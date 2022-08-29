« previous next »
Author Topic: The Hip Hop Thread  (Read 740310 times)

Re: The Hip Hop Thread
« Reply #9720 on: August 29, 2022, 11:09:43 am »
The Elephant Mans Bones though, sheesh.
Re: The Hip Hop Thread
« Reply #9721 on: September 3, 2022, 11:13:13 am »
Quote from: AndyMuller on August 19, 2022, 09:40:33 am
Stuff I've been listening to recently: -

Black Thought & Danger Mouse - Cheat Codes (great)
Pusha T - It's Almost Dry (great but not on Daytona level)
Denzel Curry - Melt My Eyez, See Your Future (great)
The two Vince Staples albums that dropped this year are both great.
Kendrick Lamars album is still growing on me.

What you been diggin'?

I dip in and out of the transfer thread but find it goes around and around in circles most of the time  ;D

Mostly the Black Thought thing, and certain parts of the Pusha T thing (Diet Coke's a fun tune, and Kanye's a surprisingly good dancer in that video ey). The Kendrick one hasn't really done it for me but maybe I need to give it more time. Haven't been listening to that much hip hop this year really, but will check out the Vince Staples ones, some of his stuff is class.
Re: The Hip Hop Thread
« Reply #9722 on: September 29, 2022, 08:19:14 am »
RIP Coolio
Re: The Hip Hop Thread
« Reply #9723 on: September 29, 2022, 09:52:41 am »
Quote from: naYoRHa2b on September 29, 2022, 08:19:14 am
RIP Coolio

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/VzDN7mCDoC0" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/VzDN7mCDoC0</a>
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Re: The Hip Hop Thread
« Reply #9724 on: September 29, 2022, 07:57:57 pm »
Just heard about his passing.

RIP.
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Re: The Hip Hop Thread
« Reply #9725 on: October 4, 2022, 02:11:37 pm »
This Dangermouse and Black Thought album is strange. Its good in terms of rapping and lyric content. But Dangermouse always has this style of "dirty, imperfect, mono" production. I'm not sure I like it. I would prefer clarity, high-definition, bruce swedien style mixing, you hear the difference on better audio equipment. Just sounds too mix-tapey.

EDIT: It turns out my speaker was sitting on a weird base. so it does sound better. Now running Sonos:AMP with Q Acoustics 2010i monitors. Lacks bass, but hey, its just for the office room.

Also, you lot are right about Kendrick Lamar. since TPAB, a genius album, there is steady decline. People even forget after DAMN there was Untitled Unmastered too, which was just fucking confusing.

I do like the new Nas releases though. Lads got a lot to say.
« Last Edit: October 5, 2022, 10:43:46 am by sattapaartridge »
did you know that 10 x 2 and 11 x 2 have the same answer?

Re: The Hip Hop Thread
« Reply #9726 on: October 11, 2022, 08:16:13 pm »
New Freddie Gibbs album has been out for a couple of weeks, didn't even realise until just now.
Re: The Hip Hop Thread
« Reply #9727 on: October 24, 2022, 07:06:59 pm »
New Loyle Carner is out.
Where's this Yakimoto fella?

Re: The Hip Hop Thread
« Reply #9728 on: October 26, 2022, 06:27:14 am »
Does anybody watch Math Hoffa's expert opinion? I've been watching for a bit now when I work from home I have it on. They have different guests on in a barber shop setting from all different era's of hip hop..Method Man, Royce, Treach, Immortal Technique etc and some good discussion goes on. Worth a watch if you like that kinda thing.
Re: The Hip Hop Thread
« Reply #9729 on: October 29, 2022, 12:15:20 pm »
Im a bit too old for  hip hop.Tho my taste in music is as jagged as youll see.. everything from some opera,some country, Indie, rockn roll to the likes of Disturbed etc. basically all over the place..Obviously, heard a few songs from the likes of Coolio. Tupac, Nate Dog and Warren {well one song really} Eminem, etc, but not really my cup of tea
But I cannot believe i missed out on the absolute genius that is Akala{well untill the last week when i stumbled across him on YT}
there is not enough superlatives that pay the respect this man deserves.. i understand most of you will already know all about him, but for the few that dont..  treat your ears
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZNqlSrhUOgs
JFT 96

Re: The Hip Hop Thread
« Reply #9730 on: November 1, 2022, 01:02:16 pm »
Re: The Hip Hop Thread
« Reply #9731 on: November 1, 2022, 04:56:00 pm »
Re: The Hip Hop Thread
« Reply #9732 on: November 9, 2022, 12:47:42 pm »
Quote from: capt k on October 29, 2022, 12:15:20 pm
Im a bit too old for  hip hop.Tho my taste in music is as jagged as youll see.. everything from some opera,some country, Indie, rockn roll to the likes of Disturbed etc. basically all over the place..Obviously, heard a few songs from the likes of Coolio. Tupac, Nate Dog and Warren {well one song really} Eminem, etc, but not really my cup of tea
But I cannot believe i missed out on the absolute genius that is Akala{well untill the last week when i stumbled across him on YT}
there is not enough superlatives that pay the respect this man deserves.. i understand most of you will already know all about him, but for the few that dont..  treat your ears
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZNqlSrhUOgs

Impressive. Really impressive.  But seems to lack something for me.  I think it needs to be over 'more' music.
He reminds me a bit of Macklemore (maybe because I don't know of many rappers) , but Macklemore has that something extra. It might be an external producer, not sure.
Guy is surely going places though.
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Re: The Hip Hop Thread
« Reply #9733 on: November 11, 2022, 09:09:02 am »
The new Nas album is incredible.
Re: The Hip Hop Thread
« Reply #9734 on: December 5, 2022, 12:02:46 pm »
Considering I don't like most of the artists on the album, the new Metro Boomin joint is decent.
JFT96

Re: The Hip Hop Thread
« Reply #9735 on: January 28, 2023, 03:51:07 pm »
Had to come back to page 3 to find this thread and even then, mine was the last message.

