« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 240 241 242 243 244 [245]   Go Down

Author Topic: The Hip Hop Thread  (Read 792567 times)

Offline AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,312
Re: The Hip Hop Thread
« Reply #9760 on: April 10, 2024, 10:21:32 am »
Kendrick is miles better than both, basically.
Logged

Offline redk84

  • (and nothing else!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,137
  • why must we always do things the hard way?
Re: The Hip Hop Thread
« Reply #9761 on: April 10, 2024, 12:15:22 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on April 10, 2024, 10:21:32 am
Kendrick is miles better than both, basically.

I do want to see a Kendrick vs Drake not gonna lie. Just the music not any of the other instagram circus etc

Prefer Kendrick's style and the way he comes across....also Cole too - I know he is getting pelters for what he did but ability-wise nothing has changed. He will probably have to avoid any bragging about being the best if he raps anymore however!

Alot of ego on the line this summer  ;D
Logged
All Those Who Have A Red Heart Can Rejoice.
For They Have Seen GOD.

Offline darragh85

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,234
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Hip Hop Thread
« Reply #9762 on: April 20, 2024, 02:43:24 pm »
Was a massive hip hop head growing up . Nothing compares to run the jewels nowadays though. Hopefully they release a new album soon.

Just cannot get into into the likes of kendrick Lamar and drake.  Their voices suck and that's a huge thing for me along with flow. You could have the best lyricist but if they have a boring monotone voice or choppy flow, I'm not listening.
Logged

Online GinKop

  • He's going to run to you (ooh-oooh). Knows a techtard when he sees one
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,804
  • FORZA MILANO
Re: The Hip Hop Thread
« Reply #9763 on: April 22, 2024, 09:51:06 am »
Quote from: redk84 on April 10, 2024, 09:10:49 am
what does everyone think of this "big 3 beef" ?

the j.cole apology recently...strange move but he seems to have tapped out.
kendrick vs drake then, will it happen or die out into subliminals for eternity...?

Lyrically Kendrick has it - I'm not a fan of Drake and is Hip-Pop.

Like Ye said in his remix "I can't even think of a Drake line".

Put it this way, none of these guys have it in their locker to drop a Takeover vs. Ether level exchange.
Logged
JFT97

Offline alonsoisared

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,718
Re: The Hip Hop Thread
« Reply #9764 on: April 22, 2024, 06:06:27 pm »
Quote from: darragh85 on April 20, 2024, 02:43:24 pm
Was a massive hip hop head growing up . Nothing compares to run the jewels nowadays though. Hopefully they release a new album soon.

Just cannot get into into the likes of kendrick Lamar and drake.  Their voices suck and that's a huge thing for me along with flow. You could have the best lyricist but if they have a boring monotone voice or choppy flow, I'm not listening.
it's an obvious shout but have you tried listening to good kid maad city? I thought the same as you listening to to pimp a butterfly, I just did not understand the hype. Found none of the songs particularly grabbed me and I didn't love his voice either. Eventually worked backwards and found that GKMC is just absolutely exceptional, one of the very best.
Logged

Offline redk84

  • (and nothing else!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,137
  • why must we always do things the hard way?
Re: The Hip Hop Thread
« Reply #9765 on: May 1, 2024, 01:10:27 pm »
So round 1 done - kendrick is winning i think its safe to say, but feels like more will come hopefully

Quote from: GinKop on April 22, 2024, 09:51:06 am
Lyrically Kendrick has it - I'm not a fan of Drake and is Hip-Pop.

Like Ye said in his remix "I can't even think of a Drake line".

Put it this way, none of these guys have it in their locker to drop a Takeover vs. Ether level exchange.

There's been some really decent battles in the past - i do love that element of hip hop. Ether/Takeover were excellent tracks - also liked the follow ups in blueprint2/last real.....alive

I will say this one is interesting so far, the beats chosen have especially been good.
But in terms of listening to rappers today. I pick and choose certain songs and moments like this 'beef' that catch my attention but generally listen to "my" era which is Doggystle through to around the Documentary before my interest tailed off to more casual
Logged
All Those Who Have A Red Heart Can Rejoice.
For They Have Seen GOD.

