 on: Today at 09:58:40 PM »
Last season papered over a lot of cracks for them.
