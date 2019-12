So they swapped one ex player for another ex player



There are rumours in Sweden saying Ljungberg is off to Malmö FF as their head coach after Xmas, so in all likelihood he'll need a new assistant soon if there's anything to that. Ljungberg is a former international team mate to Malmö's sporting director Daniel Andersson and they played together also in the international youth teams. Reportedly they get on really well, hence he's considering it. Since they're in the Last 32 of the Europa League, 1 h 20 mins drive from his hometown Halmstad and sit on £60 million in capital owned, which is huge for a Swedish club, I can definitely see him being off soon.