Fucking hell hip-hop is shit these days. Won't have anyone tell me any different.

Been on a massive Wu-Tang binge lately, so what are everyone's top 5 Wu-Tang tracks? The caveat being, not well-known singles they released.
JFT96

Re: The Hip Hop Thread
« Reply #9736 on: February 12, 2023, 11:27:53 pm »
RIP Plug 2
"Word of the day is 'philodox' (17th century): one who is in love with their own opinion, and who consequently believes that everyone else should share it."  @susie_dent on twitter - https://twitter.com/susie_dent/status/1419683653844668422

Re: The Hip Hop Thread
« Reply #9737 on: February 13, 2023, 06:54:42 am »
RIP Trugoy.
Re: The Hip Hop Thread
« Reply #9738 on: February 17, 2023, 06:26:59 pm »
Quote from: GinKop on January 28, 2023, 03:51:07 pm
Had to come back to page 3 to find this thread and even then, mine was the last message.

Fucking hell hip-hop is shit these days. Won't have anyone tell me any different.

Been on a massive Wu-Tang binge lately, so what are everyone's top 5 Wu-Tang tracks? The caveat being, not well-known singles they released.

I don't listen to a lot of hip hop, but I did in the late 80s, right before that massive great wave of indie music swept everything away in the early to mid 90s. The other day I started watching that Wu-Tang series on Hulu. I knew about them, obviously, and knew a little about RZA, but I'd never really tried out their music. I'm just gobsmacked by it.

Late to the party and all that, but how fucking great is this album?

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/s48GO6tBm3A" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/s48GO6tBm3A</a>

Re: The Hip Hop Thread
« Reply #9739 on: May 11, 2023, 10:51:59 pm »
<a href="https://youtube.com/v/rrcV2W73rGc" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://youtube.com/v/rrcV2W73rGc</a>

Ive been crying tears after watching this video and reading the comments  :lmao
Re: The Hip Hop Thread
« Reply #9740 on: May 12, 2023, 10:43:17 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on May 11, 2023, 10:51:59 pm
<a href="https://youtube.com/v/rrcV2W73rGc" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://youtube.com/v/rrcV2W73rGc</a>

Ive been crying tears after watching this video and reading the comments  :lmao
Fucking hell. Thats a complete mess. What the fucks he thinking there man. .
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!

https://thedeadradiobroadcast.bandcamp.com/releases

Re: The Hip Hop Thread
« Reply #9741 on: May 13, 2023, 06:54:15 am »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on May 12, 2023, 10:43:17 pm
Fucking hell. Thats a complete mess. What the fucks he thinking there man. .

Thats the modern sound Capon get with it  ;D
Re: The Hip Hop Thread
« Reply #9742 on: May 13, 2023, 10:46:13 pm »
Re: The Hip Hop Thread
« Reply #9743 on: May 13, 2023, 11:58:06 pm »
Wore my Low End Theory tee the other day and unlike any other music shirt I wear (Stooges, CAN, Modern Lovers etc.) A lad recognised it, knew Tribe Called Quest

I know this isn't current or what

De La Soul went onto streaming or something

Just find it nice I wore essentially a hip hop shirt and it got noticed positively

You pay tribute
Re: The Hip Hop Thread
« Reply #9744 on: May 22, 2023, 01:51:38 pm »
Quote from: red mongoose on February 17, 2023, 06:26:59 pm
I don't listen to a lot of hip hop, but I did in the late 80s, right before that massive great wave of indie music swept everything away in the early to mid 90s. The other day I started watching that Wu-Tang series on Hulu. I knew about them, obviously, and knew a little about RZA, but I'd never really tried out their music. I'm just gobsmacked by it.

Late to the party and all that, but how fucking great is this album?

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/s48GO6tBm3A" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/s48GO6tBm3A</a>


A masterpiece - Cuban Linx, Liquid Swords, Ironman from that 90's era are all incredible albums. RZA was at the top of his game then (clearly not now judging by that video after  :lmao )


If only we'd gotten to hear a 90's Inspectah Deck album. That guy is one of the most underrated MC's out there.
JFT96

Re: The Hip Hop Thread
« Reply #9745 on: May 29, 2023, 09:26:10 am »
Tribe called quest and de la soul

This stuff is alright
Re: The Hip Hop Thread
« Reply #9746 on: June 2, 2023, 10:11:39 pm »
Three feet high and rising is good enough for any music fan.
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Re: The Hip Hop Thread
« Reply #9747 on: Today at 06:57:45 am »
Quote from: AndyMuller on May 11, 2023, 10:51:59 pm
<a href="https://youtube.com/v/rrcV2W73rGc" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://youtube.com/v/rrcV2W73rGc</a>

Ive been crying tears after watching this video and reading the comments  :lmao

I've been on Wu-Tang binge lately and actually, this video makes perfect sense to me. I can totally see how someone like RZA would come up with a beat like that.

Obviously, the beat is trash. However, if you listen to most RZA beats from early Wu-Tang albums they all have very unusual and sometimes grating samples and sounds in them. A lot of them only sound good in Wu-Tang Clan rap album context.
Re: The Hip Hop Thread
« Reply #9748 on: Today at 08:52:23 pm »
Off to see Wu-Tang and Nas next week at the o2, cannot wait! Two of my all-time favourites sharing the stage.

Going to lose my mind when they drop NY State of Mind and Triumph.
JFT96