Online jacobs chains

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,184
  • The fight will not be attaining dreams.
Re: The Hip Hop Thread
« Reply #9766 on: May 1, 2024, 08:20:28 pm »
Bringing up battles from the past, Tim Dog's 'Fuck Compton' dis of NWA was both hilarious and actually reasonably accurate. Lyrics by an angry 12 year old, but hey it was the 90's.
Logged

Offline RobbieRedman

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,045
Re: The Hip Hop Thread
« Reply #9767 on: May 1, 2024, 08:49:41 pm »
Not sure Tim Dog was a battle he just straight up called them out to get attention, he did the similar with snoop with 'bitch with a perm' but he wasn't saying much away from them tunes as funny as they were.
Logged

Online GinKop

  • He's going to run to you (ooh-oooh). Knows a techtard when he sees one
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,804
  • FORZA MILANO
Re: The Hip Hop Thread
« Reply #9768 on: May 4, 2024, 09:14:19 am »
Quote from: redk84 on May  1, 2024, 01:10:27 pm
So round 1 done - kendrick is winning i think its safe to say, but feels like more will come hopefully

There's been some really decent battles in the past - i do love that element of hip hop. Ether/Takeover were excellent tracks - also liked the follow ups in blueprint2/last real.....alive

I will say this one is interesting so far, the beats chosen have especially been good.
But in terms of listening to rappers today. I pick and choose certain songs and moments like this 'beef' that catch my attention but generally listen to "my" era which is Doggystle through to around the Documentary before my interest tailed off to more casual

I'm in a similar situation.

More tracks have dropped overnight, I'm trying to keep up.

I still think Chris Brown has dropped the best diss of 2024 :lmao
Logged
JFT97

Offline groove

  • eeeeee baby!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,792
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Hip Hop Thread
« Reply #9769 on: May 4, 2024, 08:14:05 pm »
Meet the Grahams made me feel a bit uncomfortable actually. Like, not in a bad way necessarily. It's the first time it didn't sound like WWE-style rap beef and actually like he genuinely fucking hates Drake, everything he stands for and how it's reflected within the industry, especially with regard to young women.
Logged

Offline AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,312
Re: The Hip Hop Thread
« Reply #9770 on: May 5, 2024, 08:14:05 am »
Kendrick has murdered him.
Logged

Offline groove

  • eeeeee baby!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,792
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Hip Hop Thread
« Reply #9771 on: May 5, 2024, 02:14:08 pm »
Yeah, I don't really see what Drake's writers can do here.
Logged

Online GinKop

  • He's going to run to you (ooh-oooh). Knows a techtard when he sees one
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,804
  • FORZA MILANO
Re: The Hip Hop Thread
« Reply #9772 on: May 7, 2024, 05:46:58 pm »
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-us-canada-68972253

This beef is no longer just on wax.

Shit just got real.
Logged
JFT97

Offline AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,312
Re: The Hip Hop Thread
« Reply #9773 on: May 7, 2024, 08:33:10 pm »
Quote from: GinKop on May  7, 2024, 05:46:58 pm
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-us-canada-68972253

This beef is no longer just on wax.

Shit just got real.

Easy sell from the BBC.

Rumour is it has nothing to do with Kendrick and its The Weeknds people.
Logged

Online GinKop

  • He's going to run to you (ooh-oooh). Knows a techtard when he sees one
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,804
  • FORZA MILANO
Re: The Hip Hop Thread
« Reply #9774 on: May 7, 2024, 10:22:40 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on May  7, 2024, 08:33:10 pm
Easy sell from the BBC.

Rumour is it has nothing to do with Kendrick and its The Weeknds people.

Whether it's Kendrick, Weeknd, Rick Ross or Pusha, it's a nasty move which hopefully doesn't escalate.

I'm all for seeing Drake get his comeuppance on wax, but people don't need to be (potentially) dying over this.

The YouTuber reaction accounts are working overtime :lmao
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 12:15:30 am by GinKop »
Logged
JFT97

Offline ademuzzy

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 45
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Hip Hop Thread
« Reply #9775 on: May 7, 2024, 11:55:16 pm »
Massive hip hop head.

Kendrick really is one of the greats in my opinion. He is that good a rapper.

I think the fact hes achieved what he has in an era where the meaning and essence of hip hop has almost been sacrificed, and did it from a very unique standpoint, makes him a great.

His flow and ability to put words together is up there with the very best to do it imo.
Logged

Offline Elzar

  • train station gate frustration - delia smith fan club founder ('ave it!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,192
  • Bam!
Re: The Hip Hop Thread
« Reply #9776 on: Today at 07:21:45 am »
I have always listened to British rap/grime/hip hop more, but was catching up with all this yesterday.

Their tracks really bore me. I like a bit of Kendricks stuff, this is all a struggle to even get through.
Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Online GinKop

  • He's going to run to you (ooh-oooh). Knows a techtard when he sees one
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,804
  • FORZA MILANO
Re: The Hip Hop Thread
« Reply #9777 on: Today at 10:13:37 am »
In more interesting rap news, new Ghostface dropping tomorrow.
Logged
JFT97
Pages: 1 ... 240 241 242 243 244 [245]   Go Up
« previous next »
 