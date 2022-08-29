Im a bit too old for hip hop.Tho my taste in music is as jagged as youll see.. everything from some opera,some country, Indie, rockn roll to the likes of Disturbed etc. basically all over the place..Obviously, heard a few songs from the likes of Coolio. Tupac, Nate Dog and Warren {well one song really} Eminem, etc, but not really my cup of teaBut I cannot believe i missed out on the absolute genius that is Akala{well untill the last week when i stumbled across him on YT}there is not enough superlatives that pay the respect this man deserves.. i understand most of you will already know all about him, but for the few that dont.. treat your ears