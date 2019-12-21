There are no secrets in football anymore. Anyone who's a standout in even the lower leagues is well known to dozens of clubs
Vieira joined in what, 95 or 96? He was an unknown to most people. A 20-year-old with his talent nowadays would have tons of YouTube clips and be linked to many clubs, assuming he was even at a smaller club till aged 20.
Look at us and Harvey Elliot. We don't buy him at 16, he's not staying at Fulham, someone else gets him.
Wenger and that Sven guy used their contacts and connections to spot and cherry pick players no one else knew. That's just not possible anymore
I'm not so sure. The numbers have changed, no doubt, but there are still plenty of bargains to be had. We've paid a pittance for Matip, Robbo, Shaq, Minamino, and, in the wider context Salah. Plenty of clubs are also picking up bargains, the likes of Upamecano, Zakaria in the BL, even Real Madrid got Casemiro for less than £4m.
Put it this way, Wenger came in to Arsenal and in the space of 36 months had bought Vieira (3.5m), Anelka (<0.5m), Petit (4m), Overmars (6.75m), Ljunberg (4m), Kanu (5.6m), Sylvinho (free), Henry (14.5m)...
Whereas in his last year he spent over 30m on Miki-ryan, Mustafi, Xhaka, nearly 20m on Elneny, Wellbeck, Chambers.
I know I've cherry picked examples somewhat, but the difference is staggering. What happened to the man?