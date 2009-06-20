« previous next »
Mine too.

I'd take seeing a Bon-led AC/DC before any other original lineup

That includes The Beatles, Floyd, Stones, The Who or even Atomic Kitten.


Ditto
Classic Rock magazine doing a 50 year special edition.
Now THAT'S an all star lineup.
Now THAT'S an all star lineup.

The 800 kegs of beer seals the deal for me.

I may have mentioned this before, I got given a box of badly damaged 7" singles in a shoe box years ago.
Most were utter shit and tossed in the bin straight away.
An AC/DC one caught my eye, but was in a bad way - warped to fuck, no cover and barely playable.
Turned out it was the debut single (Can I Sit Next To You Girl), recorded before Bon was in the band. They were still a glam band at that point.
Lashed it "as is" on Ebay, got over $700 AUD for it!
The 800 kegs of beer seals the deal for me.

I may have mentioned this before, I got given a box of badly damaged 7" singles in a shoe box years ago.
Most were utter shit and tossed in the bin straight away.
An AC/DC one caught my eye, but was in a bad way - warped to fuck, no cover and barely playable.
Turned out it was the debut single (Can I Sit Next To You Girl), recorded before Bon was in the band. They were still a glam band at that point.
Lashed it "as is" on Ebay, got over $700 AUD for it!
Gerrin'!

800 keys of beer needs to be a band name.
Now THAT'S an all star lineup.

Loved the short lived Eurovision stage of their career.

Watched a decent doc on Bon Scott that I found on youtube last night.
Well worth a watch.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/9HZdQGoFjqQ" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/9HZdQGoFjqQ</a>
Been listening to the Highway to Hell album tonight, such a great record.
