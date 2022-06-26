« previous next »
Author Topic: The Hip Hop Thread  (Read 702574 times)

Offline kesey

Re: The Hip Hop Thread
« Reply #9720 on: June 26, 2022, 01:10:06 pm »
I listened to Jayou by Jurrasic Five recently. What a tune that is and I love the lyrics .

Offline GinKop

Re: The Hip Hop Thread
« Reply #9721 on: July 1, 2022, 02:14:32 pm »
Offline stevieG786

Re: The Hip Hop Thread
« Reply #9722 on: July 1, 2022, 03:04:13 pm »
Offline GinKop

Re: The Hip Hop Thread
« Reply #9723 on: July 1, 2022, 08:51:59 pm »
Snoop and Em, beat is hard

Nice one - had this on repeat all evening ;D
Offline AndyMuller

Re: The Hip Hop Thread
« Reply #9724 on: July 15, 2022, 12:57:46 pm »
The new Lloyd Banks album that came out today is really good. He even has a Tony Yayo feature on there!
Offline Snail

Re: The Hip Hop Thread
« Reply #9725 on: July 22, 2022, 08:28:39 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on May 19, 2022, 05:25:36 pm
Kodak Black is good.

Musically, maybe. As a person, no.

Mr. Morale gets better with every listen. Crown is criminally underrated, imo.
Offline Djozer

Re: The Hip Hop Thread
« Reply #9726 on: August 18, 2022, 08:54:16 pm »
The Black Thought/Dangermouse album is a hell of a thing.
Offline AndyMuller

Re: The Hip Hop Thread
« Reply #9727 on: August 18, 2022, 08:58:42 pm »
Quote from: Djozer on August 18, 2022, 08:54:16 pm
The Black Thought/Dangermouse album is a hell of a thing.

Good to see you back my man  8)
Offline Djozer

Re: The Hip Hop Thread
« Reply #9728 on: August 19, 2022, 01:47:45 am »
Quote from: AndyMuller on August 18, 2022, 08:58:42 pm
Good to see you back my man  8)
Cheers bro. What you been listening to recently? I still lurk a fair bit, but life gets in the way of posting regularly sometimes ey. Also, I'm a bit of a transfer thread junkie but really can't be arsed with all the pointless arguing on there so don't wanna get drawn in...
Offline AndyMuller

Re: The Hip Hop Thread
« Reply #9729 on: August 19, 2022, 09:40:33 am »
Quote from: Djozer on August 19, 2022, 01:47:45 am
Cheers bro. What you been listening to recently? I still lurk a fair bit, but life gets in the way of posting regularly sometimes ey. Also, I'm a bit of a transfer thread junkie but really can't be arsed with all the pointless arguing on there so don't wanna get drawn in...

Stuff I've been listening to recently: -

Black Thought & Danger Mouse - Cheat Codes (great)
Pusha T - It's Almost Dry (great but not on Daytona level)
Denzel Curry - Melt My Eyez, See Your Future (great)
The two Vince Staples albums that dropped this year are both great.
Kendrick Lamars album is still growing on me.

What you been diggin'?

I dip in and out of the transfer thread but find it goes around and around in circles most of the time  ;D
Offline AndyMuller

Re: The Hip Hop Thread
« Reply #9730 on: August 29, 2022, 11:09:43 am »
The Elephant Mans Bones though, sheesh.
Offline Djozer

Re: The Hip Hop Thread
« Reply #9731 on: September 3, 2022, 11:13:13 am »
Quote from: AndyMuller on August 19, 2022, 09:40:33 am
Stuff I've been listening to recently: -

Black Thought & Danger Mouse - Cheat Codes (great)
Pusha T - It's Almost Dry (great but not on Daytona level)
Denzel Curry - Melt My Eyez, See Your Future (great)
The two Vince Staples albums that dropped this year are both great.
Kendrick Lamars album is still growing on me.

What you been diggin'?

I dip in and out of the transfer thread but find it goes around and around in circles most of the time  ;D

Mostly the Black Thought thing, and certain parts of the Pusha T thing (Diet Coke's a fun tune, and Kanye's a surprisingly good dancer in that video ey). The Kendrick one hasn't really done it for me but maybe I need to give it more time. Haven't been listening to that much hip hop this year really, but will check out the Vince Staples ones, some of his stuff is class.
Online naYoRHa2b

Re: The Hip Hop Thread
« Reply #9732 on: Today at 08:19:14 am »
RIP Coolio
