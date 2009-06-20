« previous next »
Author Topic: AC(squigglything)DC  (Read 34696 times)

Offline only6times

Re: AC(squigglything)DC
« Reply #360 on: Yesterday at 08:05:50 pm »
Quote from: Buck Pete on August  6, 2023, 04:54:34 pm
Mine too.

I'd take seeing a Bon-led AC/DC before any other original lineup

That includes The Beatles, Floyd, Stones, The Who or even Atomic Kitten.


Ditto
Offline only6times

Re: AC(squigglything)DC
« Reply #361 on: Yesterday at 08:06:38 pm »
Classic Rock magazine doing a 50 year special edition.
Offline jambutty

Re: AC(squigglything)DC
« Reply #362 on: Yesterday at 11:11:22 pm »


Now THAT'S an all star lineup.
Offline elbow

Re: AC(squigglything)DC
« Reply #363 on: Today at 03:00:46 am »
Quote from: jambutty on Yesterday at 11:11:22 pm


Now THAT'S an all star lineup.

The 800 kegs of beer seals the deal for me.

I may have mentioned this before, I got given a box of badly damaged 7" singles in a shoe box years ago.
Most were utter shit and tossed in the bin straight away.
An AC/DC one caught my eye, but was in a bad way - warped to fuck, no cover and barely playable.
Turned out it was the debut single (Can I Sit Next To You Girl), recorded before Bon was in the band. They were still a glam band at that point.
Lashed it "as is" on Ebay, got over $700 AUD for it!
