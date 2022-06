My fella got me tickets to see Little Simz in December for my birthday, and it reminded to post in here about how it's a toss-up between Simbi and Tyler for AOTY. If she doesn't become a huge star it'll be a travesty, I honestly think she's the most talented artist to come out of this country in years and years and years.



Point and Kill live



Rolling Stone live



And the actual video for Point and Kill is boss:



Very true, Little Simz is a rare talent and I think one of the few Uk artists who can breakthrough stateside, sheís that good, a US equivalent would have already been huge.Interesting question would be apart from her who is the most talented rapper or artists to come out of the UK in the last 5-10 years? I would say Dave has to be in with a shout, a lyricist who can produce his own work, Knucks is another one who can both sing and rap plus produce as is J Hus. I think in terms of more traditional rap Potter Payper is someone who Iíve been very impressed by in recent years.