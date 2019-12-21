One who was treated appallingly by a large section of your fanbase. Booing is a common thing at the Emirates, it's a very fickle fanbase and not a small contingent either. Had it been up to them Wenger would have walked years back, if anything it is the leadership who had patience...



Thing is, that's most modern fanbases I'm afraid, it's almost a reflection of the must have now society. No-one gets time to do anything any more.People keep talking about Emery getting no time, but he would have got far more time if we even looked remotely like we were progressing or had some sort of plan. But we were all over the place, we were rank, and were getting outpayed by the likes of Southampton & Brighton at home. He had evidently lost the players & very few managers come back from that. If anything, it should have been done at the International break, same time as Spurs did, to give the new manager a more favourable run of fixtures to give us more chance to get further up the table.As for Wenger being treated appallingly, I'm not condoning that. But that's because most boards nowadays don't let things like that fester. Managers can win leagues and Champions League and be sacked 6 month later. I don't condone that, but the boards intactivity, either by really pushing Wenger to suceeed or hold him accountable, but also not provide the proper funds at the critical times just helped drive the hysteria..