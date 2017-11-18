« previous next »
AC(squigglything)DC

Buck Pete

Re: AC(squigglything)DC
November 18, 2017, 07:07:15 pm
Shit!! George the other week and now Mal.

RIP Malcolm you crazy diamond.  The founder member and driving force of the greatest rock 'n' roll band ever (IMO).

With Brian being a bit shaky these days I suspect this is probably the end of AC/DC now. :(
only6times

Re: AC(squigglything)DC
November 18, 2017, 07:31:27 pm
To quote the man himself, "Best band in the world, best job I ever 'ad!"
only6times

Re: AC(squigglything)DC
November 18, 2017, 08:27:36 pm
disgraced cake

Re: AC(squigglything)DC
November 18, 2017, 09:51:54 pm
RIP Malcolm. Seriously shite that.
Dubred

Re: AC(squigglything)DC
November 19, 2017, 03:46:17 am
Shitty shitty news. End of an era. RIP Malc
Ron

Re: AC(squigglything)DC
November 19, 2017, 05:41:35 am
All those riffs, man !
He was fantastic.
He took the gospel of Chuck and made it harder.
We shall never forget you, Malcolm.

Ron

Re: AC(squigglything)DC
November 19, 2017, 05:45:32 am
Unfortunately some (American ?) christians have taken it upon themselves to spout their hateful bullshit again with stuff like he's taken the highway to hell and all that.
That those people still talk about the love and forgiveness of jesus christ is beyond me. Fuck them all.
arfy05

Re: AC(squigglything)DC
December 10, 2017, 12:15:59 am
There musics timeless, so many songs but back in black tops it for me
Nitramdorf

Re: AC(squigglything)DC
December 11, 2018, 08:25:04 am
Just stumbled across this, a Korean girl playing Thunderstruck on a gayageum, a traditional Korean instrument.

https://www.loudersound.com/news/acdcs-thunderstruck-on-a-traditional-korean-instrument-will-blow-you-away

In other news it seems the band are recording at the moment, as usual the band are being very private but apparently,  Brian Johnson, Rudd and Williams are on board.
Nitramdorf

Re: AC(squigglything)DC
October 9, 2020, 07:29:25 pm
New album - PWR/UP is released on November 13th. Brian Johnson, Phil Rudd and Cliff Williams are all back in the band.
Buck Pete

Re: AC(squigglything)DC
October 15, 2020, 11:12:52 am
Another one of the band gone. Albeit a minor player, he was still part of the band at one point.

Early bass guitarist Paul Matters died yesterday.

Sacked By Bon and the Young brothers.  One of the reasons cited was him being "Too pretty".

"Matters quit music after his departure from AC/DC in 1975 and sold his bass guitar. He lived on a disability pension for the rest of his life". (WIKI)

RIP

I always think it must be excruciating as musician to be sacked from a band then see them go on to achieve stratospheric success.  Paul Di'Anno from Maiden also springs to mind.

duvva 💅

Re: AC(squigglything)DC
October 15, 2020, 03:37:30 pm
Quote from: Buck Pete on October 15, 2020, 11:12:52 am
Another one of the band gone. Albeit a minor player, he was still part of the band at one point.

Early bass guitarist Paul Matters died yesterday.

Sacked By Bon and the Young brothers.  One of the reasons cited was him being "Too pretty".

"Matters quit music after his departure from AC/DC in 1975 and sold his bass guitar. He lived on a disability pension for the rest of his life". (WIKI)

RIP

I always think it must be excruciating as musician to be sacked from a band then see them go on to achieve stratospheric success.  Paul Di'Anno from Maiden also springs to mind.


Pete Best might be the biggest example of being ditched at the wrong moment.

Really like the new song theyve released ahead of the album, unfortunately its often the only good song on the album these days. However its definitely one of their better songs in the past 20 years or so, so hope theres a few more on the album at least.
Seen them on ever tour since the Razors Edge and get the feeling this is the last hurrah after the chaos the last tour descended into, so will be going again whenever theyre able to tour.

Also amazing to hear the work Brians put in with this magic technology thats being used to allow him to hear and sing again. Best hes sounded in a while, hope hes able to replicate it live.
duvva 💅

Re: AC(squigglything)DC
November 15, 2020, 02:38:10 am
Anyone listened to the new album yet?

Its better than the last couple, a few highlights, in particular Shot in the Dark might be the best song theyve written since Thunderstruck.
disgraced cake

Re: AC(squigglything)DC
November 15, 2020, 11:05:21 am
Quote from: duvva on November 15, 2020, 02:38:10 am
Anyone listened to the new album yet?

Its better than the last couple, a few highlights, in particular Shot in the Dark might be the best song theyve written since Thunderstruck.

