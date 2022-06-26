Stuff I've been listening to recently: -



Black Thought & Danger Mouse - Cheat Codes (great)

Pusha T - It's Almost Dry (great but not on Daytona level)

Denzel Curry - Melt My Eyez, See Your Future (great)

The two Vince Staples albums that dropped this year are both great.

Kendrick Lamars album is still growing on me.



What you been diggin'?



Mostly the Black Thought thing, and certain parts of the Pusha T thing (Diet Coke's a fun tune, and Kanye's a surprisingly good dancer in that video ey). The Kendrick one hasn't really done it for me but maybe I need to give it more time. Haven't been listening to that much hip hop this year really, but will check out the Vince Staples ones, some of his stuff is class.