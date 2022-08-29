This Dangermouse and Black Thought album is strange. Its good in terms of rapping and lyric content. But Dangermouse always has this style of "dirty, imperfect, mono" production. I'm not sure I like it. I would prefer clarity, high-definition, bruce swedien style mixing, you hear the difference on better audio equipment. Just sounds too mix-tapey.
EDIT: It turns out my speaker was sitting on a weird base. so it does sound better. Now running Sonos:AMP with Q Acoustics 2010i monitors. Lacks bass, but hey, its just for the office room.
Also, you lot are right about Kendrick Lamar. since TPAB, a genius album, there is steady decline. People even forget after DAMN there was Untitled Unmastered too, which was just fucking confusing.
I do like the new Nas releases though. Lads got a lot to say.