I thought it was a solid album, definitely the best they've done in a couple of decades. Shot in the Dark is so fun, I liked it upon hearing it as the single, but it's the 3rd track on the album, and I really liked the opening two tunes, so it sounded even better in 'context'

I'll definitely be trying to see them on the next tour as I wouldn't be surprised if it was the last. They may have another album in them, but if this is the final one I can't say they've ended things poorly. I do think they'll make another, though.
duvva 💅

Re: AC(squigglything)DC
November 15, 2020, 02:29:55 pm
Quote from: disgraced cake on November 15, 2020, 11:05:21 am
I thought it was a solid album, definitely the best they've done in a couple of decades. Shot in the Dark is so fun, I liked it upon hearing it as the single, but it's the 3rd track on the album, and I really liked the opening two tunes, so it sounded even better in 'context'

I'll definitely be trying to see them on the next tour as I wouldn't be surprised if it was the last. They may have another album in them, but if this is the final one I can't say they've ended things poorly. I do think they'll make another, though.
Yep the first three songs open the album up really well, bit patchy after that but thats pretty much part for the course with almost all of their records since Back In Black. Ill be looking to see them again when they tour once thats possible. Always brilliant live.
Slightly Less Mediocre Baron Bennekov

Re: AC(squigglything)DC
November 19, 2020, 07:21:17 am
"The mists of time" reminds me of good old AC/DC more than many recent songs.
WEST HAM PAUL

Re: AC(squigglything)DC
May 22, 2021, 11:04:31 am
I knew their most famous songs such as Highway to Hell , Back in Black & You shook me all night long

Then decided recently to start listening to other songs by AC/DC

Some fantastic songs still lots to listen to but ones Im loving at the moment are

Let there be rock
Its a long way to the top ( if you want to rock & roll )
Thunderstruck
TNT

Great songs

Ive played a lot in the car recently especially driving my daughter to school.
Proud today she downloaded TNT & Highway to Hell 😄 today on her iPad whilst with Mrs WHP today . Shes 8 lol 😂 . Her two favourites she said lol
duvva 💅

Re: AC(squigglything)DC
May 22, 2021, 12:33:33 pm
Theres a hell of a back catalogue to work through, many hidden gems to uncover. Enjoy the journey.

As a 12 year old this was the first band or artist of any kind that became something more than just music to me - they became my favourite band through my early teenage years.
damomad

Re: AC(squigglything)DC
May 23, 2021, 03:34:32 pm
I worked a shitty warehouse job one summer and one of the guys had a ACDC live album going. I'll never forget first hearing Thunderstruck, booming out of this little HIFI, left the hairs standing on my arms.

Just a timeless band, uncomplicated rock music in a lot of ways which is why it can appeal to young and old but no-one does it better.
only6times

Re: AC(squigglything)DC
April 16, 2023, 09:41:33 pm
Saw "Livewire" in the  Camp and Furnace the other night, outstanding. Get on them if they visit your town.
duvva 💅

Re: AC(squigglything)DC
April 17, 2023, 02:39:55 pm
Theyve just signed on to a big weekend gig in the desert in the US later this year. Hell of line up.
Fri - Iron Maiden/GNR
Sat - AC/DC/ Ozzy
Sun - Metallica/Tool

Wonder if theyll do a tour or not. Not sure Brians hearing/voice can do it, also Cliff didnt sound like hed want to do a full tour again
only6times

Re: AC(squigglything)DC
July 4, 2023, 08:37:57 am
Saturday 2am sky arts. AC\DC Forever Young, documentary about the Young brothers.
duvva 💅

Re: AC(squigglything)DC
July 4, 2023, 09:21:04 am
Quote from: only6times on July  4, 2023, 08:37:57 am
Saturday 2am sky arts. AC\DC Forever Young, documentary about the Young brothers.
Thanks for the heads up
only6times

Re: AC(squigglything)DC
July 4, 2023, 02:36:12 pm
Terry de Niro

Re: AC(squigglything)DC
July 4, 2023, 03:59:24 pm
Quote from: only6times on July  4, 2023, 08:37:57 am
Saturday 2am sky arts. AC\DC Forever Young, documentary about the Young brothers.
Quote from: duvva 💅 on July  4, 2023, 09:21:04 am
Thanks for the heads up
Seconded.

only6times

Re: AC(squigglything)DC
July 5, 2023, 11:36:36 am
Went to see Livewire at Camp and Furnace the other month. Absolute belter of a night.
only6times

Re: AC(squigglything)DC
July 5, 2023, 11:37:21 am
only6times

Re: AC(squigglything)DC
Today at 06:03:08 pm
Riff Raff from Glasgow 78 and Live Wife from Paris 79 have got to be the best two openers ever.
only6times

Re: AC(squigglything)DC
Today at 06:06:48 pm
Best let off gotta be dirty deeds at River Plate
duvva 💅

Re: AC(squigglything)DC
Today at 06:53:14 pm
Quote from: only6times on Today at 06:03:08 pm
Riff Raff from Glasgow 78 and Live Wife from Paris 79 have got to be the best two openers ever.
Rest of those shows arent bad either. Every song a classic
