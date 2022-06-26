Cheers bro. What you been listening to recently? I still lurk a fair bit, but life gets in the way of posting regularly sometimes ey. Also, I'm a bit of a transfer thread junkie but really can't be arsed with all the pointless arguing on there so don't wanna get drawn in...
Stuff I've been listening to recently: -
Black Thought & Danger Mouse - Cheat Codes (great)
Pusha T - It's Almost Dry (great but not on Daytona level)
Denzel Curry - Melt My Eyez, See Your Future (great)
The two Vince Staples albums that dropped this year are both great.
Kendrick Lamars album is still growing on me.
What you been diggin'?
I dip in and out of the transfer thread but find it goes around and around in circles most of the time